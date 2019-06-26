What To Do With AbbVie After The Allergan Bid

Yesterday, I wrote about the proposed Allergan (AGN) acquisition from the perspective of an Allergan shareholder. I got some questions coming from the perspective of the AbbVie (ABBV) shareholder, and today, I want to look at the transaction from that perspective. Because Allergan shareholders are potentially set to receive exposure to AbbVie, it is also relevant to Allergan shareholders. The obvious observation is the market took this acquisition really badly. AbbVie dropped hard yesterday:

After the drop, AbbVie trades at about 7.5x free cash flow, which is exceedingly cheap in general but especially a pharma. This, of course, is because AbbVie currently derives $19 billion or 60% of sales from Humira, and that's expected to get serious competition in the U.S. in 2023. In absolute terms, we are talking about $13 billion in free cash flow.

AbbVie is laying out $35 billion in cash to acquire Allergan. Allergan comes with $5 billion in free cash flow.

AbbVie is also giving up 17% of the equity in the combined company.

Meanwhile, Allergan doesn't have as bad a growth profile as AbbVie, and analysts' consensus estimates AbbVie is paying a bit over 10x forward earnings.

That's not expensive in general and especially not when we are talking about a pharma with a dominant brand like Botox (already off-patent).

The market perceives a lot of risk around the Botox franchise, but I believe this is overestimated. AbbVie's CEO has a variant viewpoint and specifically goes into this on the conference call about the deal:

And certainly one of the things that we looked at carefully is BOTOX. And we looked at it from the perspective of both what was the risk of biosimilar coming to the market and what was the risk of other branded competitive alternatives entering the market. And as you know, there have been some that have already entered the market. And if you look carefully at how Allergan has performed, I'd say they've done a very good job of protecting BOTOX. They've lost some share, but it's relatively modest. And they've done an excellent job of protecting the brand, both through the brand presence as well as their bundling strategy, and a variety of other techniques that had worked quite well. As far as it relates to a biosimilar, we - obviously that's an area we know well. And I would say when you look at BOTOX it's a very useful molecule. And it's not very low characterized, and it's in very low concentrations. And for a variety of technical reasons, I would tell you that it's highly unlikely that we would see a biosimilar against BOTOX for a long, long time, if ever. And so we became very comfortable with what the forecast was that we'd done.

The combined company will have about $18.2 billion of free cash flow. In addition, AbbVie thinks there will be $2 billion of synergies by the third year. Importantly, AbbVie did not include any revenue synergies (which are often most spurious). Most of the savings will be from reducing overlapping R&D, which is a synergy that is within control of management. From the conference call on the deal:

Allergan's product lines will greatly benefit from access to AbbVie's geographic footprint. This combination also provides significant additional earnings in the period following the loss of HUMIRA exclusivity. The transaction also provides enhanced cash flow to support a strong and growing dividend. Cash flow from HUMIRA provides the ability to rapidly pay down debt, which we have committed to reduce by $15 billion to $18 billion by the end of 2021 with further deleveraging through 2023.

The combined company should have a market cap of about $120 billion. I expect it will have a debt of about $89 billion. The company plans to pay that down within 3 years by $15 billion to $18 billion.

The deal is accretive, which is important to me as Allergan shareholder, as it increases the odds of deal closure. I do think most of that accretion occurs because of the capital structure shift that will include a lot more debt. At least for a while, this will become a riskier company. If the pipeline disappoints while Humira revenue starts shrinking, it could turn into a nasty situation.

While there is risk, there is also a substantial upside. A pharmaceutical company trading at about ~5x free cash flow is just amazingly expensive. Because of the increased debt service, it will be a little bit higher multiple, but if AbbVie can finance at around 3-4%, the recapitalization is pretty attractive. More from the conference call:

With respect to financing, AbbVie will assume Allergan's existing debt of approximately $23 billion and will fund the cash portion of the transaction with a mix of existing cash and new debt. We remain committed to a Baa2/BBB credit rating or better for the combined company and plan to reduce debt by $15 billion to $18 billion within three years of closing, further deleveraging through 2023.

The post-acquisition capital structure is a big change and where both the return and the risk of this transaction come from.

Conclusion

After yesterday's decline AbbVie shares look quite attractive to me. I'm not as well acquainted with its portfolio of drugs. I understand Humira is 60% of sales, and it's going to roll off, but the truth is that you aren't paying much for it, while it still has a few years to go. It is obviously going to decline sharply after that, but it's not going to fall to zero overnight either. AbbVie is buying an attractive set of assets at a very reasonable price. Paying around 10x forward earnings for pharma assets doesn't happen all that often in strategic deals. Sure, Allergan has its problems, but that's why it is so cheap. Most of the value in this deal will likely be realized by optimizing the capital structure. A typical late cycle activity. I'd be mindful of the increased risk. AbbVie is transforming into a higher expected return but also higher risk company.

