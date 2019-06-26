Why I Am Prepared To Re-Buy Prospect Capital Corporation At Or Below $5.90

I took profits in PSEC earlier this year, but I am prepared to re-enter into a long position at the right price.

I am getting ready to re-buy business development company Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) this week in case the stock market drops on new tariff announcements and a deterioration of trade relationships between the United States and China. I see Prospect Capital Corp. more like a trading vehicle rather than a serious long-term investment holding and see considerable short-term rebound potential in case the stock market sells off once again. I discuss my strategy with respect to Prospect Capital Corp. over the next couple of weeks/months.

Why I Sold PSEC In The First Place

Just about a month ago, I penned a piece on the business development company titled "Prospect Capital Corp.: I Am Out" in which I described why I sold PSEC. Besides readjusting my portfolio and correcting a BDC overweighting, I was simply locking in profits since I scooped up PSEC at $5.56 in Q4-2017 after the company announced a new distribution rate.

I scaled back my overall exposure to BDCs in the last two months and raised cash in order to take advantage of an expected increase in market volatility related to the still unresolved trade conflict between the United States and China. And this week could potentially offer opportunistic investors another entry point into the stock.

Key Indicators Supporting The Bullish Thesis

As I said in my last article, my decision to sell PSEC was primarily driven by a desire to take profits and reduce my overweighting of BDCs. From a pure investment perspective, Prospect Capital Corp. is still in a rather good shape. Typically, I look for three factors that determine for me whether PSEC is a "Preferred Buy" or not:

1. Portfolio/Credit Quality

2. Distribution Coverage

3. Size of PSEC's NAV-Discount

As to the first point, Prospect Capital Corp.'s credit quality is still pretty good. Prospect Capital Corp.'s non-accrual ratio (the amount of non-performing loans relative to total portfolio value) was 3.3 percent at the end of the March quarter. That's a decrease of 30 basis points compared to the previous quarter.

A 3.3 percent non-accrual ratio is neither particularly good nor particularly bad as it indicates decent portfolio quality. If you are looking to buy higher-quality BDCs with lower non-accrual ratios, near zero percent, I'd recommend taking a look at Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), or TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX).

Here's Prospect Capital Corp.'s non-accrual trend.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp.

Another indicator that portfolio quality is robust, at least for now, is that the BDC's portfolio yields have remained stable and above 10 percent, though they have trended slightly down over the course of the last five quarters.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s non-accrual ratio could rise, however, in case the U.S. economy slides into a recession which is an event that is positively correlated to an increase in loan defaults. Since Prospect Capital Corp. has less than 70 percent of its portfolio invested in relatively secure first and second liens (as opposed to other BDCs with larger investments in high-quality debt instruments), PSEC's net asset value and associated NII are more vulnerable during a recession.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp.

As to the second point, distribution coverage, it is my opinion that a dividend cut is not in the cards for Prospect Capital Corp. and won't be for the next several quarters. The reason: Prospect Capital Corp.'s distribution coverage has very much improved since the BDC cut its dividend from $0.08333/share to $0.06/share in October 2017.

As a matter of fact, Prospect Capital Corp.'s distribution coverage is at its best in about three years, which makes another dividend cut quite unlikely at this point. Prospect Capital Corp. has been willing to underearn its dividend in the past for a couple of quarters before management eventually moved and announced a dividend cut. A dividend adjustment, therefore, becomes more likely only when the BDC starts to underearn its dividend payout again, which currently is not the case.

As far as I am concerned, this is by far the most important chart when it comes to Prospect Capital Corp.:

Source: Achilles Research

As to the third point, net asset value discount, Prospect Capital Corp.'s NAV-discount, in my opinion, is one of the most relevant indicators, if not the most relevant indicator, investors can use to determine whether they should buy PSEC or not.

It made a lot of sense in the past to gobble up Prospect Capital Corp. when the net asset value discounted hit or exceeded 35 percent. Buying Prospect Capital Corp. during times of low P/NAV-ratios (0.65x or lower) has been quite a profitable strategy for me which is why I see PSEC more of a trading vehicle with a high dividend rather than a serious long-term holding.

Prospect Capital Corp. currently has a reported net asset value of $9.08/share, which I expect has remained fairly stable in the second quarter (+/- $0.10/share). Therefore, a 35 percent discount to net asset value implies a potential entry point around $5.90 (assuming NAV remains stable).

Investors were able to scoop up Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares multiple times in the last three years below the $5.90 price mark and at a 0.65x NAV-multiple. Buying Prospect Capital Corp. during times of elevated NAV-discounts (after dividend cut, during fear-driven market sell-offs) was a smart move as investors could buy into the BDC's dividend stream at an attractive yield and capture considerable upside in the following months (Q1-2016, Q4-2017, and Q4-2018).

Data by YCharts

PSEC's NAV discount today is 27 percent.

My first entry point for Prospect Capital Corp. (at which time I consider reopening my long position) is $5.90, but I am prepared to double down on PSEC if shares drop towards $5.50.

Catalyst

A catalyst for a potential down move of Prospect Capital Corp. (and the broader stock market) could be the announcement of new tariffs and/or a rhetorical escalation of the trade conflict between the two largest economies in the world, the United States and China. U.S. President Trump and Chinese President Xi are expected to meet at the G-20 meeting in Japan at the end of the week. An announcement related to the tariff stand-off can be expected, at the latest, at the end of the week. I expect the stock market to be much more volatile as the G-20 summit approaches and investors look for clues about a potential trade agreement. I think there is a 30-40 percent chance that the stock market will drop sharply this week, potentially opening up new entry windows into PSEC and other stocks.

Your Takeaway

If PSEC's NAV discount expands to 35 percent this week, all three key indicators discussed in this article would flash a "Buy" signal for me: Portfolio quality still largely good, PSEC is nowhere near underearning its dividend, and a NAV-discount around 35 percent would be highly appealing. A 35 percent NAV discount (or higher) in the past strongly tilted the odds in favor of a stock rebound and allowed me to capture 20 percent plus capital returns (in addition to dividends). If stocks sell off in the coming days and weeks as investors focus entirely on trade developments, I am prepared to re-buy PSEC at the $5.90 price level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSEC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.