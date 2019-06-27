Discovery Inc.: Content Is King, The King Is Dead, Long Live The King

A slightly longer and more thorough version of the article can be found here.

Introduction

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA, DISCK) is an unscripted champion with target market niches of highly regarded brands and programming. Content creation and distribution are in upheaval, and that’s why it’s so cheap based on price to fundamentals. I think Discovery’s segmented channels and unique audience verticals offer an advertising and distribution paradise both for viewers who love its content and advertisers trying to reach target audiences. The road ahead for Discovery won’t be easy, but the cash flows being produced and the opportunities to benefit from a new, evolving industry equilibrium look lucrative.

Discovery, Inc.

Discovery is a content creation and distribution company. It has 4 billion worldwide subscribers in 220 countries and 50 languages. It consists of pay television channels, free to air and broadcast channels, the GO application (allowing viewers to watch content direct), other digital distribution. Discovery has been pushing for years to own intellectual property, giving it greater control over its destiny. Discovery breaks its business into U.S. and International Networks. I’ll describe Discovery’s largest and highest profit segment first, U.S. Networks, which also happens to face the strongest headwinds.

U.S. Networks

U.S. Networks generated $6.4 billion in revenue in 2018 and $3.5 billion in adjusted OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization), which are 60% and 85% of the total business, respectively. 39% of that revenue is distribution, 59% advertising and 2% other. Advertising is the key revenue stream in North America. All of Discovery’s channels are available on the Go application except the Oprah Winfrey Network. Discovery's U.S. Networks include:

The Discovery Channel has 88 million U.S. subscribers, down 3.3% year over year. The channel targets the 25-54 demographic, particularly men.

TLC has 86 million U.S. subs, down 3.4%. The target audience is the 25-54 demo, particularly women.

Animal Planet has 85 million U.S. subs, down 2.3%, and targets the 25-54 age demo.

Investigation Discovery, or ID, has 82 million U.S. subs, down 2.4%, and targets 25-54 year olds, particularly women.

The Science Channel has 60 million subscribers in the U.S., down 7.7%, and targets 25-54 year olds.

MotorTrend has 73 million subs in the U.S., no decline and targets 25-54, particularly men.

HGTV has 89 million U.S. subs, down 2%, and targets 25-54 year olds, particularly higher income women.

The Food Network has 91 million U.S. subs, down 1.9%, and focuses on 25-54, higher income women.

Travel has 83 million U.S. subs, up 0.6%, focusing on the 25-54 demo.

The DIY Network has 54 million U.S. subs, down 2.9%, and targets 25-54 year old, higher income women.

Discovery owns 68.7% of the Cooking Channel, with 60 million U.S. subs, down 3.1%, targeting 25-54 year old, higher income women.

Discovery Family is owned 60% by Discovery and 40% by Hasbro. It has 54 million U.S. subs, down 6.9%, and targets both 2-11 year olds and their 25-54 parents.

American Heroes has 48 million subs, down 5.9%, targeting 35-64 year olds, particularly men.

Destination America has 45 million U.S. subs, down 6.3%, for 25-54 year olds.

Discovery Life has 43 million U.S. subs, down 6.5%, targeting to 25-54 year old women.

Great American Country has 50 million U.S. subs, down 5.3% and targets country music and lifestyle.

The Oprah Winfrey Network, where Discovery owns 73.75%, has 74 million U.S. subs, down 2.6%, and targets 25-54 year old African American women.

Discovery also has Spanish language options with Discovery en Espanol and Discovery Familia.

As you can see, subscribers in the U.S. are anywhere from up 0.6% to down 7.7%, with the most broadly carried channels down around 3% year over year. The breadth of targeted audiences and content can also be readily grasped, as well as key demographics that advertisers yearn for.

International Networks

International generated $4.1 billion of revenue in 2018, $1.1 billion adjusted OIBDA, representing 39% and 26% of Discovery’s respective totals. The margins on International aren’t as good as U.S. networks, and that’s due to higher costs operating in so many countries and languages, but also because it hasn’t scaled up sufficiently, yet. The International segment operates out of centers in London, Warsaw, Milan, Singapore and Miami. It owns free to air channels in Europe and Middle East and broadcast in Poland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

The Discovery Channel has 361 million subs, up 7.9% from 2017 to 2018

TLC has 417 million, up 12.8%

Animal Planet with 281 million up 7.6%

ID with 195 million, up 18%

Food with 110 million

Travel 78 million

Family 8 million

Life 8 million

DIY 3 million

Cooking 2 million

Two big sports channels, Eurosport 1 with 157 million subs and Eurosport 2 with 86 million, combined up 1.9% year over year

Discovery Kids has 144 million subs, up 18%, mostly in Latin America and Asia

DMAX with 149 million subs, up 46.1% (mostly in Asia and Europe)

Discovery Home and Health

TVN, a Polish median company they gained in the Scripps acquisition.

You can see international is growing subscribers quickly, and that seems likely to continue as Discovery scales up and expands coverage of the Scripps channels they recently acquired. The Scripps purchase is what I’ll cover next.

Scripps acquisition

In March 2018, Discovery bought Scripps Networks. Many of the channels described above, like HGTV, Food, Travel, DIY, Cooking, Great American Country came from this purchase. The deal was for $14.6 billion dollars. Initially, Discovery forecast $350 million in cost savings but later boosted that estimate up to $600 million to be recognized over the first 2 years. The purchase was done with debt—better for shareholders. That high debt burden has already been reduced below Discovery’s target of 3.5x net debt/EBITD—a year ahead of schedule. This shows how the combined businesses are a cash flow machine.

The merger was a bold move, giving Discovery what it wanted: more content, specifically targeted to higher income women. Discovery had also been more aggressive than Scripps in its international expansion, so the purchase gave Discovery much more content it could rapidly deploy internationally. In the U.S., Discovery’s combined viewership (hours watched) is #3 only to NBCUniversal and Disney/Fox (before that merger closed, Discovery was briefly #2). This shows the breadth of Discovery’s content and the dedication of viewers across attractive advertising demographics.

Ratings, viewers, carriage, subscribers, affiliate fees, advertising revenue

Good ratings are the lifeblood of content creation businesses. High ratings mean many viewers want to watch shows. More viewers lead to broader carriage by distributors, leading to more subscribers and affiliate fees. More viewers, too, is what leads to higher advertising dollars, both in terms of dollars per minute for advertisements but also number of viewers watching those minutes. It all comes down to having content viewers want to watch. If they like it, they want to watch it and will seek it out, which leads to higher ratings, carriage, subscribers, affiliate fees and advertising dollars.

Distribution, however, is witnessing a historic upheaval, which can be seen in viewers searching out and finding new ways to watch content. It must be noted, though, that they aren’t watching less video content, but more. What has changed is they’re looking for and finding cheaper and different ways to watch, including swapped passwords, finding it for free on the internet, recording and delayed viewing, buying content directly, going over the top, subscribing to skinny bundles, going through virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (vMVPDs), watching advertising video on demand (AVOD) and subscription video on demand (SVOD), using direct to consumer (DTC), etc. There have never been so many ways to watch content, and that’s driving massive change in the industry, partly led by viewers and partly by distributors and content makers. It will take time for this model to find a new equilibrium, but such a new state, I believe, will emerge over time.

The most expensive content for viewers is sports, but not all viewers want to pay that high price or watch that particular content. Sports are a bit of a golden boy because it’s watched live the vast majority of the time and viewers tend not to skip advertisements. But, there’s a lot content outside sports that are highly desired and massively cheaper, and viewers are hungry for these options both with and without advertising. Outside the U.S., for instance, sports free content is very popular and successful. Discovery has been buying cheaper sports rights, particularly small fan sports like biking in Europe and golf around the world, instead of competing for expensive sports rights like football, basketball, baseball and hockey in the U.S. and soccer in Europe. The other side of Discovery’s strategy has been to provide its sports-free entertainment—at very reasonable prices relative to sport—for huge viewing audiences, especially women. Both strategies seem prudent in terms of corporate expenses and keeping content and distribution costs lower for viewers.

As stated above, I think viewers, distributors and content creators will converge on new solutions over time. Those solutions will be tenable both for viewers (convenience and price), and distributors and content creators (profitability, broad versus niche programming). Marginal trades occur where both parties are willing to exchange, and I don’t think viewers are willing to go back to 1970’s production values any more than content distributors and creators are willing to accept significantly worse profitability. You can see the struggle occurring in skinny bundles and vMVPDs: pricing and packaging is changing almost quarterly, and subscribers come and go rapidly as they test options. This is resulting in high churn, lower recurring revenue, rising prices, etc. In the end, I think the solutions that work will reward the content that viewers desire at the right price, convenience and profitability for everyone in the ecosystem.

Management

The CEO of Discovery is David Zaslav, who has been in that position since January 2007. He had been President, Cable and Domestic Television and New Media Distribution at NBCUniversal before that. The CFO, Gunnar Wiedenfels, has been in that position since April 2017 after seven years at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE in Germany and is a former consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Executive pay is extremely high at Discovery, not a trait I’m happy to find. Cash bonuses are 50% qualitative and 50% quantitative. Long term incentives include annual and special awards, stock appreciation rights, performance-based restricted stock units, stock options (laddered grant prices), over-performance to revenue/adjusted OIBDA/adjusted free cash flow with stock options, performance-based restricted stock units, and stock appreciate rights. Of the top 5 execs, the lowest was paid $4.8 million in 2018 and the CEO was paid $129 million. The CEO created value in 2018 with the stock price up 9% versus the S&P 500 being down 4%, but $129 million in compensation is over the top.

The board is paid $260-405k per year. It consists of a Managing Director from Allen & Company, the former CEO of Scripps, a lawyer with tax focus (John Malone’s nephew), former president of Landmark Communications, the chair of Discovery and former chair of Advance/Newhouse Communications and Brighthouse Networks, the CEO of Advance/Newhouse, an independent consultant and former managing director of Putnam Investments, the co-CEO of C-SPAN, a private investment company president, the former CEO of Liberty Media, and John Malone (who chairs numerous Liberty companies), and the CEO of Discovery.

Other than John Malone (see below), ownership at Discovery includes Advance/Newhouse with 24% of common stock voting power and 100% preferred stock voting power, and 25% common stock economic value. Clearbridge Investments owns 8% voting and 11% economic value. Hotchkis & Wiley owns 7% of economic value. The CEO owns $65 million which sounds like a lot until you consider his $129 million pay in 2018 alone. The Chief Development, Distribution and Legal Officer owns $3.6 million, paltry when compared to $12.3 million in 2018 pay. One director owns no shares, another 3 own $165k to $983k, another 3 own $1.8 to $8.1 million, one owns $20 million, another owns $34 million, and then there’s John Malone. So, all but 3 directors are more likely to vote their ownership rather than their director pay. The board’s interests are mostly aligned with shareholders.

John Malone owns 28.2% of Discovery’s voting power, but only 3.8% or $490 million of economic value of the business. Malone is very much the Cable Cowboy who has been instrumental in building both cable infrastructure and content businesses, and has since branched out into satellite radio, the Atlanta Braves, Formula 1, online travel through Expedia and TripAdvisor, Live Nation, you get the picture. He’s got a keen eye for strategic direction, and likes to use complex financial structures that both shield a business from taxes with high debt loads and rewards long term investors willing to deal with complexity.

Valuation

Starting with sales of around $11.3 billion over the last 12 months, and dividing that by 746 million shares (I’m counting the 524 basic shares outstanding, plus 222 million of share equivalents assuming the preferred is converted to common and all outstanding options are exercised), equates to revenues of $15 per share.

I expect sales to fall in a range from 1.1% decline per year to 10.2% growth per year based on high unit increases internationally, slow declines in the U.S., and most likely pricing declines in both affiliate fees and advertising as industry dynamics work themselves out. Pricing declines are also favored by business mix away from domestic and toward international, but that will mostly be offset by unit growth for some time, especially as the Scripps content is fed into the system.

I’m assuming bottom line earnings margin of 23% based on recent net income and free cash flow margins plus some credit for still being able to wring costs out of the system as the Scripps acquisition is fully integrated. I’m cautiously assuming that margin declines 0.3% to 3.9% a year over the next 5 years as subscriber declines, viewer dynamics and direct to consumer trends pan out.

Although buybacks are modest now, I expect them to ramp up now that Discovery is back within their 3-3.5x debt to EBITDA range. All else equal, I’m forecasting 1.6% to 4.5% annual buyback because that’s what current levels of free cash flows can support. Discovery has the cash and will-power to buy back shares, and I think the only thing that would prevent that would be another acquisition, which is not unlikely given recent comments from the CEO and CFO. I think Discovery has done a pretty good job of capital allocation, especially with Malone looking over its shoulder, so I only think an acquisition would be done if it would generate more investment value than buying back shares, so I think my assumption stands in terms of net value added one way or the other.

Put it all together, and I see normalized earnings per share of $3.62 with a growth range of -3.4% to 14.4% per year over the next 5 years. Hanging a low end multiple of 7.9x and a high end multiple of 23x and that gives a price range of $28.60 to $83.26. That puts Discovery at a very cheap price at $28 to $30 per share, depending on whether you buy the C or A shares. I prefer the C shares because I think I’m getting essentially the same economic value given my size (my votes won’t for enough to justify the economic premium of buying the A shares).

Equity value at Discovery is current share price of $29 times 746 million fully diluted shares or $21.6 billion. Debt value is around $16.3 billion, so enterprise value of $37.9 billion. Trailing four quarter EBITDA is around $4.9 billion, which means EV/EBITDA is around 7.7x, which compares favorably to a historic range of 9.2x to 14.5x, but is still 35% above the absolute low of 5.7x seen at the market bottom of 2008. That seems like a low multiple for a business with over 40% EBITDA margins and 2-5% growth outside of acquisitions over the last 5 years.

Risks

The most obvious risk for Discovery is declining subscribers. Fewer subs mean lower affiliate fees and fewer eyeballs watching advertisements. Discovery is losing subs in the traditional bundle while gaining both internationally and digitally. The balance of those declines/increases and how much Discovery is paid per sub is clearly a short to intermediate term threat. I think this is a lower risk long term because I expect the ecosystem will find a new equilibrium, and that content providers with desirable, niche content, like Discovery, will get back to growth in time. Video consumption as a whole, after all, is going up, not down.

Distributor mayhem is another threat to Discovery as an investment. The shift away from traditional towards digital distribution is shaking up the industry. It’s causing upheaval in the way people watch video, where they get it, what they pay, what packages include, etc. It’s a right mess. As the ecosystem evolves to a new equilibrium, affiliate fees are at risk, churn will be higher, and advertising will be adjusting, all being business and economic risks for Discovery. Again, I see this as more of a short to intermediate than long term risk because I think new options will emerge and content will find a home where consumers are happy to watch and pay for it.

Competition, in particular for unscripted content, is yet another risk for Discovery. Distributor chaos and declining subs are giving new digital content makers and distributors a chance to shake up where people find content, and as Netflix has shown and I’m sure others will soon try, it’s a chance to try to grab market share from established players. This can and will drive up the cost of talent and their bargaining power, and could possibly lead to greater competition for developing unscripted content. Against this, Discovery has long faced competition for unscripted content, and won so far. It does represent a risk, though, especially if deep-pocketed competitors are desperate or indifferent about profitability in order to make or buy content viewers desire.

International expansion is both a threat and an opportunity for Discovery. The threat is that it spends a lot of resources but doesn’t get an adequate return on investment. The opportunity is a vast and growing population of viewers able to pay for content or watch advertisements. How the threat and opportunity balance out is a potential risk, especially with traditional, U.S. subs in decline. I think the opportunity is bigger than the threat over the long haul, but over the short to intermediate term it’s easy to conceive of international requiring a lot of focus while showing little in returns.

Direct to consumer is yet another threat and opportunity. The opportunity isn’t just to cut out the middle man, but also to gather significantly more information about what viewers watch, how engaged they are, and to target advertising much more narrowly. Several players, including CBS and AMC, have highlighted that the price per thousand viewers is higher through direct because the quality of information is that much better. But, direct to consumer is also a threat in that it can confuse and frustrate viewers who don’t want 25 additional passwords to keep track of, the difficulty of marketing and pricing direct, and the higher incidence of churn as viewers feel much more comfortable watching, quitting and signing back up when they feel like it. Direct seems like another case where the long term looks better than the short, especially in terms of cost versus return.

Conclusion

Discovery has a lot of viewers, it’s number three in the U.S., and growing rapidly internationally. Monetizing consumers’ desire for niche video is a big long term opportunity. Getting to that long run from here looks rocky, though, and why investors have been dumping most content creators regardless of valuation (except for Disney more recently—a peek into the future of other content companies?). Distribution fees and advertising are both changing in ways the video business hasn’t seen since cable networks first disrupted broadcast TV 40 years ago. There will be winners and losers, of course, and I think Discovery will survive and perhaps even thrive in time because of its breadth, loyal viewers, and unique niche channels. Risks abound, but at these prices I think investors have over-discounted the downside while under-appreciating the upside. There’s more risk than uncertainty for Discovery, I think, and that seems to make it a good investment opportunity.

