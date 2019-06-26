Scott's Liquid Gold: Losing Its Shine?

Business overview

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCPK:SLGD) manufactures and distributes skin and hair care and household products. The graphic above gives a good overview of Scott’s Liquid Gold's history and product development though some dates differ slightly from the dates disclosed in its filings. Its legacy household segment only represented 14% of 2018 sales with the principal products being Scott’s Liquid Gold Wood Care and Floor Restore. It also owns Neoteric Cosmetics, a skin and hair care company, whose main products are Alpha Skin Care, Prell and Denorex (represented about 42% of 2018 net sales up from 34% in 2017). It also acts as the American distributor of 7th Heaven skin care products and the speciality channel distributor for Batiste Dry Shampoo. Distributed products represented about 44% of 2018 down from 53% in 2017. The distribution relationships are long standing. The 7th Heaven distribution agreement with its manufacturer, Montagne Jeunesse International, dates back to 2001 while the Batiste Dry Shampoo agreement with, Church & Dwight (CHD), goes back to 2009.

Impressive net sales growth

Scott’s Liquid Gold’s Net Sales (USDm)

As shown in the slide above Scott’s Liquid Gold’s net sales increased modestly to the end of 2012 before accelerating higher peaking in 2017. The year-over-year increase to USD19.3 million in 2013 was primarily due to a USD3.2 million increase in distribution sales of Montagne Jeunesse and Batiste Dry Shampoo. Batiste Dry Shampoo was the main driver of net sales growth in 2014 in 2015. But continued growth from this product was constrained when Scott’s Liquid Gold entered into a new distribution agreement with Batiste Dry Shampoo owner, Church & Dwight, which became effective in the beginning of 2015. In 2016 and 2017, manufactured products took over the growth baton from distributed products through the acquisition of Prell, Denorex and Zincon on June 30, 2016 along with sale increases of Alpha Skin Care products in China and on Amazon.com. 2018 net sales were dragged lower by Batiste Dry Shampoo due to the elimination of sales to TJ Maxx. Increased competition for 7th heaven skin care products saw revenues return to historical levels from elevated 2017 levels. Gross margins from 2009 to 2018 have stayed in the 42% to 46% range and net income margins have improved to between a high of 11% and most recently 6% of net sales for 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Headwinds continued in Q1 2019 as Scott’s Liquid Gold reported results that were disappointing with net sales 8.4% lower than Q1 2018. In the skin and hair care segment strong Alpha Skin Care sales were offset by weak Batiste Dry Shampoo and 7th Heaven skin care product sales. Though Batiste had strong Q4 2018 sales, 7th Heaven faces increasing competition. Sales in the household segment fell 10.8% as Touch of Scent products were discontinued and the company’s wood care products also face competitive threats. But after a weak start to the year management expect sales to ramp up over the rest of 2019.

Valuation

Scott’s Liquid Gold’s share price has had quite a run since 2012 following its revenues higher, peaking early 2019 before falling over 50% from recent highs. Even taking into account the current weakness, Scott’s Liquid Gold’s share price is up over 5x since the end of 2012. Admittedly Scott’s Liquid Gold was trading at very depressed levels at the time. But the sale of its Colorado property in February 2013 enabled it to pay off its debts and lease back only the portion it needed for its operations including corporate headquarters and manufacturing and warehouse facilities. Coupled with the distributed product revenue ramp up this provided the catalysts to unlock material value. Despite the share price run up from 2012 levels Scott’s Liquid Gold remains attractively priced at a historic P/E of 8.6x and free cash yield of around 15%. There are however risks to consider as discussed below.

Risks/concerns:

Customer concentration : there is key customer risk as Walmart (WMT), Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and HK NFS Limited represented 27%, 24% and 17% of 2018 net sales, 68% in total. Website sales remain very minor at 2% of total net sales in 2018 and 2017. Geographical spread is also limited with its products sold mainly in the US, Canada and China. However, e-commerce and geographical expansion also represent untapped growth potential for some of its products.

Distributed products : what was once a strong tailwind became a headwind in 2018. With Batiste Dry Shampoo in particular, its manufacturer Church & Dwight, seems to pull the rug out from under Scott’s Liquid Gold’s feet every few years. A new distribution agreement with Church & Dwight for Batiste Dry Shampoo products became effective January 1, 2015 that reduced sales and profitability. A July 17, 2017 amendment to the distribution agreement resulted in the loss of Scott’s Liquid Gold’s ability to sell Batiste Dry Shampoo to TJ Maxx, a loss that materially impacted 2018 net sales. 7th Heaven is also experiencing significant competitive pressures and the distribution agreement with its manufacturer, Montagne Jeunesse International, was amended on June 10, 2019 shortening the automatic renewal notice period from six to three months.

Other: catering to the retail market means exposure to its cyclical nature. General retail trends may be moving towards e-commerce retailers/club stores and away from Scott’s Liquid Gold’s traditional mass merchandiser/food and drug retail store channels. Many competitors are much larger with deeper resources at their disposal to adapt to industry trends and promote their products.

Key takeaways

Scott’s Liquid Gold has a number of attractive investment qualities. It has demonstrated strong top line growth since 2012 and broadened its product range growing its owned manufactured brand base to represent 42% of 2018 net sales. Its has a net cash balance and has proven to be very cash generative at current revenue levels. There is high insider ownership with CEO, Mark Goldstein, holding about a 24% beneficial interest. Board oversight was strengthened with the appointment of Andrew Summers during the May 2019 annual meeting. Summers Value Funds holds about a 6% stake in Scott’s Liquid Gold. There seems to be further room to grow through organic, acquisitive and geographic expansion. Its valuation is very undemanding and any signs of a return to steady revenue growth should see its share price correct materially higher.

Of concern are its distributed products that are subject to agreements with their manufacturers. In particular, its distribution agreement with Church & Dwight restricts Scott’s Liquid Gold from manufacturing or selling any competing products to Batiste Dry Shampoo. In addition the current contract runs through to December 31, 2019 and is automatically renewed for successive one-year terms until terminated by either party with only 30 days’ prior written notice. Church & Dwight can increase prices with 90 days’ prior notice. Outside of the specialty retailer channel in the US, Church & Dwight, retains the right to sell Batiste products to the remainder of the US market. It may choose at some point to reclaim the speciality retailer channel as well which would have a material impact on Scott’s Liquid Gold. On balance, I am neutral on Scott’s Liquid Gold.

