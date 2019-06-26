Anheuser-Busch InBev Is Still Undervalued

We wrote an article recently about The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and did not discuss the firm's valuation in our thesis. Although a stock's valuation can be super important, focusing too much in this area has its downfalls on a number of standpoints.

For example, Warren Buffet stated the following:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

This statement says loud and clear that the actual company in question is far more important than the price of that company. Obviously, if one can pick up an excellent company at an excellent price, then all the better. However, first comes the company and how well it is run, then by all means its valuation.

Investors, therefore, whose strategy is by holding a quality company long term tend not to place as much importance on how "cheap" it may be as others. Even if the stock falls, the long-term investor can use the reimbursements to buy more stock at cheaper prices. For many, it is all about the dividend and growing that income stream.

Another point that many times goes unnoticed is the stability of blue-chip stocks. For example, many at the time believed that the dividend cut which took place recently in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) would have tanked the stock to much lower prices. Although price dropped to a 6-year low, shares have come roaring back since then. In fact, shares of BUD (with the help of a rising market) have rallied well over 30% since December of last year.

Although BUD may not have an enviable dividend record, the growth trajectory of both its share price and dividend has enriched shareholders over the past years. Here are further reasons why we are attracted to BUD at present.

As the long-term monthly chart outlines, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV rallied from a 2009 low up to a 2016 top. Management really used the earnings growth it enjoyed within this period to grow that dividend. The annual payout climbed from $0.49 in 2010 to $4 a share at the end of 2016. We use volume trends as a predictive technical indicator. As we can see from the chart, volume trends have been diverging from price for quite a while now (bullish). We believe that volume trends normally precede price action. Based on this assumption, the price looks pretty undervalued at present.

What investors need to remember also is that despite the strong rally shares have enjoyed already this year, the slow stochastics are still coming out of steep oversold levels. Suffice it to say, we see strong further upside here.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is by far the biggest brewing company in the world with around 500 beer brands in its portfolio. This company has successfully been able to buy up smaller brewers and make them part of the whole. This has brought a significant amount of synergies to the table.

The one misstep (albeit only short term) was the firm's recent acquisition of SABMiller (OTCPK:SBMRY). All that happened here was BUD most likely underestimated the time involved in order to realize a meaningful return on investment. One key metric which has remained elevated though has been the firm's gross margins. At the end of 2018, BUD's gross margin metric came in at 62.7% which was the highest number in more than a decade. Being able to sustain gross margins at well over 60% demonstrate to us the presence of a clear competitive advantage.

The forward dividend at present is $2.03 per share which equates to a dividend yield of 2.3%. BUD's book and sales multiple of 2.7 and 3.2 are still well behind the firm's 5-year averages. However, as eluded to earlier, the firm's promising technicals and keen valuation come in a distant second to the make-up of this company. Over the past decade, operating profit has grown by almost 12%. We see no reason why this number or better can't be repeated. We will make a decision here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BUD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.