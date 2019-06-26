Priority Income Fund: This New Preferred Stock IPO Looks Good, But I See Better Alternatives

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest term preferred stock issued by Priority Income Fund. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

In this case, the new IPO is born through a mutual offering of all outstanding preferred stocks of the company plus the newly issued Series D Preferred Stock. Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Priority Income Fund.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 0.832M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $20.8M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Priority Income Fund, Inc. 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock due 2029 (PRIF-D) pays a cumulative fixed dividend at a rate of 7.00%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated "AA-" by the less authoritative Egan-Jones Ratings Company. PRIF-D is callable as of 03/31/2022 and is maturing on 06/30/2029. With the current market price of $25.30, the new issue has a 7.03% Yield-to-Call and a 7.05% Yield-to-Maturity.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Ranking

The shares of Series D Term Preferred Stock will be senior securities that constitute capital stock. The Series D Term Preferred Stock will rank:

senior to shares of our common stock in priority of payment of dividends and as to the distribution of assets upon dissolution, liquidation, or the winding-up of our affairs

equal in priority with the issued and outstanding Series A Term Preferred Stock, Series B Term Preferred Stock, Series C Term Preferred Stock and all other future series of preferred stock we may issue, as to priority of payment of dividends and as to distributions of assets upon dissolution, liquidation or the winding-up of our affairs; and

subordinate in right of payment to the holders of any senior indebtedness, of which there currently are none.

The Company

Priority Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Prospect Capital Management LLC and Behringer Harvard Holdings, LLC. The fund is managed by Priority Senior Secured Income Management, LLC. It invests in the Senior Secured Loans, with an emphasis on current income or pools of senior secured loans known as collateralized loan obligations. The fund invests in the companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. It was previously known as Priority Senior Secured Income Fund, Inc. Priority Income Fund, Inc. is domiciled in United States.

Source: Bloomberg.com|Priority Income Fund

Top 10 Holdings As of June 30, 2018

Source: Annual Report June 30, 2018

Financial Highlights

Source: Annual Report June 30, 2018

Dividends and Distributions

Source: Annual Report June 30, 2018

Capital Stock as of April 17, 2019 (assuming future issuance of 2,000,000 Shares of each Series A, B, C, and D Term Preferred Stock):

Source: 497 Filing by Priority Income Fund

The Priority Income Fund Family

The company has two more outstanding preferred Stocks:

Priority Income Fund 6.375% Series A Cumulative Term Preferred Stock due 2025 (NYSE:PRIF.PA)

Priority Income Fund 6.25% Series B Cumulative Term Preferred Stock due 2023 (PRIF.PB)

Priority Income Fund 6.625% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock due 2024 (PRIF.PC)

Source: Author's database

The other three preferred stocks also pay a cumulative fixed dividend, at a rate of 6.375%, 6.25%, and 6.625%. They are also rated an "AA-" by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. The three issues have very close call dates, which occurs within nine months one after another. As regards to the maturity, dates are slightly more distant. However, PRIF-D has a little later call date and significantly later maturity date. If we compare the newly issued Series D Term Preferred Stock with the other term preferred stocks, with a Yield-to-Worst of 6.65%, PRIF-D seems to be better than its "older brothers" by this indicator (6.50% for PRIF.PA, 5.15% for PRIF.PB, and 6.02% for PRIF.PC). Still, this comes at the cost of a longer term.

Take a look at the bubble charts, presenting the preferred stocks by their Years-to-Maturity, YTC, and YTM:

By years-to-maturity and yield-to-maturity

Source: Author's database

By yield-to-call and yield-to-maturity

Source: Author's database

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the Priority Income Fund's securities and the fixed income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). What we see is an outperformance of the bonds versus the benchmark, which can be simply explained on one hand by the fact, they are term securities, maturing at most after 6 years.

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds and term preferred stocks that pay a fixed distribution rate in the 'Closed-End Fund - Debt' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTM is, the better the bond is, and in this case, PRIF-D, together with ECCA, OXLCO, and ECCB have the highest yield. Still, let's see, do they carry any call risk.

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

OXLCO is anytime callable and trading at 2% premium carrying a call risk for its holders. ECCA is getting a 50% redemption at the end of the month and also has call risk. Only ECCB is without any call risk, it has 7.05% YTM for 7 years to maturity and 5.64% Yield-to-Worst if called earlier.

If we exclude the negative YTC ones and have a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Term Securities

The next chart contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution, and have between 5 and 15 years to maturity with a positive YTC. The baby bonds, issued by Medley Management (MDLY) (MDLQ and MDLX) are excluded because of their high volatility lately due to shareholders concern about the potential merger of Medley Capital (MCC), MDLY, and Sierra Income Corp.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

To seek to enhance returns to our common stockholders, we may borrow money from time to time at the discretion of our Adviser within the levels permitted by the 1940 Act (which generally allows us to incur indebtedness so long as our asset coverage ratio is at least 300% after incurring such indebtedness or issue preferred stock so long as our asset coverage ratio is at least 200% after issuing such preferred stock) when the terms and conditions available are favorable to long-term investing and well-aligned with our investment strategy and portfolio composition. In determining whether to borrow money, we will analyze the maturity, covenant package and rate structure of the proposed borrowings as well as the risks of such borrowings compared to our investment outlook. As of December 31, 2018, we had $34 million of shares of Series A Term Preferred Stock and $25 million of shares of Series B Term Preferred Stock outstanding and our asset coverage ratio was approximately 684%. On a pro forma basis, after giving effect to the issuance of $40.25 million of shares of Series C Term Preferred Stock, as described below under the heading "- Recent Events," our asset coverage as of December 31, 2018 would have been 446%. The Asset Coverage per Unit would be $111.42 as of December 31, 2018 with the inclusion of the issuance of the Series C Term Preferred Stock. On a pro forma basis, after giving effect to the issuance of $40.25 million of shares of Series C Term Preferred Stock, as described below under the heading "- Recent Events" and the issuance of an aggregate of $200 million of shares of Series A, B, C and D Term Preferred Stock, which represents the aggregate amount of shares expected to be sold in the first year of this offering, our asset coverage as of December 31, 2018 would have been 212%. The Asset Coverage per Unit would be $53.10 as of December 31, 2018 with the inclusion of the issuance of the Series C Term Preferred Stock and the issuance of an aggregate of $200 million of shares of Series A, B, C and D Term Preferred Stock, which represents the aggregate amount of shares expected to be sold in this offering. We will not sell additional shares of our preferred stock if doing so would result in us exceeding the minimum required asset coverage ratio.

Source: 497 Filing by Priority Income Fund

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering (after the payment of estimated agent discounts and commissions and estimated expenses of the offering) to acquire investments in accordance with our investment objective and strategies described in this prospectus and for general working capital purposes.

Source: 497 Filing by Priority Income Fund

Addition To The iShares Preferred And Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $21M, PRIF-D cannot be an addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, PRIF-D is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

I think PRIF-D offers good returns when compared to the other preferred stocks in the family and the other preferred stocks in the sector. The company MCAP/(debt + preferred stock) ratio is 1.3, the capital stock of $160M with preferred stocks outstanding of $135M (including the Series D Preferred Stock). However, to realize the 7% YTM, you have to hold the issue for 10 years. It must be taken into account that the company is private and although the asset coverage protection, it is hard for monitoring. The preferred stock family is low liquidity and it will be impossible to react if necessary. As good alternatives, I see OCCIP and ECCB. OCCIP have slightly less Yield-to-Best (Yield-to-Maturity) of 6.44% for 5 years to maturity (half of the new preferred stock) and if called earlier, the worst return it gives is at 5.76%. ECCB has 7 years to maturity, giving the same YTM as PRIF-D but its Yield-to-Worst is a little lower, at 5.77%. If you still want to be part of Priority Income Fund, PRIF.PA is the most conservative option, maturing in 6 years and having YTM of 6.53%.

