Beware the yield curve in 2019, but not necessarily for the reasons you may think.

The yield curve is a big deal in 2019. While it always garnered a fair amount of attention from wonkier analysts in the past, the yield curve has suddenly become the fave indicator of the investment hoi polloi today. Lately, one cannot get through a day of market reading without at least a few references related to the dire recession and bear market warnings associated with the yield curve that first inverted late last year. But how much should investors really be relying on the yield curve for a useful read on the market in 2019?

I’ve gone there too. I’ve written fairly extensively on the yield curve in the past. This includes an articleposted to Seeking Alpha at the end of 2017. In this article, I stated the following as one of the key conclusions.

“So, watch the yield curve and its potential inversion closely in the coming year, for it is an important indicator of what likely lies ahead for the U.S. economy and what may be happening in the U.S. stock market today if not in the recent past. But do not simply rely on an inverted yield curve as your primary indicator that it's time to take more evasive action with your stock portfolio in what's currently the second longest stock bull market in history, for it may leave you and the value of your portfolio feeling a great deal of pain at the end of the day.”

I think this point remains particularly true as we make our way through 2019, but perhaps for a different reason this time around.

Inverted indeed! It's certainly true that the Treasury yield curve is inverted. At least in selected segments of the yield curve, that is.

Consider the following chart of the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield minus the 3-Month U.S. Treasury yield. This spread is currently at -0.12%. In other words, investors are receiving 0.12% more in yield to own a three-month Treasury today at 2.12% vs. a 10-year Treasury that's yielding just 2.00%.

Gotta wait an extra nine years and nine months to receive 12 basis points less in yield? Doesn’t seem to make much sense unless investors don’t think the short-term rate is going to stay that high very much longer and are looking to lock in the longer term rate in the meantime. And given that the Fed is all but locked in for a rate cut in July, this is a reasonable assumption. And why would the Fed be cutting interest rates? Because of the potential recession risks that lie ahead.

Quite easily done. The inverted yield curve that has predicted seven out of the last seven recessions is inverted again. Recession and bear market ahead!?!

No so fast.

Inverted indeed? Yes, certain segments of the Treasury yield curve are inverted. Moreover, they are definitively heading in the wrong direction toward greater inversion. The 3-Year Treasury yield less the 6-Month Treasury yield is among the most dramatic examples of this issue to date, as the spread has fallen as low as -0.52% as of late.

But a certain fact makes today’s yield curve inversion decidedly different from the inversions that we have seen in the past. Previously, when the yield curve inverted, it would do so fairly uniformly across the entirety of the yield curve from the one-month Treasury all the way out to the 30-Year Treasury.

Not at all so today.

Inverted? Or steepening? Let’s start with the benchmark spread that I have monitored for years, which is the 10-Year Treasury minus the Two-Year Treasury, which is also known as the 2/10 spread.

When looking at the chart above, I see a yield curve that was flattening toward inversion through late 2018. But since Christmas Eve, this segment of the yield curve is not only not inverted (nor was it ever in the current cycle), but it's actually gradually steepening.

Now a 29 basis point spread is certainly not steep on an absolute basis by any means, but the fact that it has shifted in the upward direction is notable.

Steepening indeed! Taking this point a step further, let’s consider a second spread that I have watched closely over the years in the 30-Year Treasury minus the 5-Year Treasury, also known as the 5/30 spread.

Whereas the 2/10 spread started steepening at the end of last year, we see that the 5/30 spread bottomed last summer has been steepening strongly ever since. This chart paints an entirely different narrative vs. the inverted yield curve story that we hear thrown about so often in the financial dialog lately. Instead, it implies an economy that may actually be regaining its growth footing at least to a degree.

Are these steepening segments of the curve actually a dire warning? Some might counter this yield curve segment steepening actually is a menacing sign. This is due to the fact that we saw previously inverted yield curves steepening as we headed into both the financial crisis and the bursting of the tech bubble.

Perhaps the recent steepening on the 2/10 and 5/30 spreads are the final warning signals before the recession and bear market get underway?

But these segments of the yield curve never inverted in the first place, right? This is true, but then again the yield curve never inverted during the period from 1937 to 1962, yet we had five recessions and four bear markets that took place over this 25 year stretch.

The key takeaways from today’s yield curve. All of this leads to the key points that investors should keep in mind when factoring the inverted yield curve into their portfolio analysis today.

First, the yield curve is a reading that is still worth watching in 2019, but it's one that should be considered with a sizable chunk of salt. This is due to the fact that its simultaneous inverting and steepening along different segments of the curve is highly unusual from a historical perspective and sending mixed signals as a result. Put more simply, we’ve got a lot of what can best be described as “noise” here from this yield curve indicator in 2019.

Second, the yield curve must be considered in the context of the current policy environment. Just as the bulls who touted the steep yield curve a few years back vastly overstated this case from a historical context (a yield curve is bound to be at least somewhat steep when short-term rates are pinned at zero), the bears that tout the inverted yield curve today also are likely overstating the case. We must remember that we are operating today in unchartered monetary policy waters where we have been seeing things take place over the past decade that were in many ways unthinkable prior to the financial crisis. This makes something like the yield curve potentially all the noisier.

For example, is part of the yield curve inverted today because we are steaming toward an inevitable recession and bear market, or is it simply a byproduct of a broader market that has become accustomed to playing its Federal Reserve like a yo-yo and is positioning in advance of what it sees as inevitable policy moves coming as soon as July in order to keep the market mirage properly liquefied for a while longer?

Lastly and perhaps most importantly, the yield curve has been a useful indicator in the past and may very well continue to be useful into the future. Then again, post crisis monetary policy may have rendered it largely moot. As a result, investors are well served to consider the yield curve in the context of a multitude of economic and market indicators in monitoring risk at any given point in time. For by monitoring an array of proverbial market traffic signals (volatility trends, high yield spreads, five-year breakeven spreads, bank credit growth trends, just to name a few of many), investors can avoid getting caught up in the hype associated with the indicator du jour in the financial media and instead can move forward with a greater degree of confidence that the readings that they are relying upon to protect against risk are both robust and useful.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Are you ready for what may lie ahead for global capital markets? Are you interested in asset allocation strategies that look beyond the traditional stock and bond markets in working to generate consistent returns and protect against downside risk over time? If so, come join us on Global Macro Research, my premium Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha, as this is a key focus of our portfolio modeling, research and discussion. A two-week free trial is now available for those interested in learning more. I look forward to you joining us on Global Macro Research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.