Voya Financial Inc.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock In A Lowering Rate Environment

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest preferred stock issued by Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Voya Financial Inc - the prospectus (Source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 12M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $300M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Voya Financial, Inc. 5.35% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (NYSE: VOYA-B) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.35% before 09/15/2029 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 3.21%. The new issue has a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 09/15/2029. Currently, the new issue trades a little above PAR at a price of $25.35, it has a 5.28% Current Yield and YTC of 5.17%.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Voya Financial, Inc. [NYSE: VOYA], helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Our Businesses Retirement is a leading provider of retirement products and services in the U.S. serving more than 49,000 institutional clients and nearly 5.1 million individual retirement plan investors. Voya also has 1,700 financial advisors serving the retail market. Voya’s Retirement business is focused on guiding Americans to greater retirement readiness through employer-sponsored savings plans and holistic retirement and income guidance. Individual Life, which ceased new sales as of Dec. 31, 2018, is a closed block of nearly 1 million in-force individual life insurance policies. Individual Life continues to provide Voya with earnings and capital diversification. Investment Management is a leading, active asset management firm servicing both affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. Drawing on over 40 years of history in investment management, the firm has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Employee Benefits is a top provider of stop loss coverage in the U.S. In addition, Voya provides a comprehensive and highly flexible portfolio of life, disability, voluntary insurance products, and health savings and spending accounts to businesses covering 6.2 million individuals through the workplace.

Source: Company's website | Company Profile

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, VOYA.

Source: Tradingview.com

Voya has performed very well for the past 3 years, as the common stock made a 150% gain since its July 2016 level. However, for at least the last 6 years the company is paying a very symbolic dividend of $0.01 per share every quarter ($0.04 yearly dividend). With a market price of $53.99, this translates into a current yield of 0.07%. As an absolute value, VOYA pays $5.76M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series B preferred stock) of the company are around $35.96M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $7.77B, VOYA is one of the largest 'Asset Management' companies in the US (according to FINVIZ).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Voya Financial Inc.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2018, VOYA had a total debt of $3.66B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series B preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks of the company, which have a market cap of $325M.

The Ratios Of Voya Financial Inc. Which We Should Care About

Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 7,770/(3,665 + 625) = 1.81 .

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 7,770/(3,665 + 625) = . Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the 2018 results is 875/(262 + 36) = 2.93, which indicates that there is a splendid buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders and no need to worry about the payments.

Sector Comparison

As the other preferred stock of the company, Voya Financial Series A Preferred Stock, is not listed on any national exchange, I will compare VOYA-B with all other preferred stocks and units in the ' Asset Management ' sector:

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

The upper right stock is the one the highest YTC and the highest CY at the same time. In this case, it has to be the recently issued, TECTP. However, there is very little information available about the company, that is private, and the risk in it is the uncertainty. Generally, it is very far from the quality of the rest of the group securities. That's why I will exclude it from all bubble charts, but you can see more information about the Tectonic Financial preferred stock in the full list below. We have a separate IPO article about TECTP that you can check if you wish.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Now to see the real yield curve of these securities, we'll have to exclude the negative YTC securities:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All BBB- Preferred Stocks

Despite the specifics of the newly issued preferred stock, I'll compare it to all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating. In other words, these are all medium credit quality preferreds by the most authoritative rating agency in the world. To be more specific, we research only those with a negative outlook as the newly issued preferred stock. For a better idea, SCE-E, SCE-B, SCE-C, and SCE-D are excluded because of their thousandth yield.

The bubble chart shows the preferred stocks from the group by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

To see how the real yield curve of these securities looks like, we'll have to include some filters: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value. The next chart will present the BBB- preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

VOYA-B gives one of the highest YTC, that is also YTW, but, except for AHL-D, its call date is twice farther away from the closest call dates, and personally, I would look at other alternatives like WFC-X and FRC-I that are paying a slightly higher nominal yield at the rate of 5.50% and gives the same YTW for a much shorter period to call date.

Special Optional Redemption

"Redeemable in whole but not in part within 90 days after the occurrence of a “rating agency event” or “regulatory capital event”, at a redemption price equal to (I) in the case of a rating agency event, $1,020 per Preferred Share (equivalent to $25.50 per Depositary Share), plus an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid dividends per share that have accrued but not been declared and paid for the then-current dividend period to, but excluding, such redemption date or (II) in the case of a regulatory capital event, $1,000 per Preferred Share (equivalent to $25.00 per Depositary Share), plus an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid dividends per share that have accrued but not been declared and paid for the then-current dividend period to, but excluding, such redemption date."

Source: FWP Filing by Voya Financial Inc

Use of Proceeds

"We expect that the net proceeds of this offering will be approximately $293.2 million, after deducting the underwriting discount payable to the underwriters and estimated expenses of this offering payable by us. We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering to redeem or repurchase all or a portion of the $96.8 million outstanding principal amount of our existing 5.500% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) and the balance for general corporate purposes. The foregoing does not constitute a notice of redemption or an obligation to issue a notice of redemption for the 2022 Notes."

Source: 424B2 Filing by Voya Financial Inc

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $305M, VOYA-B can be considered with a high probability as an addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, VOYA-B is an exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

Definitely, the new IPO is of high quality. The company debt coverage is quite good, there is a huge buffer to support the preferred stock. However, this is also the reason why the new IPO gives such low return, 5.17% Yield-to-Worst for 10 years to call date seems insufficient despite the Fed rate cut expectations. But also, in general, we are entering a low rate environment and a good yield can hardly be found without implying higher credit risk. Yet, a look at the BBB- investment grade preferred stocks brings to the fore two quality preferred stocks, giving the same YTW as VOYA-B but for a much shorter time to their call date, WFC-X and FRC-I. The two are paying a slightly higher nominal yield at the rate of 5.50% and are callable in 2 and 4 years, respectively. Generally, at this price level, the new preferred stock does not fit into my interests.

