Eldorado And Caesars Join Forces: A Review

Image Shown: Eldorado Resorts Inc – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

There has been some big news in gaming and gambling recently as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) is joining forces with Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) through a cash and stock deal. Eldorado is offering Caesars’ shareholders $12.75 per share (at the time of the announcement), which consists of $8.40 per share in cash and 0.0899 shares of ERI for each share of CZR. When including debt considerations, this deal has an enterprise value of $17.3 billion (when excluding the value of existing convertible notes, which we’ll cover later). Investors are clearly punishing shares of Eldorado due to the expected dilution while bidding up shares of Caesars to reflect the combination premium. Combined, the new company will operate 60 casinos across 16 states along with an international presence, courtesy of Caesars and its Caesars Entertainment EMEA division. Both companies expect the deal to close by the first half of 2020, and neither entity pays out a regular dividend.

Eldorado operates such casinos as the Eldorado, Silver Legacy, and Circus Circus properties in Reno, Nevada, along with various casino brands including Isle, Isle of Capri, and Lady Luck, which have locations throughout the United States. Caesars is well known for its large presence in Las Vegas (including Caesars Palace, Flamingo, and Planet Hollywood), and its casino properties are often operated under the Caesars, Harrah’s, and Horseshoe brands. The casino and resort operator also has operations in Canada, Egypt, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and now Dubai.

This combination will see Eldorado’s management and operational expertise pared up with Caesars’ loyalty program and iconic brands. Eldorado expects to realize $0.5 billion in synergies during the first year after closing with ample room for upside through cost savings and revenue increases. We see this combination as a reasonable move, one that will see Eldorado take control of top tier casino properties and convert those assets into more profitable ventures (in theory due to greater economies of scale, the fastidious implementation of cost control measures, improved marketing efforts that utilize Caesars’ loyalty program and brand power, and other factors).

Summary of Recent Transactions

If completed as envisioned, Eldorado shareholders would own 51% of the combined company’s outstanding shares and shareholders of Caesars would own the remaining 49%. The new Board of Directors will consist of 11 members, six from Eldorado and five from Caesars. Readers should note here that Carl Icahn owns a material stake in Caesars (just south of ~15% at the end of March). Carl Icahn had been pushing for a deal, any deal that would unlock value at Caesars, for a while now and it seems he got his wish after winning three of Caesars’ board seats just a few months ago. Eldorado plans to remain headquartered in Reno, Nevada, once the deal closes. Management expects this deal will be accretive to free cash flow right away, allowing for deleveraging efforts to begin. Eldorado had $3.8 billion in net debt at the end of the first quarter, a figure set to rise materially once this deal closes.

Readers should note that Eldorado very recently agreed to sell several properties including; the Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort in West Virginia, the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau in Missouri, and the Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville in Missouri, for just under $0.4 billion in cash. That announcement was made on June 17, a week before this major combination was made public. Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) will acquire the operating assets of those casinos for $107 million while VICI Properties Inc (VICI) is buying the land and real estate associated with those properties for $278 million. VICI Properties is a REIT focused on casino properties and yields 5.2% as of this writing. These transactions are expected to close by early-2020, and those proceeds can be used for deleveraging endeavors.

Additionally, to cover the large cash portion of this transaction (worth $7.2 billion), Eldorado made several other deals with VICI Properties. Eldorado agreed to sell VICI Properties “the real estate associated with Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, Harrah's Laughlin Hotel & Casino, and Harrah's New Orleans Hotel & Casino for approximately $1.8 billion” and also agreed to amending the terms covering single asset leases when the deal closes “which will result in a combination of these existing leases into a new Las Vegas master lease and an increase in the annual rent payment on the Las Vegas master lease of $98.5 million, resulting in proceeds of approximately $1.4 billion.” Effectively, Eldorado and VICI Properties are consolidating their relationship under new and existing master lease agreements, on top of Eldorado raising funds by selling real estate to VICI Properties.

Caesars’ was comfortably free cash flow positive in 2018 to the tune of $221 million, but we caution that its performance in 2016 and 2017 (during a period of restructuring) was very lackluster (large swings in net operating cash flow results in negative free cash flow generation). We define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Eldorado generated $176 million in free cash flow last year and has consistently been free cash flow positive during the last three full fiscal years. Not having a regular dividend ensures that most of that free cash flow can go towards paring down debt, but we caution that Eldorado’s number one goal after integration efforts should be improving its balance sheet.

A Note on Convertible Notes

Eldorado mentioned in its press release that the debt portion of transaction value doesn’t factor in Caesars’ convertible notes. Here is an excerpt from Caesars’ 2018 Annual Report highlighting the nature of those securities (as of the end of 2018);

The $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.00% convertible senior notes maturing in 2024 (the “CEC Convertible Notes”) are exercisable for shares of our common stock. The exercise of such equity instruments would have a dilutive effect to stockholders of CEC [the parent holding company, Caesars Entertainment Corporation]. In accordance with the terms of the Plan, on the Effective Date, we issued approximately $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of CEC Convertible Notes that are convertible at the option of holders into a number of shares of our common stock that is initially equal to 0.139 shares of our common stock per $1.00 principal amount of CEC Convertible Notes, or approximately 156 million shares, of which 151 million shares are net of amounts held by CEC. If all the shares were issued on the Effective Date, they would have represented approximately 17.9% of the shares of our common stock outstanding after giving effect to the shares issued in accordance with the Plan. The CEC Convertibles Notes are subject to conversion at our option beginning in October 2020…

We caution that it appears there may be additional dilution hidden within this deal assuming those convertible notes are converted, at the discretion of Eldorado assuming the deal goes through. The nature of those covenants may change as part of this combination. Management can redeem those convertible “if the last reported sale price of our common stock equals or exceeds 140% of the conversion price for the CEC Convertible Notes in effect on each of at least 20 trading days during any 30 consecutive trading day period” starting in the October of next year. The initial conversion price was $7.19 according to Page 90 of Caesars’ 2018 10-K filing.

In 2018, Caesars incurred a $53 million interest expense relating to these convertible notes. Converting those notes into equity would remove the related interest expenses from Eldorado's pro forma financials and would fit in with its expected deleveraging program, but note that the dilution could be material.

Concluding Thoughts

The combination of Eldorado and Caesars should create an entity with more consistent free cash flow generation and greater levels of profitability, as Eldorado probably has the upper hand when it comes to running casinos and resorts for the sole purpose of maximizing the bottom line. Arguably, one could say this is a coming together of a casino operator with great execution and decent brands with an operator that has great brands but mediocre operational execution (at least in the recent past). Expected synergies are quite material if realized, especially if that flows down to the combined company’s free cash flow generation. We see this as a good move by all parties involved but note that shareholders of Eldorado are likely worried over dilution concerns, and those worries aren’t unfounded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.