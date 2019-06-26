Huge Shift In Sentiment Could Be Setting Gold Up For A Short-Term Pullback

The commitment of traders report shows a big shift in the sentiment over the last eight months.

The last time I wrote about gold was back in September and one of the reasons was because of the sentiment toward the precious metal. In that article, I suggested that it was time for investors to go long on the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) in order to take advantage of a rally that I saw on the horizon.

At the time of my article, gold was trading around $1,200 an ounce and looked to be building a base. The commodity itself was oversold and so was the GLD. While that was interesting and all, it was the Commitment of Traders report that really got my attention. The large speculator group held a net-short position on gold at the time and it was a third straight week that they had been net short. In order to find the last time large speculators were net short on gold before last fall, you would have to go back to December 2001. I included the image below to point out the 2001 COT readings.

Well, I was right and gold did rally - it rallied from the $1,200 level up to $1,325 in February and then pulled back a little before taking off again. The price shot up above the $1,400 level earlier this week.

The blue arrow represents the date of my article. We see that gold hovered around the $1,200 level for a few more weeks before it started moving higher. In January, the 10-week RSI moved into overbought territory and the weekly stochastic readings were already there.

What was interesting was that the Commitment of Traders report showed that large speculators had shifted to a net-long position, but the position wasn't all that big. The weekly levels were ranging in the 100,000 to 150,000 contract range. You can see in the chart below how the position started building slowly in December.

The net-long position peaked in February and then started tapering off again. Toward the end of April, large speculators were long less than 50,000 contracts again.

Huge Jump in Bullish Sentiment Has Me Worried

Staying with the COT chart above, we see how large speculators started building a bigger net-long position in early May, and then, in June, the position really jumped. By June 18, the group was net long over 200,000 contracts. In terms of the ratio of bullish bets vs. bearish bets, the bullish side had reached 80%.

This is not good news for gold bulls, in my opinion. When we see the sentiment shift this quickly, I get concerned about how long the rally can last. In addition to the sentiment jumping so fast, the weekly oscillators are back in overbought territory again. In fact, the 10-week RSI jumped above the 80 level and it hadn't been that high since August 2011.

In the Hedged Alpha Strategy service that I run here on Seeking Alpha, I had recommended the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NUGT) back in early March. The leveraged ETF jumped when we got in and then it fell sharply. We were sitting on a pretty sizable loss in early May, but the price appeared to be stabilizing.

When the NUGT started rallying in late May and early June, I suggested to readers that they close half of the position with a 10% gain. I suggested closing the second half of the position earlier this week for a 50% gain. The reason for the closeout suggestion earlier this week was primarily what I noted above - the overbought levels on the weekly oscillators and the big jump in bullish sentiment on the COT report.

Where I See Gold Going From Here

Gold has rallied for several reasons in the last few months. First, central banks around the world have become far more dovish, and the Federal Reserve specifically has hinted at a rate cut coming soon. Secondly, the tensions between the U.S. and Iran have heated up and some investors are looking for a defensive position as a result.

When a central bank cuts rates, the currency of that country tends to weaken against other world currencies. Since May 30, the U.S. dollar has been falling sharply. Because gold contracts are denominated in dollars, there is an inverse relationship between gold prices and the dollar's exchange rate. The recent fall in the dollar has helped boost gold prices.

The tensions between the U.S. and Iran are hard to predict. The Trump Administration has stated that they don't want to go to war with Iran, but at the same time, it has continued to levy sanctions on Iran. I wouldn't begin to predict what I think will happen in this situation, but I wouldn't make investment decisions based on the outcome.

The actions of the Fed are far more predictable, in my opinion. President Trump has been screaming for a rate cut for some time now, but Fed Chairman Powell has been reluctant to lower the Fed Funds rate. I think part of the reason he has been reluctant is that he doesn't want it to appear as though he is caving to Trump's pressure.

Interestingly enough, at the June Fed meeting, the FOMC hinted that they were close to making a cut and it was due to the uncertainty created by the trade war between the U.S. and China. Essentially, President Trump has backed the Fed into a corner and it looks as though he will get the rate cut he has been calling for. Now, some investors seem to think the Fed will cut rates a full 50 basis points, but the majority thinks it will be a 25-basis point cut.

If we look at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's Fed probability calculations, there is a 73.9% chance of a 25-basis point cut at the July 31 meeting and a 26.1% chance of a 50-basis point cut. That means traders are 100% betting on a rate cut on July 31.

Gold traders and Fed Funds traders have already priced in a cut for July, now it's just a matter of deciding how much the FOMC cuts.

What if the Fed doesn't cut rates at the July 31 meeting?

If the Fed were to go against the majority and not cut at the next meeting, we would see a huge drop in gold prices and in stocks. Just a week ago, the probability of a 50-basis point cut was at 33.5%. Given this information, I'm not so sure we won't see gold prices drop if there is a 25-basis point cut.

Weighing all of this information - the overbought readings on the weekly chart, the huge jump in bullish sentiment, and the upcoming Fed meeting - I see gold falling in the coming months.

I don't see the price falling all the way back down to the $1,200 level or anything like that, but I can see it dropping back down to the $1,300 level. This would wash out some of the optimism and it would move the oscillators out of the overbought territory.

If you have a futures account, you could sell gold futures, but there are many other ways to take advantage of a drop in gold prices. The easiest way might be to buy an inverse gold ETF. The ProShares UltraShort Gold ETF (GLL) is a leveraged inverse ETF and it should move up approximately twice as much as gold falls. If gold falls from the $1,415 area to $1,300, approximately 8%, the GLL should rise by about 16%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.