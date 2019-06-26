Canopy Growth: Lower For Longer But That's Okay

We think margins will continue to be depressed in the next few quarters but a few catalysts should improve profitability in the long-term.

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Canopy Growth (CGC) reported fiscal 2019 Q4 results for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Revenue rose due to non-cannabis sales and gross margin dropped further to 16%. However, we think long-term investors will look past the next number of quarters and focus on the strategic moves that have demonstrated Canopy's execution ability and foresight in the past.

(Amounts in CAD)

F2019 Q4 Review

Canopy Growth reported results for the first quarter of calendar 2019 and investors were rattled by the disappointing profitability at the world's largest cannabis company by market value. Revenue net of excise taxes came in at $94 million, or 13% higher than last quarter. However, the growth was entirely contributed by Canopy's ancillary businesses including its recent acquisition of vaporizer maker Storz & Bickel and other ventures. In fact, without the $24 million ancillary revenue contribution, the quarterly revenue would have been $70 million or a 16% decline from last quarter.

The decline in cannabis revenue was indeed concerning as both medical and recreational sales shrank during the quarter. Since cannabis was legalized in October 2018 in Canada, the country has reported muted sales numbers and it has not shown any signs of rebounding. The Canadian market essentially possesses no growth which is a really bad environment for all cannabis companies including Canopy. It would be extremely tough to achieve growth when the market is not growing at all and new licenses are handed out continuously by the regulators. We don't think Canopy could find much growth in its cannabis-related revenue under a struggling Canadian market.

(Source: Public Information)

However, the more concerning part of Canopy's quarterly results was its low gross margin. Reported gross margin was 16%, well below the 56% reported by Aurora's (ACB) and 50% reported by HEXO (HEXO). Canopy's gross margin has continued to decline in each of the last three quarters, dropping from 43% in fiscal 2019 Q1 to 16% in 2019 Q4. The company explained that part of the decline was due to the inefficiencies of running facilities that have yet entered production. However, it also warned that there will be continued pressures on margins as it ramps up for the edibles market in Canada.

(Source: Public Information)

We have seen similar comments made by other cannabis producers including Aurora who also faced issues related to starting up large-scale cultivation facilities. However, part of Canopy's problem was its bloated cost structure which reached $243 million in the last quarter. For reference, Aurora only reported $130 million in total SG&A last quarter despite having a similar-sized Canadian operation. The biggest drivers of Canopy's higher expenses are $53 million spent on sales and marketing and $93 million in share-based compensation. While Canopy has literally no concern around liquidity, as we have seen in the case of another big spender MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), we think investors are questioning the timeline of achieving profitability.

(Press Release)

As we noted in our weekly update, Canopy's incoming CFO recently told media that he expects the company to reach positive EBITDA within the next 18 months. Canopy reported negative EBITDA of $97 million last quarter, which shows the long road ahead for the firm in search of profitability. However, we think there are a few catalysts that could elevate Canopy's profitability in the next few quarters. First of all, the company is expecting to ramp up production at its BC Tweed facilities which are gigantic growing operations that could produce large amounts of cannabis to be sold into the Canadian market. With edibles coming this fall, investors expect more revenue to follow. Secondly, the Canadian market has the potential to show some growth as the supply situation improves and the government opens up more distribution channels. Western Canadian provinces have resumed their retail license issuances and more production should come online throughout the rest of 2019.

Looking Ahead

We think Canopy remains at least one to two years away from reaching serious profitability due to its continuous investments into several areas. Its recent entry into the U.S. CBD market will create additional expenditures before revenue starts flowing in 2021 or beyond. However, investors should understand that investing in Canopy is a bet on its long-term dominance on an industry that is expected to reach tens of billions globally, should everything go as planned. Therefore, we think long-term focused investors should not be rattled by the last quarter and the 16% gross margin. In all fairness, there is no sensible way to justify Canopy's C$20 billion market cap solely based on its current revenue, no matter what the margin was. As long as the company is investing in the right areas to sustain its competitive advantage, we think there is no need to fret over pennies in the near-term. We continue to hold our favorable view of Canopy as the must-own stock in the sector.

