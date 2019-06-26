Odonate Therapeutics: Making Taxanes Orally Available

Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) is led by Kevin Tang, a successful serial biopharma entrepreneur who has made billions in the industry, most notably from the sale of Ardea Biosciences, which he founded, to AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) for $1bn. Mr. Tang owns over 50% of Odonate. ODT focuses on a single drug, tesetaxel, an improved oral version of commonly used chemotherapy agents taxanes, which targets HER2- HR+ breast cancer in patients.

Despite considerable progress in developing other medicine forms, chemotherapy remains a mainstay of metastatic breast cancer (MBC) treatment. Taxanes - paclitaxel, nab-paclitaxel, and docetaxel - comprise almost a third of the chemotherapy drugs in MBC. Another third of the market is dominated by capecitabine, which is used in combination with ODT's drug in the treatment paradigm. However, all other taxanes currently used are given in IV form, so the oral form of a comparable drug - like tesetaxel - could be very useful.

Catalyst

Odonate has no near-term catalyst. The company's drug candidate Tesetaxel has an ongoing phase 3 clinical trial for the indication of metastatic breast cancer with data due 3Q 2020.

The pipeline looks like this:

Source - Odonate Corporate Presentation May 2019

Previous trial data

About a year ago, Odonate Therapeutics announced results from a Phase 2 study of tesetaxel monotherapy in 38 patients with HER2 negative, hormone receptor-positive MBC. Eighty-seven percent (87%) had visceral disease, 74% previously received at least one endocrine therapy, 68% previously received neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy, and 53% previously received a taxane-containing regimen. The data was as follows:

In all 38 patients, the confirmed response rate was 45%. The confirmed response rate was consistent across subgroups. Forty-four percent (44%) of patients who did not previously receive a taxane-containing regimen achieved a confirmed response, compared to 45% of patients who previously received a taxane-containing regimen. Median duration of response was 10.9 months, and median progression-free survival was 5.4 months.

As for safety-related data, AEs were moderate and manageable. Neutropenia was the most commonly occurring AE. Data was as follows:

Neutropenia was the most common Grade ≥3 adverse event and occurred in 25% of the 24 patients who were not dose-escalated beyond the 27 mg/m2 starting dose (the dose selected for CONTESSA, our ongoing Phase 3 study (Poster Board #184a; Abstract #TPS1106); in these patients, febrile neutropenia occurred in 1 patient (4%) and Grade ≥3 neuropathy occurred in 1 patient (4%). There were no hypersensitivity reactions or drug-related deaths, and the rate of Grade 2 alopecia (hair loss) was 18%.

The following chart describes some of the critical differences between tesetaxel and currently used taxanes:

P-gp is a mechanism through which cancer cells efflux (eject) chemotherapy drugs. This is one of the resistant mechanisms to chemotherapy. As we do see here, tesetaxel oral does not produce this reaction. P-gp efflux is the main hindrance for taxanes to cross the blood-brain barrier. MBC metastasis often directs towards the brain, so tesetaxel's ability to penetrate the brain is an advantage. Its bioavailability also seems higher. One aspect, which has both positive and negative implications, is the extremely high half-life in plasma. This makes the drug more efficacious but may produce higher toxicity.

The phase 3 CONTESSA trial will have a much lower dosage of capecitabine in the combo drug arm versus in the capecitabine alone control arm (1650mg vs 2500mg). The study will test whether this combo with reduced capecitabine can have comparable or better efficacy (PFS) while being well-tolerated.

Execution

The company has a market cap of $756M, a cash balance of $115.54M as of the March quarter, and burn was -27.11M for the March quarter.

Here's a chart showing recent insider buy/sells. While there are a lot of buys, these are mostly by CEO Tang.

Source

And here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Source

Tesetaxel has been out-licensed from Daiichi in 2013, and patent protection, including 5-year exclusivity under Hatch Waxman, will last until 2031.

Competition

MBC as a whole is a well-differentiated and competitive market, so it is best not to approach this investment that way. Rather, we will look at what tesetaxel is trying to replace or at least complement.

Market size is the main discussion here. Chemotherapy is still a mainstay for a lot of MBC patients.

Source: Corporate Presentation

ODT has a TNBC program where it aims to replace some of the taxane usages with its oral version. The lead program is the one shown on the right in the image above, where these HER2-, HR+ patients are all eligible for chemotherapy. In this population group, the following chart shows physician reference for various chemo drugs.

37% of the entire chemotherapy market for MBC consists of taxanes. This is a multi-billion dollar market, and some of the major Taxanes were individually multi-billion dollar drugs when they sold under patent protection. Today, they have a total market share of some $3.5bn. In 2016, over 2.8 million cycles of these taxane drugs were administered in the US/EU alone. Since they are used in the IV setting, this implies billions of dollars in hospital costs and/or clinic visits, loss in terms of disruption in daily activities, needle-related issues, and so on. This is the unmet need ODT is trying to capture.

Some of the other benefits of tesetaxel are captured in this chart:

Tesetaxel has no allergy issues at the injection site and does not require anti-allergic premedication. Its dosage frequency is also lower, adding to the "quality of life" enhancement factor of the drug.

Opinion

We like the simple thesis behind ODT's clinical development. We believe that oral delivery of common chemotherapy drugs is a major unmet need. Phase 2 trials with tesetaxel have shown its promise. We believe there is a strong chance of phase 3 success here. The company is led by a smart and experienced medical entrepreneur. The cash position is robust. Given all that, we consider ODT a buy at prices below $20.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts works to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.