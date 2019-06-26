What Alibaba's Second HK Listing Means

The added liquidity and access to bank funds will help BABA to achieve further success in the competition with other tech giants.

The stock split plan along with the listing will likely increase the demand of BABA’s shares and boost its future growth.

BABA’s second listing plan in HK is a sign of its confidence in business, expansion ambition, as well as demand from Chinese investors.

BABA and HKSE: All the History

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) recently reveals its plan of a second listing in Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE), with a target funding of $ 20 Billion by as early as Q3 2019. If this works out as planned eventually, it will mark the largest share sale for HKSE since 2010, after AIA's listing for $20.4 Billion.

There has actually been a long history between BABA and HKSE. When Jack Ma (Founder and prior president of BABA) initially turned to capital market for funding, he went for HKSE. Alibaba was listed in Hong Kong back in 2007 with an IPO price of HK$13.50. The firm attracted more than 560,000 Hong Kong retail investors, who placed HK$33.1 billion worth of orders, representing 257 times the 128 million shares in its offering.

On its first day of trading on November 6, 2007, Alibaba's shares opened at HK$30, more than double the HK$13.50 issue price. The buying became so frenzied and the weight of orders so heavy that the Hong Kong stock exchange's trading system was overwhelmed, causing delays in execution.

In spite of the enthusiasm from the retail investor, the value of today's No.1 tech giant wasn't well appreciated by institutions, some IB analyst called it "seriously overpriced".

After its IPO, the price of Alibaba was never able to get back to HK$ 30 and soon dropped below its listing price. In 2012, Jack Ma decided to delist Alibaba from HKSE, for the consideration of "free from the pressure of market expectations, earnings visibility and share price fluctuations."

Source: the Economist

So, they offered HK$ 13.5 for a share to buy back all the outstanding shares, same price as their IPO. That price was roughly 46% higher than the last closing price two weeks prior to the deal, showing Jack Ma's great determination of taking the company private.

Then in 2014, when Jack Ma decided to take Alibaba public again, he chose NYSE over HKSE. This was mainly because of Alibaba's "Dual Share-holding Structure" was not allowed at HKSE at that time. The NYSE and the U.S. in general, however, allow management of the companies to keep control of the company despite not owning a significant percentage of shares. Similar situation applied to companies like Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and JD.com (JD) who have to come to the U.S. for an IPO.

With all the history and background, you might wonder why Alibaba chose to go back to HKSE again, and why now?

Why HK Again, Why Now?

The first reason is, of course, to raise more money! Although by 2019 Q1, BABA reported holding about $30 Billion in cash, but no one hates more cash, right? Plus, the investors in Hong Kong, given its cultural and physical similarity to Mainland China, would be more likely to give higher valuation for BABA's shares. Consider the bumpy road BABA has gone through in the past 12 months, it makes a lot of sense that Jack Ma wants to seek for some extra funding and boost BABA's valuation now:

Source: Google Finance

Another reason is how the attitude of HKSE on Chinese tech companies has changed since last year. The exchange has not only passed the rules to allow companies with different classes of voting stock to list in Hong Kong (which was exactly the same reason that kept BABA away from it in 2014) but also issued orders to smooth the way for large Chinese companies listed in the U.S. or London to add a secondary listing. With that, now BABA just has to file a confidential paperwork and wait for 2-3 months for a Hong Kong listing.

Last but not the least, the tension between China and U.S. regarding Trade War also contributes to this move from BABA. Chinese authority has also been reported to try to lure tech giants coming back to domestic market. Alibaba group, as the largest and undoubted most impactful internet company operating in China, is considered to have the responsibility to demonstrate its support to Beijing's plan.

What It Means for BABA's Share price?

The most important question that US investors want to ask should be: what this move will do to the current BABA's price?

The first thing that all investors need to understand is, the listing in HKSE will not hurt BABA's US price in the short term. Although we can't tell the exact offering size and price at current stage, our guess is that BABA will offer exactly the same (or even slightly higher) price traded on NYSE right before its listing on HKSE go live.

In the long run, our short answer is: it will most likely boost BABA's, and here are some supporting evidences:

No.1: Huge Demand from Investors

Ever since HKSE lost BABA's IPO in 2014, the Chinese investors have been looking forward to Jack Ma's coming back.

BABA is also planning a stock split to go along with its listing. The initiative is to split one ordinary share into eight. That would mean the current number of ordinary shares (which stands at 4 billion) will increase to 32 billion.

Among other reasons, the one-to-eight share subdivision will increase the number of shares available for issuance at a lower per share price, and the Board of Directors believes that this will increase flexibility in the Company's capital raising activities.

Given all these factors, we won't feel surprised at all to see 2x or even 3x over-sale from HK investors for the coming listing, and the huge demand from retail investors will keep the share price at a valuation that is high enough.

No.2: Increase Liquidity and Access to Bank Funds

As we mentioned previously, although BABA is not in urgent need of cash right now, the $20 Billion will give the company an extra pocket of liquidity and help it improve its access to loans from Asian banks.

Although Alibaba has strong and growing free cash flow, they are also pursuing cash-hungry new initiatives, such as cloud computing division and Hema, its chain of brick-and-mortar supermarkets as growth in its core e-commerce business slows.

The listing would provide Alibaba with additional capital to fund its new and expensive initiatives, said James Hull, founder of Hullx capital and co-host of the China Tech investor podcast.

We are highly positive on BABA's position and future engagement in the cloud market. We believe the capital raised from this listing and the investment into cloud business will bring positive synergy to BABA's business and therefore improve its growth.

Risk Factors

Although we are mostly optimistic about this move from BABA, there are some risk factors that we need to consider when it comes down to real investment decision:

Given the recent negative atmosphere for tech companies in HKSE (share performance has been disappointing for companies listed in 2018), there is a chance that HK investors won't appreciate BABA's current valuation. However, we don't think the chance is big enough to be worried, given the leading market position of BABA and its strong financial performance;

There is also a chance that the extra money BABA raised from HKSE didn't bring satisfactory ROI, which leaves just the shares being diluted and price halted.

Conclusion

We think now is a reasonable time for Alibaba to make the move for the second listing in HKSE. It will most likely get a valuation boost from the high demand among Chinese investors, as well as the added liquidity. We are very optimistic about BABA's future price and recommend a long position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.