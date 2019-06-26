Natural Gas Storage: Annual Surplus Continues To Expand, But Weather-Neutral SD Balance Is Slowly Tightening

For the week ending June 21, we anticipate to see a build of 95 bcf, which is 25 bcf larger than 5-year average.

Last week, the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) jumped by 25.0% w-o-w, as weather conditions warmed up significantly across the country.

Technicals

Natural gas price rallied on Monday. August contract has broken above the descending wedge and returned back to the descending channel, which formed on June 3 (see the chart below). Technically, the mid-term trading bias is neutral. In the short term, however, as long as August contract price remains above 2.235, the trading bias will be slightly bullish.

As long as August contract price remains above 2.235 expect further upside towards:

2.249-2.255, 2.272, 2.285, 2.296-2.298, 2.310, 2.333, 2.341, 2.357.

Alternatively, a break below 2.235 (August) will negate the bullish bias in the short term and will open the way towards:

2.211, 2.200, 2.188, 2.158, 2.134.

Source: CME Group

The Weather

Last week, the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) jumped by 25.0% w-o-w, as weather conditions warmed up significantly across the country. However, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days - TDDs) was still some 14.0% below last year's level and mostly within the norm.

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up again across Lower-48 states. An increase in cooling demand was especially pronounced in the Midwest and Northeast parts of the country. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will increase by another 15.0% w-o-w in the week ending June 28. We estimate that total average daily demand for natural gas for the week ending June 28 should be somewhere between 82 and 84 bcf/d, which is approximately 15.0% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be some 2.0% above the norm, but 10.0% below last year's level.

Next week, the weather conditions are expected to get warmer yet again. The number of CDDs is currently projected to increase by 20.0% w-o-w for the week ending July 5. Cooling demand should be some 15.0% above the norm. However, total energy demand is still expected to be 10.0% below last year's level (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Demand

On average, the latest numerical short-range weather prediction models are showing above-normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (June 26-July 11). Total demand is expected to average 87.2 bcf/d (some 21.0% above 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically, into Mexico - but also by robust LNG sales.

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas-switching. We estimate that at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas-switching must be averaging approximately 8.5 bcf/d (2.4 bcf/d above the norm).

At the same time, other non-degree-day factors (nuclear outages, hydro inflows, wind speeds, solar radiation, etc.) are displacing potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector by no less than -4.9 bcf/d. The net effect, however, is still positive at around +3.6 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector. Please note that because the share of renewables (particularly, wind and solar) in the overall energy mix is growing, the traditional competition between natural gas and coal may soon become a thing of the past. Observing wind speeds and calculating solar output may become just as important as studying the amount of cooling-degree days.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

While, in absolute terms, total demand remains strong, it is still projected to remain mostly below total supply, resulting in looser SD balance compared to 2018 (see the table below). Notice that, while SD balance looks bearish (vs. 2018), the current price (and the forward curve) is already down as much as $0.60 cents y-o-y. Furthermore, SD balance is actually projected to be bullish vs. 5-year average.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The forecast is updated on a daily basis.The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net-result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. *Total Balance deviation vs. 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Weather-neutral SD balance (yellow curve on the chart below = production + imports - exports) remains above last year's level (+4.80 bcf/d), but is projected to tighten slowly. However, by August 30, 2019, it is still projected to remain looser (relative to 2018) by around +2.26 bcf/d (see the chart below).

Storage

This week, U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a build of 95 bcf (2 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 24 bcf larger than a year ago and 25 bcf larger vs. 5-year average for this time of the year).

Next three EIA reports are expected to confirm the contraction of 5-year average deficit by a total of 29 bcf and confirm the expansion of annual surplus by a total of 38 bcf.

