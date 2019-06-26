Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of June 2019

Welcome to the June 2019 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2020 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

June saw lithium prices slightly lower, and as usual lots of action from the lithium juniors.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During June, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 0.52%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 0.97%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$11.00-12.50/kg (11,000-12,500/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$14-15.00/kg (14-15,000/t). China lithium spodumene prices are USD 600-670/tonne.

The charts below courtesy of Fastmarkets show lithium prices may have stabilized after falling in H2 2018.

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan &Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2019" article. Highlights include:

Tianqi states: "Lithium demand is solid, prices to stabilize."

Joe Lowry - "I think 2019 is a fantastic year to be acquiring the stocks of high quality lithium assets."

BN Americas reported - Lithium prices expected to fall in the short term. Lithium prices will slowly recover from 2021.

Andrew Miller: Lithium industry needs more capital to support demand.

Pot is taking the spotlight away from lithium and threatening the EV boom.

India to acquire reserves of strategic minerals to power the country's move into EVs.

Junior lithium miners company news

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF)

On June 5, Bacanora Lithium announced: "Feasibility Study....for Zinnwald Lithium Project (in Germany) ". Highlights include:

"Confirmed strong economic potential:

Estimated Project pre-tax IRR of 27.4%; NPV of €428 million (8% discount rate).

Estimated Project post-tax IRR of 21.5%, NPV(8%) of €270 million with a project payback of 6.1 years.

Average LOM annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ('EBITDA') estimated at €58.5 million per annum.

Long life project with the 30 year FS mine plan equating to less than 50% of the current identified mineral resources.

Base case 30 years revenue and EBITDA estimated at €3.86 billion and €1.75 billion respectively.

CapEx estimate of €159 million."

Zinnwald: a significant lithium deposit, strategically positioned in Germany's industrial heartland.

"Total Mineral Reserve (Proven and Probable) estimate of 31.20 million tonnes ('Mt') of ore at a grade of 3,004 ppm containing 94 thousand tonnes ('kt') of contained lithium ('Li').

Demonstrated Mineral Resource (Measured and Indicated) estimate of 35.51 Mt of ore at a lithium grade of 3,519 ppm, containing 125 kt of Li.

Deutsche Lithium also owns the exploration licences for the lithium deposits of the claims "Falkenhain" and "Altenberg DL" which have the potential to significantly increase Zinnwald's resource base and Project life."

"Next Steps: advance Zinnwald towards production to satisfy expected continued growth in demand for lithium driven by growing sectors such as electric vehicles and energy storage."

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2019 - Project financing announcements for Sonora, and/or Zinwald.

H2 2020 - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites.

On May 28, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Additional lithium product adds to Finniss revenue." Highlights include:

"Expressions of interest recently received from multiple parties in purchasing additional fine lithium product from Core’s Finniss Lithium Project.

200,000to 250,000tpa FL forecast to be produced as a by-product.

Sale of FL products not included in recent DFS.

Low incremental cost of production of FL.

Core’s transport cost from mine to Darwin Port is only US$7/t.

Indicative pricing of between $US50/t and US$75/t of FL.

FL sales have potential to add significant revenues to the project at a high margin.

Core aiming to complete binding offtake of FL in coming months."

On June 5, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Strategic investment by Lithium Royalty Corp." Highlights include:

"Lithium Royalty Corporation invests A$8.125 million for a 2.5% royalty over production from the Finniss Lithium Project.

LRC is a Canadian based company established to pursue investment opportunities in the battery materials sector, with a focus on lithium.

Strategic partnership positions the Company to advance towards becoming the next Australian lithium producer."

On June 18, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "NTEPA completes assessment of NT Lithium Project." Highlights include:

"The Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority [NTEPA] has delivered a positive Assessment Report for the development of the Grants Lithium Project.

NTEPA’s recommendations pave the way for approval of the Finniss Lithium Project’s Mining Management Plan."

On June 20, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Strong demand for oversubscribed SPP. $2 million Share Purchase Plan oversubscribed."

Investors can read my article - An Update On Core Lithium (Formerly Core Exploration), and a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

H1 2020 - Production planned to begin.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On May 27, Sayona Mining announced:

Sayona advances Authier approval process. Sayona advances approval process for Authier Lithium Project, aiming to create a sustainable and profitable new lithium mine for Québec, Canada.....The process expected to take approximately 13 to 18 months, including the completion of an EIS, public consultation and review, ultimately leading to a ministerial recommendation and government decision.

On May 28, Sayona Mining announced: "Engineering firm appointed for updated Authier DFS."

Investors can read the Company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/20 - Authier permitting, project financing and off-take.

2022 - Possible lithium producer.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Rose Stage 2 Feasibility Study due. Project financing announcements.

2022 - Possible producer.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On June 13, Marquee Resources Limited reported:

Marquee enters the lithium triangle-Argentina. Marquee Resources Limited (Company or Marquee) [ASX:MQR] is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire Centenario Lithium Limited [CLL], a company incorporated in Australia, which holds a 30% interest in Lithium Power International Holdings (Argentina) Pty Ltd [LPIH]. LPIH owns 100% of 7 leases in the Centenario Salar in Northern Argentina (Tenements or Projects). Lithium Power International Ltd, (ASX:LPI) [LPI] is the holder of the other 70% interest in LPIH.

Investors can read my article: "Lithium Power International Has A Very High Grade And Expanding Lithium Project In Chile", as well as my ex-CEO interview on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.

2022 - Possible producer.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR] (OTCPK:KDDRF) - Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] are offering a take over

2017 news included the 50/50 JV with SQM for the Mt Holland Lithium Project, and a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Last month Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] proposed to acquire 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, or a US$545 million in total.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2019 - Wesfarmers take over (if all approved).

Late 2019 - FS due for the Mt Holland Lithium Project.

H2 2021 - Plan to commence lithium production.

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) (Formerly Birimian Ltd)

Mali Lithium's projects include the Goulamina Lithium Project, the advanced Massigui Gold Project, and the Dankassa Gold Project, all situated in southern Mali.

On June 21, Birimian Limited announced:

Change of company name to Mali Lithium Limited [ASX:MLL]. The company formerly known as Birimian Limited, now called Mali Lithium Limited (“the Company” or “Mali Lithium”) [ASX:MLL], is pleased to announce that the change of Company Name on the ASX and all associated platforms will take place on Monday, 24 June 2019. The new ASX Listing Code will change to MLL. [ASX:MLL].

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q1, 2020 - DFS due for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina.

On June 5, Millennial Lithium Corp. announced:

Millennial Lithium announces submission of its Environmental Impact Assessment for construction and operation of the Pastos Grandes Project.....This submission continues our permitting process. With continued proactive engagement with the provincial mining agencies we anticipate approval by the end of 2019.”

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Feasibility Study results due for Pastos Grande.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On June 6, Neo Lithium announced: "Neo Lithium discovers high grade lithium at greater depth." Highlights include:

"PB1-R-25 yielded an average of 1,117 mg/L Lithium, 11,319 mg/L K, Mg/Li=1.59 and SO4/Li=0.1 over 178 m from 87 to 265m depth.

This drill result validates additional high-grade lithium brine below the area where the resource and reserve was defined in the PFS to only 10 metres in depth."

Investors can read my February 2019 article "Neo Lithium Is Just Too Cheap Too Ignore" when the stock was at C$0.58.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Project partner/funding announcements.

By end 2019 - Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting approval expected.

H1 2020 - Feasibility Study due.

Late 2021 or 2022 - Potential to start production.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On June 12, AVZ Minerals announced:

AVZ executes strategic relationship agreement with Huayou Cobalt Group. AVZ Minerals Limited is pleased to advise that the Company has entered into a strategic relationship with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co.Ltd [SHA:603799, Mkt Cap US$4.5bn] through its group company Huayou International Mining (Hong Kong) Limited, (“Huayou Cobalt Group”). Under the agreement, AVZ will be able to draw on Huayou Cobalt Group’s experience in the DRC and mainland China in assisting AVZ in the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC]. Huayou will also be able to provide advice and assistance with respect to project financing, offtake financing, strategic services, EPCM and cost effective transport of product to final recipients ("Strategic Relationship”).

On June 24, AVZ Minerals announced:

AVZ to increase equity stake in the Manono Project. AVZ Minerals Limited is pleased to advise that it has executed a Share Sale Purchase Agreement (“Agreement”) with Dathomir Mining Resources SARL (“Dathomir”) to increase AVZ’s equity in the Manono Lithium and Tin Project (Licence PR13359). Following ongoing discussions over the last few months, Dathomir has agreed to sell a 5% equity share in Dathcom Mining SAS (“Dathcom”) to AVZ for a total consideration of US$5,500,000. Dathcom holds 100% of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project concession.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2019 - PFS for Manono.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] (formerly Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC])

On June 11, ioneer Ltd. announced: "Battery-grade lithium hydroxide successfully produced from Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron ore." Highlights include:

"ioneer engaged world-leading lithium processing technology group, Veolia, to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron ore using standard commercial processes.

Represents the successful completion of key steps in the Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS], which remains on track for completion in Q3 2019.

ioneer’s pilot plant is now utilising the same flowsheet to further simulate commercial processes in a continuous cycle."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2019 - DFS.

2020 - Off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On June 19, Argosy Minerals announced: "Pilot plant lithium production works to commence." Highlights include:

"Industrial scale pilot plant targeted to commence continuous lithium processing operations beginning early-July to produce LCE product for Mitsubishi RtM sales agreement.

Continuous pilot plant trial-run operations to commence next week.

Recent pilot plant visit conducted by representatives of Mitsubishi RtM Japan and Mitsubishi Argentina.

Argosy will become the next international lithium carbonate producer–fast-track development strategy in effect and progressing."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On June 17, European Metals Holdings announced: "PFS update confirms potential of low-cost lithium hydroxide production." Highlights include:

(All dollar figures in this release are US dollars and increases refer to the 2017 PFS Lithium Carbonate study):

"Net estimated overall cost of production post credits: $3,435 / tonne LiOH.H2O.

Project Net Present Value (“NPV”) increases 105% to: $1.108B (post tax, 8%).

Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) increased 37% to 28.8% (post tax).

Total Capital Cost: $482.6M.

Annual production of Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide: 25,267 tonnes.

Studies are based on only 9.3% of reported Indicated Mineral Resource and a mine life of 21 years processing an average of 1.68 Mtpa ore.

The process used to produce lithium hydroxide allows for the staging of lithium carbonate and then lithium hydroxide production to minimize capital and startup risk and enables the production of either battery grade lithium hydroxide or carbonate as markets demand."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2019 - Off-take discussions.

2019/20 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Cauchari JV Pre-Feasibility Study due to be released.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA] (SLRFF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

On June 11, Sigma Lithium Resources announced:

Sigma Lithium obtains environmental licenses for construction and installation of commercial production plant.....for a period of six years expiring on May 31, 2025.

Catalysts include:

2019 - PFS due.

2020 - Commissioning.

2022 - Plan to be a 220ktpa lithium spodumene producer.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On June 3, Wealth Minerals announced:

Wealth and Wealth Copper enter into share purchase agreement to acquire Escalones Copper-Gold Porphyry Project. Wealth Minerals Ltd. announces that, further to its news releases dated December 4, 2018 and April 4, 2019, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wealth Copper Ltd. (“Wealth Copper”) has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) to acquire 100% of TriMetals Mining Inc.’s (“TMI”) interest in and to the mineral exploitation concessions and the mineral exploration concessions (the “Escalones Exploration Concessions”) and related assets and liabilities that comprise the Escalones copper-gold porphyry project (the “Escalones Project”)....As consideration, Wealth Copper will deliver 25,000,000 common shares in its capital (each, a “Wealth Copper Share”) to TMI, make an aggregate of $1,000,000 in cash payments to TMI and grant to TMI a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Escalones Exploration Concessions.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - PFS

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

On June 3, Plateau Energy Metals announced:

Plateau Energy Metals announces new lithium outcrop discovery six kilometres west of Falchani Lithium deposit. “While future drilling will ultimately illuminate the full potential, this new area of outcrop discovery supports our view of the potential scale of Plateau’s lithium project."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2019 - Complete PEA for the Falchani Lithium Project.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCBB:OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On June 17, Cypress Development Corp. announced:

Cypress Development provides update on prefeasibility study for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Timing of the PFS, led by Ausenco Engineering Canada, Inc., was changed by minor variations in scope and completion of key components. One alteration was drilling, delayed by weather and additional footage, the results were announced in the Company’s April 23rd press release.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2019 - PFS due.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project," with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On May 29, Piedmonth Lithium announced: "Additional near-surface high grade drill results from Piedmont’s Core Property." Highlights include:

"Piedmont has received assay results from 41 additional drill holes from the Phase 4 drilling campaign, with 40 of the 41 holes reporting significant mineralization, including: 17.0m @ 1.60% Li 2 O from 75m and 6.6m @ 1.44% Li 2 O from 64m in Hole 19-BD-295. 14.9m @ 1.76% Li 2 O from 27m and 4.3m @ 0.95% Li 2 O from 52m in Hole 19-BD-298

O from 75m and 6.6m @ 1.44% Li O from 64m in Hole 19-BD-295. 14.9m @ 1.76% Li O from 27m and 4.3m @ 0.95% Li O from 52m in Hole 19-BD-298 Occurrence of shallow intercepts is consistent with prior results on Piedmont’s Core property

An additional 18 Phase 4 holes have been drilled with assays pending

Piedmont is on track to report a significant increase in Mineral Resource estimates in June 2019

Scoping Study update with materially extended life of mine targeted for July 2019"

On June 18, Piedmonth Lithium announced: "Pure spodumene nature of Piedmont Lithium ore body." Highlights include:

"XRD analysis confirms pure spodumene nature of Piedmont’s ore body. Absence of petalite and lepidolite in pegmatites expected to lead to high lithium recovery.

Mineralogy consistent across Piedmont’s Core, Central, and Sunnyside properties.

Piedmont on-track to release Resource, Metallurgy and Scoping Study updates in the next 60 days."

On June 25 Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont increases lithium resource by 47% t0 27.9 million tonnes."

Upcoming catalysts include:

July/August 2019 - Updated Scoping Study to be completed.

2019/2020 - Definitive Feasibility Study and permitting approvals.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On May 30, Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier Lithium releases the remaining drill results from the newly discovered spark pegmatite." Highlights include:

"Maiden diamond drill program includes five holes drilled totaling 1,340m, and all intersected significant zones of spodumene pegmatite, assay results have been received for the remaining 4 drill hole.

DDH PL-038-19 intersected 215m of pegmatite averaging 1.4% Li 2 O, including 62.0m of 1.81% Li 2 O.

O, including 62.0m of 1.81% Li O. DDH PL-041-19 intersected a total of 112.6m of pegmatite averaging 1.73% Li 2 O, including 62.2m of 1.92% Li 2 O.

O, including 62.2m of 1.92% Li O. Lithium grades are consistent across the entire width of the pegmatite.

The Spark Pegmatite appears to be vertically emplaced."

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On June 21 Nano One Materials announced: "Global automotive company issues purchase order to Nano One."

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Liontown Resources [AS:LTR] (OTC:LINRF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV:OTC:LEXI) (OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

June saw lithium spot prices slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Tianqi states: "Lithium demand is solid, prices to stabilize."

Joe Lowry - "I think 2019 is a fantastic year to be acquiring the stocks of high quality lithium assets."

Andrew Miller: Lithium industry needs more capital to support demand.

Bacanora Lithium releases Zinwald Lithium Project (in Germany) Feasibility Study - Post-tax NPV8% of €270m, IRR of 21.5%, CapEx of €159m.

Birimian Limited changes name to Mali Lithium Limited [ASX:MLL].

Sigma Lithium obtains environmental licenses for construction and installation of commercial production plant.

Neo Lithium discovers high grade lithium (1,117 mg/L Lithium) at greater depth.

AVZ executes strategic relationship agreement with Huayou Cobalt Group. AVZ to increase equity stake in the Manono Project by 5% (now 65%).

ioneer - Battery-grade lithium hydroxide successfully produced from Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron ore.

European Metals Holdings - Project Net Present Value (“NPV”) increases 105% to: $1.108B (post tax, 8%).

Plateau Energy Metals announces new lithium outcrop discovery six kilometres west of Falchani Lithium deposit.

Piedmont Lithium - Additional near-surface high grade drill results from Piedmont’s Core Property, including 17.0m @ 1.60% Li 2 O.

As usual all comments are welcome.

