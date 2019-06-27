Don't Bet The Farm On Mortgage REITs... Unless You Want To End Up Milking Cows

One of the downfalls to this extended low yield environment is that more investors are reaching for yield, a temptation that’s somewhat natural given its human behavior.

As a REIT analyst, I have the luxury of predicting the future, because I have tremendous clarity as to the future earnings stream (or Funds from Operations) for Equity REITs.

As I remind my kids, it never hurts to have some spare cash sitting around, just in case there’s a bargain ready to grab.

As the equity REIT market has accelerated, we are now pulling back and even trimming some of our top performers like Realty Income (O) and W.P. Carey (WPC). As I remind my kids, it never hurts to have some spare cash sitting around, just in case there’s a bargain ready to grab.

Who would have thought that rates would pullback, and REITs would become the golden child, returning over 20% ear-to-date (as per the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)).

Not that I’m any smarter than you all, but I forecasted REITs to return around 10% in 2018 and 10% in 2020, so I could argue that Mr. Market is just following my playbook…but what now?

To be clear, I’m not a market timer and Rubicon Associates and I often argue that I should not be predicting annualized total returns. He may be right about that, but as I often tell him, I have a crystal ball that I can carry around and it’s one of the best secret weapons in the investing world.

Photo Source

That’s right folks, as a REIT analyst, I have the luxury of predicting the future, because I have tremendous clarity as to the future earnings stream (or Funds from Operations) for equity REITs. Unlike an ordinary stock that generates revenue from ordinary operations, REITs are unique because their earnings stream is comprised of rental payments that are paid out based on underlying lease contracts.

So the key to success is simply to spend time to analyze the quality of the income and to make sure that the management team is managing its capital (debt and equity) and producing a healthy dividend stream that’s growing.

Easier said than done…

But to set the record straight, equity REITs have done a fantastic job, especially the last 10 years, in which they have returned annualized 11.6% (from 2010-May 2019). And driving the growth over the last decades has been robust earnings growth across all property types:

As REIT valuations are approaching elevated levels, I'm not pulling back from new purchases. Instead, I'm screening for mispricing opportunities, and although rare, there are always diamonds in the rough, so to speak.

The average dividend yield for equity REITs today is 4.04% (source: NAREIT), and while that going-in yield is discouraging, it’s actually a good sign that the REIT market is healthy and that REITs are in a much better position to issue equity and continue to grow.

Note: I recently wrote an article on cost of capital and I encourage you to read it if you haven’t already.

One of the downfalls to this extended low yield environment is that more investors are reaching for yield, a temptation that’s somewhat natural given the human behavior known as “instant gratification.”

Today, I'm writing to warn you about the enticement and lure of high-yielding REITs, specifically residential mortgage REITs (yielding 12.7% now according to NAREIT).

Given the low nature of interest rates, many income investors have flocked to high-yield industries like mortgage REITs like Two Harbors (TWO), Annaly (NLY) and AGNC (AGNC).

However, while these REITs might be an acceptable choice for higher-risk investors during a strong economy, it isn't a great choice for conservative income investors who seek stable income throughout the entire economic cycle, including during recessions.

Don’t Be Too Cute

Mortgage REITs make their money by borrowing short term to buy longer-term mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and other kinds of real estate-related credit instruments. They employ varying degrees of leverage and are highly sensitive to changes in rates (when rates rise the value of their holdings falls while funding costs increase, and when rates fall it's because mortgages prepay as rates drop and hedging can backfire).

Also, mortgage REIT equities have less liquidity than equity REITs due to the size of the market and are often more volatile than equity REITs as changing macro-economic forces could wipe out market gains quickly. As you can see below, the U.S. equity REIT market is significantly larger than the U.S. mortgage REIT market:

Here’s another visual comparing the size of these distinctly different REIT markets:

Also, mortgage REITs can be tough to analyze because the companies don’t provide property-level data. That makes perfect sense because they don’t own property, they’re merely lenders (like banks) and they generate the higher dividend yields as a result of financial engineering (aka high leverage). If the yield curve flattens sharply that would reduce earnings and we would see a round of dividend cuts.

A Blast From The Past

So, you would think that a company that has a higher risk model would produce higher (better) returns, right?

Let’s compare equity REITs and mortgage REITs in the 1970s:

Source: Nareit

During this period (1972-1979) mortgage REITs returned an average of 5.94% annually and equity REITs generated returns of 13.3% annually – more than double the returns of mortgage REITs (with less risk). Now let’s take a look at the 80’s (my favorite decade):

Source: Nareit

During that period (1980-1989) mortgage REITs returned an average of 8.64% annually and equity REITs generated returns of 16.05% annually – almost double the returns of the mortgage REITs (again, with less risk). Now let’s examine the 90s:

Source: Nareit

Again, equity REITs win, this more predictable asset class generated annualize returns (from 1990-1999) of 10.64%, compared with 8.64% for mortgage REITs. Now take a look at the 2000’s and pay close attention to the whopping 77.3% (in 2001) and 57.4% (in 2003) returns from the mortgage REITs:

Source: Nareit

Of course, nobody could have predicted the fallout in 2007 and 2008 (the Great Recession), but even with the price erosion (during that period) the mortgage and equity REITs were able to generate returns of 14.73% (for mortgage REITs) and 13.46% (for equity REITs).

Now let’s examine the “claw back” decade from 2010 through 2018:

Source: Nareit

Again, no surprise, equity REITs are on top, delivering returns of 12.41%, compared with 9.69% for mortgage REITs. Even though mortgage REITs had five strong years (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2017), it wasn’t enough to beat the equity REITs.

What about year to date?

Source: Nareit

Ouch?

Take a look at the dividend yields below and ask yourself if you really want to jump into that frying pan?

Source: Nareit

At the end of the day, leverage is a form of sophisticated financial engineering and while mortgage REITs can generate outsized returns, they can also cause significant capital erosion. To be clear: I would not speculate on ANY residential mortgage REIT…it’s just plain too risky, and as I frequently preach, “the thrill of victory is not worth the agony of defeat.”

I prefer a simpler and SAFER time-tested formula that involves very predictable rent checks. As I explained above, my crystal ball (and it should also be yours) is to evaluate each equity REIT on the merits of the sources of income. In doing so, you will not only become wealthier (than the mortgage REIT investor) but you can kick back, smoke a cigar, and sleep well at night. By the way, the proof is in the pudding:

Source: Nareit

Since 1972 (through May 2019) – and over 48 years – equity REITs have returned an average of 12.7% compared with 9.3% for mortgage REITs. I can assure you that there are ZERO earnings growth stories with mortgage REITs and my final word of caution is DO NOT BET THE FARM on these high-yielding sucker yields (unless you want to end up milking the cows).

Don't Bet the Farm, Unless You Want to Milk the Cow

While we do not typically advocate mortgage REIT equities – aside from certain CRE mREITs - to conservative investors, we do believe that they can play a role in income-focused portfolios. Specifically, we believe that the preferred stock of mortgage REITs can be a good addition to a portfolio.

In fact, in our Core REIT Preferred portfolio, we currently have three mortgage REITs which we believe add diversification and yield while having strong coverage ratios. For more information, consider becoming a member of iREIT on Alpha.

Photo Source

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Join the iREIT on Alpha Marketplace Service... Our Equity REIT Research delivers event analysis, stock ideas and property sector themes for our customers and clients. The team covers 18 property sectors ranging from health care to data centers to net lease. Our product mix includes single stock (in depth) Equity REITs (small, mid and large cap), thematic (market themes), commercial mortgage REITs, preferreds, and bonds. We have assembled highly-skilled analysts to assist investors manage risk while generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Sign-up for our 2-week free trial and get unrivaled REIT research with 4 real-time portfolios and Rhino Tracker...



Disclosure: I am/we are long O, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.