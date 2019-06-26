AnaptysBio Tumbles On Rival's Drug Failure; Becomes A Strong Buy On Expanded Pipeline

AnaptysBio (ANAB) stock closed lower by 11% on Friday after a rival drug known as REGN3500 from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and its partner Sanofi (SNY), failed a mid-stage study in asthma. I believe that despite a rival failing with a similar drug, AnaptysBio's stock shouldn't have traded lower on this news. Matter of fact, I believe that it presents itself as a great buying opportunity. That's because the biotech has a lot more irons in the fire for its pipeline using the very same drug. There are even backup indications to be reported in the 2nd half of 2019, just in case, the study etokimab in the asthma indication doesn't end up working out well in the market.

Regeneron/Sanofi Failure Causes Major Issue

When Regeneron and Sanofi announced the results for its mid-stage study, it caused shares of AnaptysBio to trade lower by a lot. It was reported that Regeneron's REGN3500 was able to beat placebo on both the primary endpoint and secondary endpoint. The primary endpoint was looking for improvement in loss of asthma control. The secondary endpoint, on the other hand, was looking for improved lung function. This is definitely good enough for FDA approval, but the problem was something else entirely. Specifically, Dupixent as a monotherapy performed better than REGN3500 alone. One thing to note about this is that the study wasn't powered to show the difference between treatment arms. Therefore, it's possible that it was an anomaly. However, REGN3500 was also combined with Dupixent versus Dupixent alone, and there was still no improvement seen in the combination treatment arm. Having said that, investors believed that REGN3500 as an IL-33 failing to best Dupixent in asthma would also translate to AnaptysBio's etokimab meeting the same fate as well. It's very well possible that it could happen, but not 100% guaranteed to. There may be a chance it could still achieve success with a different trial design. Regeneron's study split 38 patients into 5 different groups. That means, based on trial design alone, it could have skewed the data. But even if etokimab for AnaptysBio doesn't deliver the goods in asthma, the drug is still being explored in two other indications. These other indications are nasal polyps and atopic dermatitis. Considering results for these indications are not in yet, it's a little too early to write off etokimab as a complete failure. Results for both of these studies are expected in the 2nd half of 2019. If both of these studies fail, then it would be time to sound the alarm for this particular drug.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, AnaptysBio has cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $484.2 million as of March 31, 2019. It anticipates that it will have enough cash to fund its operations at least through the end of 2020. I don't see any near-term dilution for the time being. However, there are two catalysts approaching in the 2nd half of 2019. These are results from the ATLAS study using etokimab to treat patients with atopic dermatitis and then the ECLIPSE study using etokimab for patients with nasal polyps. If one or both of the studies end up being successful, then it's possible that the biotech may choose to raise cash earlier than expected. Not just because of the clinical data, but also if there is a more favorable environment for a cash raise. Meaning, that it could end up striking a good cash raising deal that might be very favorable for the company.

Conclusion

AnaptysBio fell in sympathy with Regeneron's drug REGN3500 not being any better than Dupixent. While it is still risky in that etokimab could end up not generating enough sales for asthma, it is still being explored in two other indications. Both of which have data to be reported in the 2nd half of 2019. The premise for my argument is that some drugs tend to have a poor outcome in one indication and then ultimately achieve success in another. That's why I believe the sympathy drop, which caused the stock to close lower on Friday, was a knee-jerk reaction. Plus, the company has an extensive pipeline that has already been partnered out to other big pharmaceutical companies. Such partnerships are with Celgene (CELG) for pain/inflammation and then GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for immuno-oncology. That means the entire pipeline doesn't just rest on etokimab alone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.