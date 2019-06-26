Genmab Begins U.S. IPO Effort

I'll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

The firm is developing a diverse pipeline of treatments for cancers and other diseases.

Genmab A/S has filed to raise $500 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Genmab A/S (GMAB) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $500 million from a US IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm develops and manufactures antibody-based therapeutics for oncological and other diseases.

GMAB has a large and diverse pipeline, significant revenue, and numerous commercial collaborations.

Company & Technology

Copenhagen, Denmark-based Genmab was founded in 1999 to improve the lives of patients with a need for new therapies by developing antibody-based therapeutics.

Management is headed by Jan G. J. van de Winkel, who was previously Vice President and Scientific Director of Medarex Europe.

Genmab has developed the DuoBody technology platform for generation of bispecific antibodies and the HexaBody technology platform which creates effector function enhanced antibodies.

Genmab’s lead drug daratumumab, marketed by Janssen Biotech under the brand Darzalex, is a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody [mAb] with high binding affinity for the CD38 molecule, which is highly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma [MM] cells.

Management claims daratumumab was the first ever human CD38-targeting mAb to reach the market and the first approved mAb by the FDA for the treatment of MM.

Janssen Biotech is conducting a clinical development program of daratumumab for the treatment of smoldering MM, frontline MM, and relapsed/refractory MM, as well as key clinical studies for a subcutaneous formulation.

The company’s main proprietary drug candidate Tisotumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate that targets the tissue factor of a protein involved in tumor signaling and angiogenesis and is currently being evaluated for its safety and efficacy for the treatment of cervical cancer and certain other solid tumors.

Tisotumab vedotin is currently being developed by Genmab and Seattle Genetics under an agreement in which both companies share all future costs and profits for the product on a 50:50 basis.

Below is the current status of a portion of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Genmab include GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Index Ventures, LODH Immunology Fund, BankInvest Biomedical Venture, Dansk Erhvervsinvestering, and Apax Partners France (Source: Crunchbase).

Market & Competition

Data from the American Cancer Society puts the lifetime risk of developing multiple myeloma at 1 in 132, or 0.76%, with 32,110 new diagnosed cases anticipated for 2019 in the US alone.

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the global multiple myeloma therapeutics market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $37.5 billion by 2024.

The main factors driving market growth are the constant introduction of newer, more effective therapeutic options and their high adoption rates, as well as increasing disease prevalence due to a rising elderly population.

Moreover, the market arrival of pipeline candidates, including monoclonal antibodies and Histone Deacetylase [HDAC] inhibitors, is anticipated to further propel market growth during the period.

Due to failed outcomes of currently available medication for multiple myeloma, there is a high demand for more effective treatment options to offset therapeutic dissatisfaction and an increase in life expectancy of patients.

Newly introduced mAb and HDAC inhibitor drugs are projected to exhibit the fastest growth during the period due to their effectiveness and safety.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Celgene (CELG)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Novartis (NVS)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

GMAB’s recent financial results are not typical of IPO stage biopharma firms due to the company’s significant revenue due to licensing its lead antibody daratumumab.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past one and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $176.5 million in cash and $91.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

GMAB intends to raise $500 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADS.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Investor ‘support’ of the IPO for life science companies is typical, so the absence of this is a negative signal.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance tisotumab vedotin to commercialization in recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer, to progress tisotumab vedotin in other solid tumor indications and to continue building our commercial capabilities in connection with the potential future approval of tisotumab vedotin; and to fund drug discovery efforts, to further our development of existing and new technology platforms, and to fund the development of our earlier stage clinical and pre-clinical programs… We intend to use any remaining net proceeds to maximize relationships with partners, to increase strategic flexibility to potentially retain significant ownership and value of select products and product candidates and for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Guggenheim Securities, and RBC Capital Markets.

Commentary

Genmab is currently listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen under the symbol “GEN” and on the US OTC as OTCPK:GMXAY.

Its lead candidate is already approved for marketing and the firm is atypical of biopharma companies seeking US public capital in that it has significant revenues.

The market opportunities for its various programs are difficult to quantify in the limited space for this analysis.

Management has generated significant commercial collaborations, including with Janssen, Seattle Genetics, and others. This is a very strong signal as to the value and potential value of the firm’s approach.

While we don’t yet know management’s assumptions about IPO pricing and valuation, it is likely there will be significant demand for the IPO.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

