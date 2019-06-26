Alphabet's Hidden Jewel

Investment Thesis

It is unimaginable to believe Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) has lost favor with investors. Yet, despite much vacillation in its share price, Alphabet's shares are actually down more than 5% compared with the same period a year ago.

Essentially, this article notes three distinctive reasons why Alphabet offers investors a highly compelling investment.

(Source)

Revenue Growth: Steady And Strong

Alphabet is viewed by many as having its fingers in many pies. In fact, CEO Sundar Pichai has said so himself:

"[Alphabet is] focused on building a second wave of growth within Google over the medium and long-term which includes the rapidly growing revenue businesses in Google, cloud, hardware and YouTube."

In other words, Alphabet can be viewed as a disruptor. Another company which is often viewed by analysts and investors as a disruptor is obviously Amazon (AMZN).

Now, please compare the volatility in Amazon's growth rates with that of Alphabet's.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

We can see that Amazon has historically been growing its revenue north of 25%. However, this most recent quarter, Q1 2019, Amazon's growth rate has dramatically decelerated.

Nevertheless, given the consistent bullish views Amazon continues to garner, Amazon has succeeded in shaking off any concerns over its inevitable slowdown.

Now, the same cannot be said about Alphabet. Alphabet's top line growth rate has largely oscillated between 20% and 23%. And most recently, on the back of a minor dip, investors have been quick to run for cover, and come to the sidelines.

This, I argue, is unnecessary. Because of the following reason, YouTube.

Why YouTube Is Not Being Priced Into Alphabet

If you spend any time following Netflix (NFLX), you will probably by now have heard Netflix CEO Reed Hastings claim that Netflix has 'YouTube envy'. This is not all that surprising, given that YouTube is laying claim to roughly 1.8 billion users on its platform per month.

Similarly, Netflix is not shy about admitting this much in its most recent investor letter.

Source: Netflix's investor letter

Highlighted in red is Netflix's percentage share of global mobile traffic, while the biggest bar on the left is YouTube.

Next, bullish Netflix shareholders are only too happy to declare that Netflix is spending roughly $15 billion on content this year alone. What a fantastic sum this is. And that no content provider is even coming close to this figure - which is absolutely true.

Furthermore, whatever figure Alphabet is deploying, this will be paltry in comparison. Particularly, since many of its users upload their videos for free. Having said that, YouTube creators are not working for free. They are getting paid via a revenue-sharing model, where creators get a cut of what is left after Alphabet takes its cut.

Valuation - Huge Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

I have included Disney (DIS) and Netflix as Alphabet's peers. Obviously, these two companies are not direct peers to Alphabet. But I have included them, to give readers a quick idea of what kind of multiples investors are willing to pay for other content providing companies.

Further, if we look at all three listed peers (including Amazon), all of their P/Sales ratios are extended relative to their historical averages. While the opposite can be seen in Alphabet's P/Sales ratio, which is presently trading at 5.4x compared with its historical average of 6.5x.

Additionally, as I have noted above, Alphabet's top line is remarkably stable and consistent. Nevertheless, it appears that investor sentiment has firmly sidestepped on Alphabet.

Finally, even though Amazon is incredibly capital intensive, investors are more than happy to pay approximately 27x for a company where a substantial portion of its cash flows must be reinvested back into the company because Amazon is perpetually 'investing for growth'.

Even though, as we have already seen, Amazon's growth rates and Alphabet's growth rates are now very similar.

The Bottom Line

Here is a problem for Alphabet's shareholders. Given the absolute lack of disclosures from Alphabet, this sort of analysis is not exactly obvious until someone else points it out. After that, like many great ideas, it is quite obvious.

For now, YouTube will remain our little secret. But if Alphabet continues to struggle to grow its revenues, I'm fairly confident that the innovative people at Alphabet will figure out some way of unlocking and maximizing this pent-up shareholder value.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive emails of my latest research, please click "Follow" at the top of this article.

Do you seek diversification? Off-radar investment ideas? If you're looking for investment ideas with both known and unknown names which are selected for their solid free cash flows yield, then sign up for a two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! Note: I'm always invested alongside you in my Top 5 Picks. Seeking Alpha guarantee: Cancel within 14 days and don't get charged.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.