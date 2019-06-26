Black Stone Minerals: Oil Could Ignite The Fire

Thesis

The recent uptrend in oil prices may not be a good signal for many businesses, but they have certainly pumped new blood in Black Stone Minerals' (BSM) deteriorating oil profile. BSM is an oil and gas pure play which, until recently, had a mild growth outlook whereby the growth potential from its NatGas (read: Natural Gas) business was shrouded by concerns over its oil business. However, the recent US-Iran tensions (which may well take time to settle) have spurred a revival in oil prices, which are expected to sustain their rising trend for some time. In my view, this situation will act as a growth catalyst for BSM in both the near term and the long term.

Figure-1 (Source: Reuters)

A probable change in oil market dynamics

In the wake of rising US-Iran tensions, a bunch of commodities has seen significant upside. While gold has touched the $1,400/oz mark (a level that was not projected by analysts for FY 2019), oil prices have also jumped significantly during the past week. WTI prices rose by ~10% while Brent jumped by 5% on a w/w basis. The strained relations between the two countries is an old story that recently had a new chapter added to it and we may likely see sustainability in oil prices since OPEC may cut its production and tensions may flare up between the two countries in the ensuing period. The changing oil market dynamics have favourable implications for BSM's oil business which, until recently, had limited the company's growth potential on an aggregate level.

The problems and the opportunities

For a quick brief, BSM's Form 10-Q for Q1 2019 showed an 18.3% y/y upside in natural gas production that saw a mild 2% decline in NatGas prices, thereby resulting in a ~16% upside in NatGas revenues. In contrast, oil production dropped by ~7% y/y with prices going down by ~15%, thereby shrinking revenues by ~21% (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Form 10-Q)

The company's troubled oil business restrained the positive momentum created by its NatGas business, and consequently, we saw a poor Q1 that yielded a 27% y/y decline in revenues and also resulted in earnings substantially underperforming the expectations (by ~$0.24/share).

There are two problems that currently hamper the performance of BSM's oil business; a prolonged depression in oil prices and reduced oil production. Improving oil prices are already curating the first problem but an important consideration here is whether oil price growth is sustainable? In my view, given the prolonged trade war between the US and China, we may assume that the diplomatic ties between the US and Iran may take time to return to normal (not as in, friendly relations between the two countries rather the situation preceding the oil price hike). For the second problem, there's potential for improvement through CAPEX investments and new leasing agreements. At this point, it's worth noting that BSM's mineral resource production is mainly based on 'mineral and royalty production' and 'working interest production'. Surprisingly, a major proportion of production (Figure-3) is based on its royalty-based business model which I believe, requires relatively lower capital than the working interest business model.

Figure-3 (Source: Q4 report)

To strengthen the cash inflows from royalty-based production, BSM is spending a large proportion of its acquisition-related CAPEX in the HB (read: Haynesville/Bossier) shale region (Figure-4). This region has significant oil presence and that simply translates into the opportunity to derive increased royalty-based production, going forward. The Shelby Trough is another noticeable property located within the HB shale region and during the preceding four years, BSM has witnessed massive improvement in royalty production from Shelby Trough (Figure-5). I believe that increased CAPEX would prolong the uptrend in royalty production from BSM's Shelby Trough.

Figure-4 (Source: Presentation)

Figure-5 (Source: Presentation)

Besides its existing royalty sites, BSM has significant room for increased production from its unleased acreage positions. Have a look at Figure-6 that shows these locations (in green dots). From a revenue perspective, these positions will generate a one-time lease signing bonus (in addition to a continued stream of royalty payments) and are thus more attractive than the existing leases, which only generate royalties (caveat is, there is significant underlying resource potential to support ongoing royalty payments to BSM).

Figure-6 (Source: Presentation)

Downside risks

There are two principal risk factors that threaten the projected business growth scenario presented above. The primary risk is a halt in the progression of oil prices (or worse, a reversal of the situation). The other significant risk is an inability on part of the company to provide funds for continued acquisitions/ other CAPEX. I think BSM is covered against this one since it recently reaffirmed (through Form 8-K) the availability of a $675 MM borrowing facility that would provide the requisite funds, as and when needed.

Technical indicators

Technical analysis of the company also indicates strong chances of price appreciation from these levels. BSM's stock last traded at $15.42 (at the time of writing) and remained on the lower end of the 52-week range (between $15.23-19.29). Plus, the current price is way below the 200-day simple moving average price of ~$17.25, and the technical price chart in Figure-7 suggests that a continued upward momentum could send the prices soaring within the range of $18.5-18.90.

Figure-7 (Source: Finviz)

Conclusion

The preceding discussion highlights how a recovery in oil prices has provided a sweet opportunity for BSM to witness steady growth in its oil business. In the near term, improving oil prices would support business growth through increased revenues from BSM's existing leased positions. In the long term, there would be two growth catalysts for BSM's oil business. These include the potential to increase production through additional leasing agreements and the upside in revenues emanating from recovering oil prices.

Moreover, the company's technicals appear quite attractive at the current levels. But then again, major risks include a slump in oil prices (short-term negative catalyst) and the unavailability of funds to provide for acquisition-related CAPEX (medium-to-long term negative catalyst).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.