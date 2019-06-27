AMD: I Like Money

In our last AMD (AMD) article, we told you about major catalysts that we theorized would propel AMD stock northward. It happened to play out as we projected, but now that AMD has pulled back and the hype-news is on pause - what's next? Let’s look at long- and short-term catalysts in a bid to determine what to do next because we all like money.

Consumer Expectations

AMD GPU fans are a fickle bunch and with Navi they appear quite confused. Comments range from "it is too expensive" to "it does not crush Nvidia" (NVDA). However, when you consider the size of the chip, its power use, and view performance parameters - it all looks quite good. There's a caveat, however: It does not address the common man’s requirement of an affordable GPU - and that's where gamers are upset. However Navi is going to bring the pain to Nvidia. Expect them to eat into that lucrative high end market share. Gone are the days of Nvidia having a free ticket to ride the high end GPU market.

Comparison in Size

Viewing the chart produced below, the shrink to 7mm from 14-12nm has allowed AMD to produce a chip that beats Nvidia.

(Source: Author)

Considering the size comparison, AMD has managed to beat Nvidia with its small 251 mm chip (vs Nvidia at 445 mm). Undoubtedly, Nvidia will make the move to the 7nm production process and leap frog AMD - thus the leap frog cycle will continue back and forth. However (until they do), Nvidia will have to contend with its rather large chips and lower yields vs. AMD (which will get more chips per wafer than Nvidia). For the time being, AMD has finally entered the upper end of the market with a good GPU solution.

(Radeon Navi 5700 XT vs Nvidia 2070 - Source AMD)

Affordable Navi

For those not made of money, a common man’s card is required from AMD. The old Polaris 400/500 GPU line will no longer cut it, thus a replacement is desperately needed. A rough guess is they introduce a mid-range GPU at 184 mm squared on the 7nm process. A few rumors are floating around about various lower priced Navi solutions in the works.

Long Term and Short Catalysts

I am a trader by nature. I enjoy profiting from catalysts that move stocks northward and then shorting the stock as the subsequent lack of news and euphoria sink in. Yet, at times, I also have to take a long-term view. To control the sinister urge to trade, I keep my accounts separate: IRAs for longer term assets and covered calls and a taxable account to feed the trading beast. When it comes to AMD, we have several long-term pushes that will propel the stock such as:

1. Microsoft Xbox console.

2. Sony PlayStation console.

3. Growing market share in the server space via CPU and GPU solutions.

4. Reemergence of the GPU division and higher gross margins.

5. Wildcards such as the Samsung deal, virtual reality, and of course self-driving cars.

Short term we have the 7/7/19 launch of Navi to look forward to and some excitement around it as well as earnings in late July.

Crossroads in GPU

AMD is at a crossroads concerning Navi. Gone is the AMD that would cut prices and margins in a bid for market share. Clearly AMD is going for favorable gross margins per product sold, because they can command it with Navi. AMD's fans (including myself) have a tendency to say that the next generation will correct whatever AMD goofed up the last GPU generation. Navi is no different... except it is. Will Navi correct all that's deficient with the GPU division at AMD? No. Will it help put them on a better track? Yes, absolutely, and that's just what AMD needs to get the GPU division back on track for the desktop market.

How We Are Playing It

We are taking a cautious approach to AMD at the moment. Having dumped our entire long position at $32-34 only to short AMD and cover at $30. We are in the rebuilding phase of our holdings, where we take our time and patiently peck at the stock.

We have purchased various long-term calls to include: Jan 2021 $30, $32, and $35 calls. Given that our long-term view of AMD is very bullish and we are more than willing to buy AMD at the $27-31 range. This gives us some skin in the game while we wait to see what Mr. Market does. Long term the stock is a win. The various console wins will result in tremendous revenue growth (while depressing margins a little), yet the server growth along with new CPU designs will push margins up.

The AMD that we see in three years' time is going to be a very different beast and trade at a much higher share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We also own the options listed in the article.

We own a very small amount of NVDA.