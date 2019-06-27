Fastly: What To Make Of This Broken IPO

What is Fastly?

In a single sentence, Fastly (FSLY) is an enterprise software company that provides tools to developers that allow them to speed up the performance of web sites and mobile apps by pushing content closer to users-or to the edge as it is most often called these days. There are a variety of services that developers can acquire that allow for optimization of delivery/streaming/reliability capabilities. The company has a variety of SKU’s some of which are linked here.

Fastly went public about 5 weeks ago in one of the more underwhelming IT IPO’s of the year. The shares opened up 34% from the issue price of $16/share and reached a high of $24 the next day. Since then, the shares have given back most of the first day pop, and now trade at less than $18. The company wound up raising about $200 million. The company is achieving relatively decent growth-last year it grew 40% and published expectations, of which there are many, suggest that growth can exceed 30% for some years to come. Given that the company has a dollar based net expansion rate of greater than 130% with a churn of less than 2%, that hardly seems an radical set of expectations. It is worth noting, that as opposed to a typical software company, this company will see its dollar based net expansion rate tend to decline simply because much of its revenue is based on usage and new customers typically reach some kind of usage stability after about 2 years of installation. In 2017, the expansion rate was 147% and it contracted to 132% last year.

This company has clearly not attracted the enthusiasm of some of the other highly valued IPO’s that have emerged this spring. Perhaps that is because the content delivery space (CDN) is not looked on favorably or because there is a large legacy vendor, Akamai (AKAM), that has dominated the space despite a fair number of stumbles and pivots over the years. In any event, at the current time,, the shares have an EV/S, based on a forward 12 month revenue estimate of $200 million, of about 7X. That is a major discount compared to other enterprise software vendors in the 25%-30% growth cohort whose EV/S averages more than 10X-again on a forward 12 month basis.

The Space in Which Fastly operates

This is a relatively smaller company in a large space. Overall, the CDN space according to the study linked here is expected to reach a bit more than $12 billion this year, and to grow to $22 billion by 2024. That represents a CAGR of greater than 12%. The market specifically addressed by the current Fastly platform is likely to be a major subset of the overall CDN market-the TAM addressed by the current set of Fastly solutions has been estimated to be greater than $8 billion and is likely to grow strongly over time.

Currently, FSLY revenues are running at around $200 million/year based on the latest projections-revenues in the March ending quarter were about $45.6 million, up 44% from the prior year. I am a bit perplexed as to why the company is forecasting 30% growth given its small size and the enormity of the space. That said, I expect that some of the rationale behind current projections will become more apparent when the company reports its Q2 numbers, its first earnings report since the IPO around August 8th. Based on the experience I have had with other company’s that focus on sales to developers, it is particularly difficult to project growth rates because the developers invent use cases not foreseen by the vendors, and I expect that will wind up to be the case for this business as well.

The company showed accelerating sequential revenue growth last quarter, with gross margin rising noticeably as well. Q1 results showed revenues rising by 12% from reported Q4 results. From the data available, there has been no discernible seasonal pattern in the company’s growth. Thus, the growth acceleration seen in the latest quarter is likely to be of some significance. Indeed, if there is seasonality, it would most likely be seen in Q4 when usage tends to accelerate. This year, however, Q1 appears to have seen a greater than normal growth pattern.

GAAP gross margins in the quarter were 56%, and that compares to gross margins of 56.5% reported in Q4-2018 and 53% in the year earlier quarter. It should be noted that although Fastly is a software company, it offers a service in terms of content delivery and to do so, it has significant expenses in running a network that provides caching and delivery acceleration capabilities that are used by its customers. Thus, the company will never achieve typical SaaS gross margins in the low to mid 80% range.

Fastly describes itself as a company focused on the developer community. We like that focus-it has been that kind of focus that has lead companies such as Twilio (TWLO), Elastic (ESTC) and Mongo (MDB) to enjoy superior growth rates in the past several quarters. While not all software companies are going to be focused on selling to developers, and a sales motion that is designed to scale has to include ways of addressing enterprise users, the results of those company's that have focused their selling motion and development efforts on the developer community have been quite impressive.

Fastly offers developers a variety of tools that facilitate the ability of users have to develop edge computing and a content delivery service. Content Delivery is not a particularly new app-Akamai has been the leader in that space for decades now. But as the name implies, Fastly, provides some unique ways of speeding up and enhancing the performance of Web sites and mobile apps. I am not going to try to evaluate all of the claims in terms of differentiation that the company has made for its platform. I do not have the kind of expertise to do so accurately and so much of what is written is cant and hype that sifting the wheat from the chaff is a daunting experience. But a couple of things do stand out as worthy of attention if not affirmation.

The platform that Fastly offers is programmable with a specialized language for the edge and offers a variety of API’s that are useful to developers. It is this feature, as opposed to the other components of the offering, that is likely to be most appealing to developers. The offerings were designed to be used as part of an agile development process-something that is of significance these days to most developers and their organizations looking to achieve rapid time to market. The company has developed solutions that are easier to scale than legacy offerings and its platform is designed to provide the scale that can effectively defend against DDoS attacks.

A David competing in a land filled with Goliath’s

I recently wrote an article about Nutanix (NTNX). To say that the article was controversial is a significant understatement. Sadly, there is a perception amongst some readers on SA that the share price is directly correlated to some kind of nuanced view of operational performance. There is also something of a misconception regarding the ability of a small company to compete with a larger one.

The information technology space has been characterized for decades by smaller companies disrupting markets and gaining share. That is likely to be the scenario that Fastly tracks in terms of its competition with Akamai, although there are more than enough twists and bumps to last for years in the journey of a typical vendor such as this one.

The traditional CDN space has been very price competitive as many content creators care most about the cost to deliver their offering to end-users. That said, speed is a critical component of the overall calculus and there are other components that are significant in evaluating competitive offerings. For Fastly to grow, it is going to have to both sell new use cases based on its expanded capabilities and to displace legacy vendors because it can offer end users a superior experience.

Fastly is attempting to create a new category that it calls the Edge Cloud. Yes, of course that is hype-this is comes from the marketing material of a software company and one expects such categorizations. But what this company is trying to sell is the disruption of the CDN space by adding functionality that that has traditionally been available through hardware appliances and other bolt-on capabilities. In particular, users can use Fastly for the traditional CDN functionality but will also be able to use the service to optimize the performance they can achieve and to detect Bots and to prevent DDoS attacks.

Users can and will buy other Bot detection and DDoS mitigation solutions; what Fastly offers is the integration of these services on a single platform, an appealing attribute to many developers.

The company currently has 60 special purpose points of presence that enable its network. It purportedly has a much more efficient network than legacy vendors who typically have thousands of points of presence in order to provide the kind of streaming performance expected by large users. While the hardware cost and performance advantages Fastly has will probably be worn away over time, at the moment, these are not inconsequential. As the use cases described below suggest, the agility and efficiency inherent in the Fastly solution have resonated effectively in the enterprise, where this company has focused its sales efforts. The architecture of legacy CDN providers is such that despite their ability to address raw latency issues, they will be unlikely to evolve technologies to update tens or hundreds of thousands of servers almost instantaneously with software updates.

Fastly uses some open-source technology as a foundation for its solution. Specifically, it uses Varnish which is a kind of cache. I have linked to a description of Varnish for those interested in such things. Varnish almost inevitably winds up embedded in an application and is not sold to end-users. The company also uses Lucet, which the company uses for what is called WebAssembly. It is another component of Fastly’s speed claims. Sometimes investors are concerned about the use of open source by vendors, but I doubt that Fastly will have any issues with regards to its use of either Varnish or Lucet. It has a stack of unique components that work with each other and a bunch of granted and pending patents. In fact, the company's proprietary IP is likely to be one of the more positive factors that investors ought to consider in valuing this company.

Essentially, the older model of CDN have been built around a black box and do not offer API access and instant configuration changes. They typically do not have built-in routing and load balancing to optimize network performance. While one can easily exaggerate the specifics of issues like latency and the ability to pre-scale, these are advantages that Fastly is able to point to at this time and as a result, it has continued to attract a substantial cohort of new, enterprise users.

The emphasis on the edge that is inherent in the Fastly technology is one that is currently in vogue and resonating with users. It is the ability that Fastly developers have to program the edge that really constitutes the core of the longer-term competitive advantages that the company will likely be able to maintain.

Fastly's go to market strategy is focusing on the enterprise, and at this point, 84% of its revenues come from enterprise customers. Last year the company grew its enterprise customer count by more than 25%, while its existing users continued to expand their usage of the Fastly platform both in terms of transactions and in terms of acquiring additional functionality.

Overall, the legacy networks do a poor job in protecting their networks from inevitable traffic spikes and are probably not optimally tuned to enable live streaming and what is called OTT (Over the top) video in which content goes directly through the internet and bypasses television platforms. OTT video is most often thought of as the subscription video on demand services that come from Amazon (AMZN) , Hulu, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) etc.

Not being a developer, or aspiring to acquire that skill set, it is hard for me to credibly write about DevOps and agile development. But that is an over-arching trend and one that will continue for decades. And one of the principle attributes of the Fastly technology is that it has been built on DevOps principles and its competitors in the space are unlikely to match that facility any time soon.

One issue for readers to consider is just how much it means to be a 2nd or 3rd generation disruptor. What I see happening, to an extent I wouldn’t have quite imagined a few years ago, is that even though legacy vendors have built solutions for the cloud, they have been unable to effectively keep up with requirements for flexibility and efficiency that are inherent in the newest architectures. Consider the performance of Coupa (COUP) and how it has taken over its category from Ariba. Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is obviously on a trajectory in which it is displacing much of what went before in terms of video conferencing. For years, Informatica was the mainstay of application integration software segment. While it continues to lead in that category because of legacy installations, newer technologies from vendors such as Talend (TLND) and Mulesoft have dramatically changed market share in that space.

Use Cases

Fastly enables a plethora of use cases, some of which might seem a bit strange. Most typical of what readers likely think of, when they think of CDN networks, is the kind of use case in which Fastly is deployed by an organization to do what its name implies. For example, The New York Times needed to create a CDN for the 2016 elections that would provide exceptional response time in the midst of traffic spikes. And it would be a good thing as well to minimize the cost of handling the traffic that reached 100,000 results/second. That is really what Fastly is designed to accomplish and the NYT is now a reference customer.

A less obvious usage use case involved the need of Alaska Airlines to move its content management software to the cloud-in this case, Microsoft Azure. Basically, Alaska used Fastly as a test bed for software features. This allowed Alaska to migrate part of its reservation network to new Azure paradigm while maintaining satisfactory performance. In addition, on an on-going basis, Alaska added a specific Fastly WAF security feature to help guard against attacks that can compromise web servers.

The use case that I consider somewhat differentiated relates to the use of Fastly by GitHub. Many readers will know GitHub as a recent acquisition of Microsoft (MSFT). The use of Fastly arose because GitHub has a large base of servers at the origin and needed an edge oriented CDN provider who could help stave off DDoS attacks without impacting overall performance. GitHub has had a good experience with Fastly and ultimately wound up purchasing additional services.

Fastly has already built a rather extensive eco-system and it partners with firms such as Brightcove, Shopify (SHOP), Magneto, Wix (WIX) and Adobe (ADBE) Portfolio who incorporate the Fastly platform as part of their overall offering.

Competition for Fastly

One thing to be said about Fastly-it will never lack for competitors. Most readers, if they know about CDN’s know about Akamai. There are small business CDN’s such as CloudFlare which recently raised $150 million and thereby delayed its anticipated IPO. Some of the Cloud providers are starting to offer compute functionality at the edge such as Amazon’s CloudFront and Lambda. And there are traditional data center and appliance vendors such as F5 (FFIV) and Cisco (CSCO).

As I have written on other occasions, I am not trying to write a product review. I don’t know enough to do so, and it isn’t always relevant. I have linked to one here that depicts Fastly holding advantages compared to Akamai. These days everyone is saying that they have edge solutions-it is the fashion. I wouldn’t be surprised to believe that Fastly’s claims on the edge resonate better with customers than the claims made by others given that is the genesis of the company’s technology.

It isn’t really feasible to review Fastly positioning against all of its potential competitors. I have linked here to a review of Fastly vs. Amazon’s CloudFront because most investors are terrified by the word Amazon. AWS is a great service, but it is not all things for all potential users.

There are many competitors and some of them have features/functions beyond those that can be obtained from Fastly. But this is a huge market with an incredible variety of potential use cases. I do not believe that competition, per se, will inhibit the rapid growth of Fastly.

Fastly’s Business Model, Management Team and Valuation

Fastly is not now profitable and its path to profitability is not expected to be a speedy one. The company is projecting that it will become free cash flow positive by 2024, but I expect that their will be quarters in between then and now that show cash generation, particularly Q4’s where network utilization tends to be greatest. Cash flow from operations is expected to turn positive in 2022. The company will probably maintain a relatively elevated level of capex as it builds its network, although there are some scale efficiencies that should become visible in the next several years.

As mentioned, Fastly is not likely to achieve typical software gross margins as it needs to maintain a network and even though its network is quite efficient compared to Akamai and legacy vendors, the cost of hardware will be noticeable in the P&L.

Fastly showed strong margin progress in 2018 when its GAAP opex spending rose by 24% compared to a 39% increase in revenues. The company ramped spending in Q1 of this year, and in particular, sales and marketing expense rose 15% sequentially, while research and development costs rose by 10%. At this point, I am not particularly concerned about the company’s quarterly margins which are not really meaningful and I am far more concerned to see strong revenue growth. The company, in its S-1, has suggested that most of its sales have been through word of mouth and it will need to substantially accelerate marketing spending. One assumes, that the net of that will be faster growth.

The company is providing modelling guidance that calls for opex growth this year of almost 40% compared to 32% projected revenue growth. That is not really credible, and while the expense growth for the March quarter was elevated, it trailed percentage revenue growth on a sequential basis. Until the company formally reports its results, this seeming anomalous mismatch between revenue and opex growth will remain unexplained. I would be quite surprised not to see some leverages as revenues continue to scale at rapid rates.

This company will not generate a significant level of deferred revenue. Most of its agreements with enterprise users relate to volume based pricing for traffic on the company’s platform. Because traffic is not really knowable in advance, users typically do not pay in advance for usage. That said, the company does have some SKU’s that are typically offered with annual billing terms. Again, so far, the company hasn’t reported deferred revenues.

Cash flow from operations will benefit from depreciation and amortization of the company’s network couple with stock based comp.

Given the murkiness of cash flow projections, it is most likely that this company will sell on primarily on an EV/S basis. I think comparisons with Akamai, which I imagine will be common, are not really germane. Akamai reported 8% growth in constant currency for the latest quarter, while Fastly reported growth of more than 40%. The company’s Web division achieved revenue growth of 9%. Akamai has just now announced an edge product. The company actually had a decline in US revenues this past quarter. Overall, Akamai has an EV/S ratio of about 4.5X, with projected growth in the mid-single digit range.

Fastly has a very well regarded management team with a compelling story as to how its platform was created. Its founder and CEO has a substantial background in the IT space and supposedly created Fastly when Akamai refused to create a platform that conformed to the requirements of Wikia, where he was the SVP of Engineering. The company has an experienced CFO. Josh Bixby, the company president and Wolfgang Maasberg, the Chief Revenue Officer, have substantial experience in the tech industry.

I am actually surprised that Fastly has had such a negative share price evolution since its IPO. As I write this on a Tuesday morning, the shares opened at a low before bouncing. It is true that the company doesn’t yet have the most sophisticated system for investor relations and financial disclosure, but the rather modest valuation, which is far below levels of other recent IPO’s seems unwarranted. Even absent the opportunity to interview management until after its release of earnings, I am planning on buying a starter position. I confess that a developer-centric business model is one that I find particularly intriguing and the ability to disrupt an older vendor in this space is one that I like as well. I think it is worth a substantial look even before all my questions are answered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FSLY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.