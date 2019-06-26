Booking Holdings: Lurking The Next Leg Up

As the company currently trades at historically low multiples, I believe it will not take so long before shares get their second wind.

Despite robust and steadily improving fundamentals, the company’s share price has somewhat stagnated over the last two years.

Investment thesis

Whereas fundamentals keep steadily improving, shares of Booking Holdings (BKNG) have not moved significantly over the last two years. With valuation at historically low multiples, I believe the company’s shares are up for a next leg up in a not too distant future.

Corporate profile

Booking Holdings is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services, operating six brands under its wings. Formerly known as Priceline.com, Booking Holdings today manages a portfolio consisting of five other brands – KAYAK, Booking.com, Agoda, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. Most of the company’s revenues are derived from commissions earned from facilitating reservations of accommodations, rental and other travel services, provision of advertisement spaces and ancillary services such as insurance mediation.

Source: Booking Holdings' 2018 10-K filing

High-margin industry

Having a closer look at what is stands behind Booking Holdings’ success, robust and sophisticated technology platforms coupled with expanding e-commerce industry cannot go unnoticed. These highly liquid factors are apparent also on the company’s profitability measures which belong to the highest within leisure & recreation industry.

DCF model valuation

Plugging-in Booking.com's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares show to be undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 16 percent annual revenue growth rate assumption (decreasing by 1 percent each year over the next five years) and 35 percent EBIT margin (decreasing by 1 percent each year over the next five years), fair value of the stock comes at 2471 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 1932 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own Excel model

A decreasing number of shares outstanding

It is not until recently when the company started offensively repurchasing its common stock. Since 2015, Booking Holdings’ number of shares outstanding has decreased from around 50 million to a little under 45 million. Last year, the board of directors authorized a repurchase program with total repurchase amount of $8.0 billion. According to the information provided in the company’s latest 10-K filing, the company is very likely to keep pursuing loose repurchase policy also in the next financial quarters.

Historically at low multiples

Not only Booking Holdings’ share price tapered its growth in the last two years, but so did the company’s valuation multiples, which even contracted. Having a closer look at the company’s key valuation ratios since the beginning of the year, one can notice that they appear to have found support and bottomed out.

Wide margin of safety and generous annualized return potential

From a perspective working with operating earnings multiples, Booking.com's shares also currently look fairly undervalued with a positive long-term annualized return potential. Using the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator with a 15 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2024 is forecasted to reach up to US$3212. This implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential of more than 10 percent.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Idiosyncratic risks

Like every business, Booking Holdings is subject to a whole range of risks that are specific to the company and which investors have to accept without any additional compensation in the form of a higher expected return. These risks include particularly any disruptions global travel industry, stemming from political and macro-economic uncertainties and adverse market environment which can slow down or otherwise harm the company’s operations and financial results. If the company fails to adequately evaluate and manage these risks, it can suffer reputational damage and depressed financial condition.

The bottom line

To sum up, Booking Holdings is a leading-edge online travel agency with a lot of unrealized potential ahead. The company has a sustainable level of debt (financial debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5) and commendable liquidity position (trailing twelve months current ratio of 1.27x). Last year, the company hold 14.0 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long investments in marketable securities of which around 6.4 were international. With this nutrient reservoir, the company is well prepared for another leg lift.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.