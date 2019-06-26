Enanta And AbbVie On EDP-305: Assessing Any Future Collaboration In Liver Diseases

Liver Therapy Forum weekly digest provides an overview on what’s happening in liver diseases in 2019. This week focuses on Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Market Assessment

Enanta (ENTA) is a small cap ($1.63B) biopharma with a focus on developing innovative therapeutics for viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta gained clinical and investor prominence with the approval of the HCV therapeutics, glecaprevir and paritaprevir, commercialized with AbbVie (ABBV). Some may wonder what happens to Enanta’s license agreement with AbbVie given its recently planned acquisition of Allergan (AGN). I don’t foresee any change(s) to the agreement. But the question to be asked is if AbbVie would have any future clinical interest in EDP-305, an FXR agonist, in Phase 2 clinical trials for NASH and PBC.

AbbVie’s CEO noted that Allergan’s GI and aesthetic businesses were one of several reasons for the acquisition. However, AGN also has a Phase 3 drug candidate, cenicriviroc, in clinical development for NASH fibrosis. This is a therapeutics void in AbbVie's clinical program that could be filled with Allergan’s acquisition. This makes one wonder if EDP-305 perceived as a new generation FXR agonist could also be a future clinical target of AbbVie. EDP-305 and cenicriviroc have distinct pharmacological targets.

Before that could happen, Enanta has to demonstrate histological clinical efficacy for EDP-305 in NASH which is a few years away. This is because the ongoing 12-week Phase 2 study is expected to reveal the safety and tolerability effects of EDP-305 in biopsied NASH patients. As an FXR agonist, the potential adverse effects of pruritus (i.e., itch) and elevated LDL-cholesterol remain legitimate clinical concerns.

Mainly, the prototype FXR agonist, obeticholic acid by Intercept (ICPT), and new generation FXR agonists, cliofexor, from Gilead (GILD) and tropifexor by Novartis (NVS) have all been associated with these adverse events. The pharmacological drug target of bile acid receptor, FXR, by these investigative drug candidates is an indication that these adverse events will continue to be an ongoing issue. As a 12-week study, I don’t know if we can accurately discern any potential tolerability issues that may arise from EDP-305 treatment in NASH. Perhaps, using longer time-points >12 weeks could have been more ideal.

As to EDP-305 on the Phase 2 PBC (INTREPID) study, patient enrollment remains problematic and we have no clear discernment on when the study is expected to be completed. CEO Jay Luly commented:

"Enrollment continues in the INTREPID study or Phase 2 study in PBC. Recruitment has been challenging due to multiple clinical trials attempting to access a limited number of available patients for this potential second-line therapy in this orphan indication. We'll provide further updates on PBC enrollment in the coming months."

Notably, Intercept perceiving that the tolerability and safety signals associated with OCA could potentially negatively affect its market share of NASH and PBC addressable markets has made clinical plans for new combination trials for NASH and PBC beyond OCA's monotherapeutic approach. Enanta may seem to be thinking along those lines as well, once again CEO Luly:

"We believe that FXR is one of the most promising mechanisms in development today for NASH. We've made good progress with our follow-on program. We expect to also announce a development candidate later this year. In addition to FXR, we continue our research into other mechanisms as well."

Topline data readout from the Phase 2 NASH study is expected before the end of Q3 2019.

Financials

Enanta continues to make significant progress on its viral diseases clinical program, including EDP-938 for RSV and EDP-514 for HBV infections. Enanta’s clinical agreement with AbbVie for the marketing of its HCV therapeutics brought in royalty revenue of $39.6M in Q1 2019. At the end of Q1 2019, Enanta had cash and marketable securities that totaled $386.7M. Based on the latest 13F filings, institutional ownership was 90.05% with 208 Institutional holders accounting for total shares of 17,711,983. Top holders include BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard. Based on four analyst firms, a buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $108.5.

Market Outlook

Addressable markets for NASH and PBC have become increasingly competitive even at the clinical stage. With some many players in mid-late phase clinical trials for NASH F2/F3 fibrosis, I am not sure how much of a clinical mark EDP-305 would make in NASH therapeutics given the perceived clinical history of FXR agonists and its ensuing adverse events. I am cognizant of the fact that EDP-305 could be devoid of these adverse events. We may never really know until data from NASH studies beyond 12 weeks are undertaken. Maybe a combination therapeutic approach could be a way to make EDP-305 more competitive clinically.

