Cloudera: The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight

When the dusts settles, the focus should be on technology and whether it stands out as one of the best.

In 40+ years of investing, I can’t recall a cutting edge tech stock where the price of a stock is selling for less than 1 times book with cash flow almost positive.

The Board of Directors needs to find a new CEO who will remove the financial team responsible for horrific projections by improper modeling for the merger.

As an investor, sometimes you need to separate management incompetence from the potential of the product it promotes.

In the movie, ‘The Gang that Couldn’t Shoot Straight’, based on Jimmy Breslin's novel, a bungling gang of hoods make increasingly ludicrous attempts on the life of a Mafia boss. Each attempt ends in failure.

As battered and bruised as I am having taken the brunt of a mafia beating on my investment in Cloudera (CLDR) and articles that I wrote in support of Cloudera, until the fat lady sings, we are only in the 1st inning of a 9 inning game. There is an old saying, ‘fool me once, shame on you’. Here’s the first time I was fooled. This was part of a post-merger presentation by Cloudera's management. Results and revisions show these projections to be a fantasy.

The disclaimers in footnote for the modeling above reads as follows:

Based on management current expectations and beliefs and subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ material from those described above; Excludes impact of purchase price accounting.

Understanding that the footnotes above gave management a wide latitude for a miss on actual results, what it didn’t give them was a wide latitude to omit major adjustments as outlined on their March 13th release. What’s most significant was the negative cash flow effects that drain existing capital. When you only present the positives and phase out the negatives, what’s the point of even presenting the chart above?

After the merger between Cloudera and Hortonworks was completed on January 3rd, 2019, we were given this forward looking statement with the earnings release of March 13th, 2019:

One-time cost of $66M in termination cost and other fees; Purchase accounting reducing GAAP revenue by $90M in FY2020; Differences in billing practices, reducing billings, and cash flow by approximately $125M in FY2020 (and $75M in FY2021); A $52M effect on revenues (revenue 'dis-synergies') in H1 2020 from integrating the products, bringing down ARR growth a little; $125M in cost synergies.

My initial mistake was investing heavily just after a major collapse below $13/share based on feedback from an expert in the industry and my expertise in picking beaten down stocks over the decades. So far, I’m eating crow.

I asked myself why would management purposely mislead investors? From only showing a $125M annualized savings to reductions not even communicated to investors until the earnings release on March 13th. What’s even more alarming is that this financial and accounting management team didn’t acknowledge before the significant differences in billing practices, reduced billing and cash flow. My conclusion was that this management team just lacks understanding of the investment community and pre-modeling financial background to show accurately what would transpire after the merger. No excuse as incompetence is difficult to see until it happens. I failed to exercise the due diligence in Cloudera to see that the management team was lacking the necessities to accurately message the product. This sets up the 2nd portion of the fool me narrative.

Comparing forward looking statements on Cloudera’s earning releases of March 13th and the June 5th came these changes in estimates:

Part of the operation cash flow loss was $59 million of non-recurring merger-related payments that were not spelled out by management until the release of 1st quarter earnings on June 5th.

So now it’s shame on me. The questions are many, but from over 40 years of investing and having been in the securities industry, it’s not even within the realm of possibility that 3 months after a serious reduction, Cloudera's management hits investors with another disaster.

What was so startling as an investor is what CEO Reilly said as the reason:

"The bulk of it is the delays followed by workloads moving to public cloud vendors native house offerings. And that's why we also -- we didn’t share earlier. But the reason we prioritize CDP public cloud first is we want to close off that competitive disadvantage with our public home cloud hybrid offering. CDP private cloud is what our largest customers are most demanding, but we wanted to close off those workloads that are moving to public cloud. So, we want to control that with our customers."

Didn't management understand that the new CDP offering could upset previous guidance? Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and other large companies are very well aware of new product roll-out affecting current sales. It’s one thing recognizing in the prior quarter that results can be impacted, but no excuse for management to make this an issue in the current quarter.

The current earnings release resulted in multiple lawsuits as the stock price drifted below book value (.92) and with me now saying, ‘fool me twice, shame on me’. Again, the question raised is, is management incompetent or did they purposely mislead investors? Again, the former applies as it’s nonsensical to believe they would purposely do this.

So, having been here with multiple lawsuits, this one based on management incompetence and not purposely misleading investors, the majority of settlement dollars will go to the lawyers with pennies trickling down to shareholders. Eventually, lawsuits will consolidate and a few years out a settlement arrived at. As Officers and Directors Insurance has caps, the attorneys will be the only ones really profiting from these ambulance chasing lawsuits.

With this quarter's release, Thomas Reilly, CEO, retires (i.e. forced out) with the pursuit of a new CEO. The next step after retention is for the new CEO to bring in a new CFO and dismantle the financial and accounting staff responsible for such tremendous blunders. You can’t get rid of the CEO and CFO at the same time as that’s not how it’s done for obvious reasons.

When in the financial control division at AIG back in the early 2000s, our modeling involved 3 scenarios: the best case, the worst case and the middle case of expected. I would love to see how the financial and accounting team modeled their projections.

In any case, what was lost in the collapse of the stock was a cash flow analysis. Despite horrific results, this company has the cash and cash equivalents to ride out the storm.

Using the most negative forecast of operating cash flow for fiscal 2020, the company, after excluding one-time charges of $59 million, is depleting only $36 million of available cash. The balance sheet is quite sufficient to support this minor amount of erosion for a couple of years without a secondary offering.

From Cloudera’s 1st quarter balance sheet:

With a current ratio of 1.36 and minimal long-term debt 243.69 million, there are no cash flow projections that show the company is going to run out of money anytime soon. Plus, the cash burn rate goes down significantly after the one-time expenses in the buyout.

Now what’s next in the greater fool scenario? I’m still in my long-term (big loser) position. Fool me three times, ‘it’s shame on you and shame on me’.

Does the Board of Directors at Cloudera have enough competency to retain a management team that understands not only the financial and accounting side of the equation, but a CEO that understands why many are so hesitant to invest in Cloudera to begin with?

As an investor, I never want to be blindsided by management incompetence, as long term, it’s the technology that will be the ultimate decider of Cloudera’s s fate. Hadoop technology has many detractors, but the one analysis on the downside that I couldn’t answer came from Ilya Gellar, Product Management professional with 20 years of extensive Security, IoT, Mobile, SaaS, Cloud, CRM and Software Quality Assurance experience. Although trying to sell his technology to cloud competitor, Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), his expertise in the industry found two glaring weaknesses with the Cloudera-Hortonworks platform. His claim that Cloudera SQL based software does not see parsing and statistics making it difficult to transfer that from machine learning to Artificial Intelligence. Gellar also sees the same problem with AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Microsoft conversions.

On the technology given the infancy of the cloud industry, it’s really anyone’s guess as to who will end up king of the mountain. Back in the day, because I’m very old, I had a choice between buying Google or Yahoo. I mistakenly bought Yahoo as the stock price was much lower and I could buy more shares. I paid big-time as Jerry Yang, CEO, thought he knew it all and ended up destroying the price of the stock by making disastrous decisions. The lesson I learned was if your management is incompetent who cares what the price of the stock is.

The positives going forward is how new management has to change its modeling to reflect the current state of the industry and direction it’s going. With the recent announcement of a strategic partnership to jointly develop advanced data and AI solutions with IBM, this should be a significant path for Cloudera to develop relationships with other large companies. As part of the partnership, IBM will resell the Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub and Cloudera Dataflow. Cloudera will start reselling IBM's Watson Studio and BigSQL.

The key to the stock price down the road is simpler to another tech company I’ve owned and profited over the years (8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)). 8x8, Inc. provides enterprise cloud communications and customer engagement solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, conferencing, contact center, analytics, and other services to various business customers on a software-as-a-service (SAAS). The model 8X8 uses should be the one Cloudera adopts going forward. Management at 8X8 realized a few years ago these partnerships were pivotal in growing ARR and revenue growth. There message has gotten across big-time, as although the company has never shown a GAAP EPS gain over $.03/share, it’s selling for over 9 times book. My next Seeking Alpha article will drill down on how 8X8 got their messaging right.

It’s always difficult for anyone to come back and write an article on an investment that currently has failed. If anything, I learned a very valuable lesson that the numbers management projects are only as good as the management who is projecting them. Hopefully, my investment goes from incompetency of The Gang that Couldn’t Shoot Straight to an investor's Field of Dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 3rd article in a series