Welcome To The Gold Rush

History suggest the number of central banks buying gold is only going to rise from here.

Gold is at 6 year highs as geopolitical tensions heat up as the Fed signals easier monetary policy.

Long stocks. Long bonds. Buy gold. Sell the dollar. That is what billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones called the “first rate cut 101.”

Well, after several years of failing to breakout out of the $1300 range, gold has soared to 6 year highs as President Trump’s rhetoric around the world has raised geopolitical tensions while the Federal Reserve has turned decidedly dovish.

The ongoing surge in gold has been accompanied by a collapse in bond yields and a record amount of negative yielding debt. Here’s a quick snapshot:

(Bloomberg)

Earlier this week, Goldman pointed out that demand for the precious metal remains abundant, especially as countries with geopolitical tensions with the US are looking to hedge those very tensions:

Central bank demand is gaining momentum and we now expect 2019 purchases to reach 750 tonnes vs 650 tonnes last year. Visible gold purchases YTD are running at 211 tonnes until April vs 117 tonnes over the same period last year.

(Goldman)

Importantly, China just raised its gold purchasing pace from 10 tonnes per month to 15 tonnes for April and May as it aims to diversify its reserve holdings. With the Fed and ECB now both likely easing monetary policy, more CBs may decide to add gold to their portfolios as they did between 2008 and 2012.

(Goldman)

Also, just recently, trade tensions between India and the US have begun to escalate as India retaliated with tariffs on US goods in response to US steel tariffs. Rising tensions with the US often create upside potential to a country's gold purchases.

And in case you thought the move was exhausted, Goldman notes that there is about to be a pick up in demand as Russia purchases tend to be strongest in Q3…

(Goldman)

The bank goes on to say that good economic news AND bad economic news could both be positive for the precious metal at this point in the cycle. If DM growth fails to pick up in the second half, gold has substantial upside potential.

If DM growth continues to underperform, there is room for a much more substantial build in ETF positions. Last time we were in a similar environment was in 2016. DM growth back then was as weak as it is now and both the Fed and the ECB turned more dovish.

(Goldman)

However, an improvement in global economic growth is not necessarily bearish for gold, as this should support gold through the "wealth" channel, particularly if the bulk of the GDP acceleration comes from ex-US and EM countries -- a reduced US growth outperformance points to a weakening of the dollar, which should boost the dollar purchasing power of the world ex-US.

The conclusion here would be that gold continues to offer significant diversification value with substantial upside if DM growth continues to underperform... or, as noted above, global tensions continue to rise…

… or a dedollarization push? The combined Russia and China Treasury holdings are at their lowest since June 2010 as China and Russia's gold holdings have soared:

(Bloomberg)

Trade accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.