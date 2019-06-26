Dominion Energy's Dividend Growth Strategy

We like Dominion Energy's pivot towards the regulated utility space over the past two decades, as that enabled serious dividend growth on a per share basis.

Image Source: Dominion Energy Inc. - IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

At the beginning of this year, Dominion Energy Inc. (D) completed its merger with SCANA Corporation, continuing a trend that began roughly two decades ago. In 1999, Dominion Energy announced it intended to acquire Consolidated Natural Gas Co. through an all-stock deal, which moved Dominion Energy (traditionally an electric utility) into the natural gas utility space. Most importantly, almost all (~95%) of Dominion Energy's assets are now considered regulated/regulated-like utility operations, versus just ~40% back in 2006 (regulated/regulated-like utility operations generate very stable cash flow streams that are predominantly influenced by regulators and rate cases, making those assets ideal for income-oriented investors). We like Dominion Energy's pivot towards stability and management's commitment to rewarding shareholders via dividend increases, but caution there are potential downside risks to be aware of. Shares of D yield 4.6% as of this writing.

Overview

Image Shown: A snapshot of Dominion Energy's operations now that its combination with SCANA Corporation is complete. Image Source: Dominion Energy - IR Presentation

Acquiring SCANA Corporation grew Dominion Energy's presence in East Coast markets, particularly North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The equity side of the deal was valued at $6.8 billion by the time of closing and Dominion Energy also took on $6.6 billion in net debt, making the entire transaction worth $13.4 billion. Having a presence in both the regulated electric and natural gas utility space across 18 states mitigates a decent chunk of the unsystematic risks in Dominion Energy's corporate profile as far as utility go (in terms of reducing geographical and business concentration risk).

We support Dominion Energy rolling up Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (which is now a fully-owned subsidiary) in a move completed this past January. Having a simpler corporate structure, especially given the inherently convoluted nature of utility organizational structures, is the way to go.

In 2018, Dominion Energy was free cash flow positive for the first time in recent memory (defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures). The firm generated $4.8 billion in net operating cash flow last year, up 15% from 2016 levels, while spending $4.3 billion on capital expenditures as defined as 'plant construction and other property additions (including nuclear fuel).' However, note that management expects Dominion Energy's capital expenditures to grow back towards $5-6 billion over the coming years, hitting ~$5.0 billion in 2020 and ~$6.0 billion by 2023. When combined with annual dividend payments that hit $2.2 billion in 2018, note that Dominion Energy needs to retain access to capital markets at attractive rates in order to sustain its business model.

Image Shown: Dominion Energy expects to increase its capital expenditures over the coming years to support its growth trajectory by expanding its rate base. Image Source: Dominion Energy - IR Presentation

Moody's Corporation (MCO) rates Dominion Energy's unsecured debt as investment grade with a Baa2 credit rating, and upgraded its outlook on the utility from negative to stable in December 2018. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, Dominion Energy had a net debt load of $41.9 billion when including short-term and long-term debt. Considering Dominion Energy's growing net operating cash flows, investment grade credit rating, large asset base, and the stability regulated utilities provide, it should keep able to keep tapping capital markets at reasonable rates. If the US FED decides to cut interest rates, Dominion Energy would be a major beneficiary.

Dividend Growth

Management has aggressively pursued dividend increases since 2016, growth that was made possible through solid operating income growth per share. Over the long-term, Dominion Energy is targeting a payout ratio in the low 70s% which will be achieved in part through a significant slowdown in the growth of its per share dividend payments as you can see in the picture below. While Dominion Energy expects to grow its annual per share dividend by 10.0% in 2019, that growth rate will climb down to 2.5% in the 2020s.

Image Shown: Dominion Energy has steadily boosted its per share dividend payouts over the past few years, resulting in a significantly higher payout ratio. Management intends on reducing Dominion Energy's payout ratio to more sustainable levels in the long-term, a strategy we are very supportive of. Image Source: Dominion Energy - IR Presentation

By pivoting away from the unregulated utility space (which includes activities like energy trading and merchant power generation operations) and towards the security of the regulated utility world, Dominion Energy was able to post solid operating income per share growth during this past decade as you can see below. Growing as a regulated utility is largely a function of capital expenditures expanding the company's rate base and successful rate cases allowing for revenue increases. Fluctuations in energy consumption, particularly electricity and natural gas demand in the regions Dominion Energy's utility operations service, will cause a moderate amount of volatility in its financials in any given year.

Image Shown: Dominion Energy has posted solid operating income per share growth this past decade. Image Source: Dominion Energy - IR Presentation

Going forward, a growing rate base combined with a reasonable capital structure and the ability to tap capital markets for funds at attractive rates is what will enable Dominion Energy to keep posting modest operating income per share growth through the 2020s. Dividend growth per share will largely be a function of operating income per share growth as Dominion Energy plans to keep its payout ratio stable over the long-term (after declining from elevated levels in 2018).

Image Shown: Dominion Energy expected to generate roughly 5% CAGR in its per share earnings through the start of the 2020s. Image Source: Dominion Energy - IR Presentation

Potential Downside Risks

We caution that Dominion Energy has risks beyond its net debt load, including the various opposition to its Atlantic Coast Pipeline project. In a past article covering Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), which can be viewed here, we wrote that:

There are some risks involved with this strategy, more so on the natural gas side, as the ~$7.4 billion (at the midpoint of guidance) Atlantic Coast Pipeline project might not get the needed regulatory approval to advance any further. Dominion Energy is the lead developer (48% interest in the endeavor), and unfortunately Dominion Energy has run into numerous legal roadblocks preventing the firm from completing construction activities in certain areas. As Duke Energy owned 47% of the development as of the end of 2018, legal and regulatory hurdles are material to its financials as well. The goal of the project is to build a 600-mile long pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina, linking prolific natural gas supplies from the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in Appalachia to the East Coast. Dominion Energy had a permit vacated by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals last year that allowed the firm to build the pipeline across the Appalachian Trial on National Forest Land. Construction activities were halted in December 2018, and if that legal ruling isn't successfully appealed, the project may be canceled as rerouting the pipeline doesn't appear financially feasible (keeping in mind this project had already been delayed before and cost estimates are on the rise). We will be monitoring this situation going forward. Duke Energy noted it has a "Plan B" if things don't work out, but management is sticking with the current course for now. Dominion Energy remains optimistic the pipeline will be operational by 2021, but in order for that to happen, the company is attempting to get the US Supreme Court to take a look at its appeal of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling.

Another potential downside consideration involves the Trump administration potentially imposing import quotas on uranium or forcing domestic nuclear power plants to purchase domestically produced uranium in greater quantities. Dominion Energy has significant nuclear power generation operations and the industry expects these protectionist moves (justified by the administration over national security concerns) would drive up fuel costs.

Note that global LNG spot prices are very subdued right now, which could negatively impact Dominion Energy's Cove Point LNG export terminal in Maryland. However (according to Dominion Energy's 2018 10-K), "Cove Point's gas transportation, LNG import and storage operations, as well as the Liquefaction Project's capacity are contracted primarily under long-term fixed reservation fee agreements" which means the firm isn't directly exposed to changes to global LNG prices.

Concluding Thoughts

Our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis indicates the potential fair value of Dominion Energy is between $54-$80 per share, indicating shares of Dominion are currently trading at the upper end of our fair value range. This is likely due to excitement over the prospects of the US Fed cutting interest rates, and potentially due to Dominion Energy pushing through more aggressive dividend increases in the recent past. We aren't as interested in shares as things stand today but appreciate Dominion Energy's pivot towards the regulated utility space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.