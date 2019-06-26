Citigroup - The Best Bank To Own In A Rate Cut Scenario

As rates fall, this process could go into reverse, putting downward pressure on earning expectations. Citigroup has a much lower sensitivity to US rates than peers, owing to its much smaller North American footprint. Meanwhile, it's large exposure to Asia and LatAm will be advantageous if these economies are boosted by a lower dollar fx rate.

This dramatically changes the perspective for US banks, where rate-driven margin expansion has been a key driver of share performance in recent years.

US interest rate expectations continue to fall and futures markets are now pricing for three Fed cuts over the next 12 months.

However, it's greatest perceived weaknesses could be about to become it's greatest strengths.

US rate expectations have done a 180

The speed with which US rate expectations have turned is remarkable. Whereas late last year the median interest rate forecast of Fed officials implied two additional rises in 2019, Fed forecasts now imply none and estimates into 2020 have been lowered from +25bps to -25bps.

Futures markets are pointing to an even more dovish outlook, with Fed Funds futures pricing for three 25bps cuts by the end of this year, beginning in July.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis

Unsurprisingly, this has heaped further pressure on bank stocks, particularly JPM and BAC, which have underperformed the S&P 500 by 5-6% year-to-date. Citigroup has bucked the trend, outperforming by around 10%, about half the outperformance coming in the last month as rate expectations have continued to soften.

Citigroup is the bank to own into a rate cut scenario

I'd expect this trend to continue unless and until rate expectations turn higher again. There are two key aspects of Citigroup that leave it better positioned for rate cuts than its peers.

Citigroup has lower nii sensitivity to $ interest rates

The first is that Citigroup has lower earnings sensitivity to $ interest rates than most of its peers. This is evidenced by company disclosures. These differ somewhat between banks but they are generally stated as the positive or negative impact on net interest income (Nii) from 100bps higher or lower rates, where a parallel shift is assumed across the breadth of the yield curve.

This table outlines the most recent disclosures made by Citigroup, JPM and BAC.

Source: company 10-Q disclosures

Citigroup reports a $1.2bn impact on net interest income from 100bps higher rates. While the company only gives an upward sensitivity, management have said on recent earnings calls that the downward sensitivity is similar. Importantly, the $ component of this sensitivity is only about half the total, or around $0.7bn.

By comparison, JPM reports a 100bps downward sensitivity of $2.5bn, predominantly $, and BAC reports $5.3bn, almost entirely $.

In the context of overall revenues and profits these differences are very large. BAC's downward sensitivity amounts to 11% of 2018 revenues and 15% of 2018 pre-tax profits while JPM's sensitivity is 4% of revenues and 6% of pre-tax.

Citigroup shows a sensitivity of only 1% of revenues on $ rates and only 4% of pre-tax profits.

As rates have risen over the last couple of years, this lower earnings sensitivity has been a disadvantage. Indeed, somewhat remarkably Citigroup's net interest yield (net interest income/interest earning assets) has actually declined since 2015 over a period where JPM and BAC have reported increases of 11-17%. This reflects not just Citi's lower $ rate gearing but also the fact that it has been de-risking its balance sheet.

Source: 10-Ks

The result has been a much slower pace of nii growth. Citigroup's nii is flat over the 2015-2018 period despite loan growth of 4% p.a. JPM and BAC have posted annual increases of 7-8%.

Source: 10-Ks

This is a large part of the explanation as to why Citigroup's share-price performance has been so much weaker (5-year underperformance of 40-50%).

However, if the Fed sticks to its current course, and if futures markets are correct in expecting at least 75bps of rate cuts over the next 12 months, this process looks like it is about to reverse.

I would expect nii guidance to be a key feature of the forthcoming 2Q earnings season for US banks. Investors will be acutely sensitive to any downward revisions to guidance. Fortunately Citigroup already moved in this direction in 1Q, when it removed from its forecasts a previous 25bps rate hike assumption. In contrast JPM stuck to its pre-existing guidance of $58bn in nii for 2019 while BAC also gave unchanged guidance (growth at around half the level of 2018, or c.3%). The downside risks to guidance are therefore probably greater for these companies than they are for Citigroup.

Citigroup's emerging markets exposure is an added advantage

The second feature of Citigroup that will be beneficial if $ rates move lower is the company's gearing to emerging markets. Alongside the company's low upward rate sensitivity, Citigroup's emerging market exposure has been an added turnoff for investors through the strong dollar period we've just experienced.

Emerging market economies are notoriously sensitive to the $ fx rate. Partly this is because of the large volumes of $-denominated debt held by their corporates and governments: a stronger $ makes these more expensive to service in local currency terms and acts as a brake on corporate profits, government spending and economic growth. Partly it is also simply a flow of funds problem: a strong $ usually means $ interest rates are rising, which reduces the relative attractiveness of high yielding investments in emerging markets.

Both factors have been at play recently, as evidenced by the lackluster performance of emerging market stock markets: the MSCI Emerging Markets index has underperformed the S&P 500 by 40% over the last 5 years.

Citigroup has large consumer retail and investment banking revenue exposures to emerging markets. Asia and Latin America accounted for 35% of group net revenues in 2018, compared to just 18% for JPM and 5% for BAC. To the extent that rate cuts by the Fed lead to a weaker $ this should underpin economies in Asia and Latin America and lead to a reappraisal of the value of Citigroup's franchise in these markets.

Source: 10-Ks

Conclusions

After a lengthy period of share-price underperformance the factors that have been headwinds for Citigroup look as if they are about to turn to tailwinds, at least on a relative basis to other US banks.

Recent share price moves are already bearing this out, with Citigroup being the best performing US banking major over the last quarter (2% outperformance vs JPM, 8% vs BAC).

I would expect this trend to continue and, as the impact of Fed loosening starts to dominate the discussion around US financial stocks, I expect Citigroup to be the best place to be invested. The stock trades at a sizeable valuation discount to peers, which leaves plenty of scope for a convergence of multiples (current Citigroup P/TNAV 0.96x vs JPM 1.7x, BAC 1.4x; current Citigroup PE 8.9x vs JPM 10.7x, BAC 9.7x).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.