Term preferreds and baby bonds with less than 10 years to maturity review.

We will examine how the landscape has shifted in these products over the last month.

We are writing a series of reviews for those fixed-income investors who want to stay away from the interest risk, despite the current expectations of lowering interest rates. Presenting all term preferred stocks and baby bonds with a stated maturity date in less than 10 years. These are usually issues with no more than 2-3M preferred stocks/notes and in most cases not rated by any of the big three rating agencies. With regards to the largest fixed-income funds (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, VRP), these term securities are not part of the ETFs, except only for several issues, which are holdings of PFF.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds and term preferred securities by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

As there is no ETF that presents the instrument we're interested in, here is the most representative one for fixed income.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most essential thing for fixed-income investors for the past two months is the dramatic fall of the TNX from 2.5% to close to the 2% yield mark. Supporting by an increasing traders' expectation of a rate cut by the end of the year and the Fed dot-plot reduced expected rates during its June meeting and the following dovish-than-expected press conference, the Treasury yields have settled at their 21-month low, nearing its two and a half year bottom. The fixed-income securities have remained bullish after their New Year's rally, and as we can see in the second chart, PFF has risen more than 10% from their December 2018 lows. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 hit a new all-time high, driven mostly by the dovish Federal Reserve statement, just before a pullback with reports suggesting President Trump ordered, and then rescinded, an airstrike on military installations in the Islamic Republic.

The Review

In the following charts, we will examine where our term preferreds and baby bonds of interest stand currently. There are 95 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. In the following chart, you can see a colorful picture dividing them by sectors:

Source: Author's database

1. The Baby Bonds

1.1 Short-Term Baby Bonds with Call Risk, YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

This is actually the best return you can get if the security doesn't get redeemed until maturity.

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Baby bonds > Par, No Call Risk YTC > 0

This is the group that has no redemption risk, regardless of whether the bond is callable or not. Again, because the bonds are trading above their par value, the Yield-to-Call is their Yield-to-Worst. The first chart, ignoring SLTB and SBNA, is actually the yield curve of all short-term baby bonds.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

The higher the stock, the better the YTW. Generally, the B. Riley (RILY) baby bonds have the highest returns and are a lot better than their closest relatives. The superiority of RILYH, RILYI, and RILYO is mainly due to the higher call price if they are called earlier than maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Yield-to-Maturity is also the Yield-to-Best. The closer the maturity is the higher probability of getting the best return of the security.

1.3 Baby bonds between $25.00 and $25.50

This is the group of baby bonds where there is minimal call risk for their holders. Despite the fact that some of them have a negative YTC, you need just one interest payment to break even on your investment and you can enjoy the dividend yield.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

INSW.PA is the best "baby" with its 6.46% YTC and 8.10% YTM with 4 years left to maturity. However, it is rated a "CCC+" and the company is quite leveraged with a ratio of Debt-to-Equity at 1.60 ($800M total in debt with a $500M market capitalization of the common stock).

1.4 Baby bonds < Par, By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Take a closer look:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

Here are the most problematics stocks. The Medley (MDLY) "babies", MDLQ and MDLX, trade at the 36% discount and have one of the highest YTW due to the shareholders' concern about the potential merger of Medley Capital (MCC), MDLY, and Sierra Income Corp. Recently, these worries have shifted also to the MCC's baby bonds, MCX and MCV, as they are experiencing some weakness and MCX has crossed the 10% barrier.

As for AFHBL, it has lost 65% of its market capitalization since Atlas Financial's (AFH) earnings report on 03/04/2019 that noted the need to boost its reserve estimates for unpaid losses, which resulted in a 90%(!) fall of AFH. At the moment, AFHBL is trading at 58%(!) Yield-to-Maturity with 3 years remaining until maturity.

2. Term Preferred Stocks

2.1 Term Preferred Stocks with Call Risk, YTC < 0

Just like the bonds, the lower the stock, the higher the risk. These are the preferred stocks with a redemption risk on. In other words, they are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss will lead to a negative yield.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

The best return you can get if the security doesn't get redeemed until maturity.

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

2.2 Term Preferred Stocks with No Call Risk YTC > 0

This is the group of fewer than 10 years to maturity preferred stocks that have no risk of redemption by the issuer. Even if the issuer does that, you will receive their Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

3. Ex-Dividend Dates

Which preferred stocks and baby bonds with fewer than 10 years to maturity are ex-dividend until the end of July? The date given is predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practice the dividend capture strategy

4. A Look At The Most Recent Redemption

There is one issue that was called for redemption for the past month: Sotherly Hotels LP 7.25% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2021 (SOHOK):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

5. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs:

Also, there are 4 new short-term securities issued for the past three months:

Source: Author's database

6. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds and the term preferred stocks have moved since the start of the month:

Source: Author's database

What can be said is that the group is relatively tight and there aren't any big deviations. CNFRL is the biggest loser, falling $1.5 for the last month.

Top Gainers:

These are the securities that are the most positive for the past month.

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

The point of the article is to create an idea of how the small world of term preferred stocks and baby bonds with less than 10 years to maturity looks like at the end of June 2019 just after the two-day Fed meeting on 18th and 19th last week and the FOMC decision on the monetary policy on Wednesday, June 19. After the amazing New Year's rally, the prices of all fixed-income securities seem sky high and slowly the rally is still going on. In fact, yields fall with each month and there is no correction since December last year. This may be justified as more and more chances for a rate cut has increased. It is now hard to find a worthy stock without adding some extra credit risk. In fact, the only securities that are currently in a bad shape are solely because of an increased risk to the well-being of the company.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 06/24/2019 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta The Trade With Beta team has been submerged in the universe of preferred stocks and baby bonds for almost a decade, and we decided to share our knowledge and expertise through the inception of this service. We attempt to cover all aspects of these products, from IPOs to pair trades and portfolio picks and, last but not least, issues. Additionally, once a month we go through all different groups of fixed-income instruments to make sure that nothing has gone unnoticed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.