Technically Speaking For June 26

The latest durable goods numbers are soft. For the last three months, the M/M increases/decreases have been +1.7%/-2.8%/-1.3%; the numbers ex-transportation are a little better: -0.5%/-2.8%/+0.3%. Business orders are also soft: +0.3%/-1%/+0.4%. Here are the charts of the headline data: The top charts show the total number; the bottom charts are ex-transportation; the left charts show the total number while the right charts are Y/Y. The latter are concerning; the total number (top chart) is now negative while the ex-transport number (bottom number) barely missed turning negative in the latest report. Tie this data in with the anecdotal comments form the latest Dallas Fed manufacturing report (which I noted yesterday) and you have more weakness than the headline numbers imply.

One of my main complaints about the Spring rally is the lack of confirmation from small-caps. The following chart puts that into perspective: Small-caps are on the left; the equity indexes get progressively bigger until the IEF (second from right). Since the first of the year, the general trend has been: the larger the company in the underlying index, the bigger the overall performance. If traders thought the economy was about to grow strongly, the smaller-caps would out-perform the larger-caps. Instead, the companies that are better poised to survive a slowdown are the better performers.

BOE head Carney has indicated the bank would be inclined to cut rates in the event of a no-deal Brexit (emphasis added):

Mark Carney has indicated that the Bank of England could have to cut interest rates should Britain crash out of the EU without a deal as he said the mounting risks of such a scenario were slowing down growth. Answering questions from MPs on the Commons Treasury committee on Wednesday, the governor of the Bank said a no-deal Brexit would probably require economic stimulus. ..... “It’s more likely we would provide some stimulus” in the event of no-deal Brexit, he told the MPs. “We have said we would do what we could in the event of a no-deal scenario but there is no guarantee on that.”

The only problem the BOE has is that UK interest rates are only 0.75%, so there is only so much the bank can cut.

Let's turn to today's performance table: This is an odd table. Transports led the market higher - probably due to a trade deal rumor. QQQ was the next best performer. Then the percentage increases drop to fractional levels - large-caps are right around 0%; small-caps are off marginally. The long-end of the curve sold off a bit.

The 30-minute charts are pointing towards lower moves. Let's start with the transports: The IYT broke its trend at the end of trading on Monday. It's been inching higher since but is still below its trend line. Prices are also below the 200-minute EMA.

Micro-caps broke trend three days ago in the morning and have been heading lower since. They have yet to find a short-term bottom on this chart. Small-caps also broke trend in the morning three days ago. Like the micro-cap index, prices are below the 200-minute EMA. Mid-caps have also broken trend, although that didn't happen until yesterday. Prices are now below the 200-minute EMA.

With the riskier averages now trending lower, it's likely the larger-cap indexes will follow.

