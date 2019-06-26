Aurora Cannabis: Big Expansion Efforts

In an effort to continue growing and capturing market share, the management team at Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has decided to ramp up its expansion efforts. These moves are gearing up the company for a significant market opportunity, with cannabis-infused edibles and other cannabis-based offerings either growing or about to become legalized in Canada. As with any firm in this space, certain risks exist, ranging from pricing risk of their public stock to execution risk. But given the suggested market opportunity, investors should like what management is working toward.

Aurora continues to expand

While the medical cannabis market has ruled the industry for years, there’s no denying that the future of the space will be dominated by recreational users in what the industry has termed the "adult-use" market. Last year, in October, the Canadian government made recreational cannabis legal nationwide, but this did not extend to cannabis offshoots like edibles and beverages. This year, by the middle of December, players in the industry will be able to sell these (subject to meeting government standards), and Aurora is doing all that it can to be ready for this change.

According to management, the company is making moves covering vapes, concentrates, and edibles. For instance, the firm recently struck a deal with PAX Labs Inc., the former owner of JUUL, before it was spun off. Aurora, management said, will, as a result of this partnership, have access to the PAX Era device, a market-leading vaping technology that will bolster its own brands. Also throughout Canada, the company has established production hubs, totaling more than 450,000 square feet, wherein it will work on producing and delivering from its various adult-use offerings. These include locations near the firm’s Aurora Sky facility in Western Canada as well as facilities at its Aurora River and Aurora Vie locations in Eastern Canada. In addition to all of this, the management team at Aurora said that its Aurora Air facility, a 20,000 square foot manufacturing plant focused on the edibles market, is in the final stages of receiving its Health Canada license.

This is a huge opportunity for the company

The regulations coming into play later this year in Canada will result in several revenue-generating opportunities opening up for Aurora as well as its peers. As an example, let’s focus on the vaping market. According to Altria (MO), from when it acquired a 35% stake in JUUL for $12.8 billion, the North American e-vapor and Heat-not-Burn market opportunity stands at $6 billion. Outside of North America, the opportunity is a further $17 billion for a global market of $23 billion. Another source I identified suggested that between 2017 and 2025, the CAGR of the total e-cig and vaping market should be 23.8%, growing it to a point of $47.1 billion by the end of the forecast period.

One thing to note here is that all of this data includes both cannabis and non-cannabis offerings. More likely than not, the cannabis share of the vaping space is going to represent a minority of the overall market, but even if it’s 5% or 10%, the end result will be billions of dollars per year in the not-too-distant future. Given the company’s exposure internationally, with operations and investments spread across 24 different nations, it's in a great spot to benefit from this fast-growing market.

While capitalizing on the vaping market is a good opportunity for Aurora, it’s not the only space for the company to dive into. One source I found suggested that the total market in the US for edibles in 2017 came out to $1 billion in size. Due to changes in Canada taking place this year, combined with more widespread adoption in the US, the edible market between these two countries alone is expected to come in at about $4.1 billion by 2022. By 2024, it’s believed this market for the US will expand to $1.4 billion, while in Canada it may grow to as much as $3 billion. Global sales under the entire cannabis-based products category are forecasted to grow from $9.8 billion in 2017 to around $32 billion by 2022, implying a CAGR over this timeframe of 26.7%.

Takeaway

Right now, companies like Aurora are in a really interesting position. On the one hand, they have attractive growth opportunities everywhere, while on the other hand, it can be hard to figure out where capital should be deployed at this time. For Aurora, it seems like the answer is to stick the dart everywhere and see what fits, but this is not necessarily a bad choice. Now that the market in Canada is moving to legalize edibles and other offerings, the company is and will likely remain committed to that for the time being while also making sure not to neglect its existing markets. Based on what evidence management has offered up so far, it looks like Aurora is well on its way to success here, but the big question is whether it can have not just the scale and reach, but whether management can ensure the brand recognition that will be important for its cannabis products to rise to and remain at the top of the hill for the long run.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.