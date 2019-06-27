XPEL - Get In Before It Uplists To The Nasdaq

Uplisting to the Nasdaq this year, should help propel the stock price to much higher levels.

Investment Thesis

XPEL (OTC:XPLT) distributes automotive paint protection and window tint films as well as architectural flat glass films. The company has grown revenues by more than 2,700% over the last 10 years and still has plenty of runway left to continue growing.

The recent pullback in the stock price provides an ideal opportunity to acquire stock before the company uplists to the Nasdaq. Currently the TTM PE is around 17 and earnings is expected to grow at almost 20% over the longer term.

Company Profile

XPEL (OTC:XPLT) was founded in 1997 and has grown from an automotive product design software company to a global provider of after-market automotive products. Their offerings include automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, automotive window films, and complementary proprietary software. In 2018 they expanded their product offerings to include window film and security film protection for commercial and residential uses.

Source: xpel.com

The company is based in San Antonio, Texas and started expanding internationally in 2014. In addition to the U.S., XPEL now has a presence in Canada, Mexico, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Europe, China and Taiwan.

One of the key components of XPEL’s offerings, is their Design Access Program (DAP) software. DAP is a proprietary software and database consisting of almost 90,000 vehicle applications that are used by XPEL and its customers to cut automotive protection film into vehicle panel shapes for both paint protection film and window film products. DAP customers pay a monthly fee to access the proprietary database.

XPEL offers a complete turn-key solution directly to independent installers and new car dealerships. This includes XPEL protection films, installation training, access to their proprietary DAP software, marketing support and lead generation. In addition, XPEL operates six company-owned installation centers in the United States, three in Canada and one in the United Kingdom. These locations serve wholesale and retail customers. XPEL also has a sole distributor, Shanghai Xing Ting Trading Co., Ltd. in China under a distribution agreement. Protex Canada is a franchisee network that is authorized to sell automotive paint film and window film. Franchisees pay a fee to be assigned an exclusive area in which to sell and install XPEL’s protective films.

The company’s products are sourced from five suppliers of which approximately 88% of the inventory purchases in 1Q19 were sourced from one of these suppliers, entrotech, which is based in Columbus, Ohio. XPEL has an Amended and Restated Supply Agreement with entrotech that they entered into in March 2017. This agreement gives XPEL exclusive rights to commercialize, market, distribute and sell its automotive aftermarket products through March 21, 2020, at which time the term automatically renews for successive two year periods thereafter unless terminated at the option of either party with two months’ notice. XPEL agreed to use reasonable efforts to purchase a minimum $5M of products quarterly from entrotech, with a yearly minimum purchasing requirement of $20M. Under the terms of the agreement, entrotech has retained all of the rights to its technology and products relating to protective films subject to the XPEL’s exclusive right to commercialize, market, distribute and sell products manufactured by entrotech to the automotive aftermarket including to new car dealerships.

On December 30, 2015, 3M Company and 3M Innovative Properties Company filed a complaint in the United States District Court alleging that XPEL was infringing United States Patent No. 8,765,263, entitled Multilayer Polyurethane Protective Films which is “a multilayer protective film comprising a first layer, a second layer and a pressure-sensitive adhesive layer.” On March 23, 2017, 3M and XPEL agreed to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice. Under the terms of the settlement, XPEL will acquire a license to 3M’s patent. On XPEL’s 4Q16 earnings call, the CEO, mentioned that, “The agreement’s confidential, and we don’t expect a material impact to the business as a result, and that’s really about all I can say.”

On the 4Q18 earnings conference call, the CEO mentioned that the company’s strategy centers around the following four key initiatives:

Expand globally Enhance global brand awareness Acquire distribution channels Diversify nonautomotive product portfolio

XPEL trades in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “DAP.U” and the over-the-counter market in the United States under the trading symbol “XPLT”. The company is currently seeking to list on the NASDAQ under the symbol XPEL.

Market Opportunity and Competition

According to a report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global paint protection film market size is projected to reach $450M by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report indicates that rising consumer awareness regarding vehicle paint protection against bug splatters, stone chipping, and abrasions is anticipated to fuel the demand for Paint Protection Films (PPF). Also, “the market is moderately fragmented in nature and is moving towards consolidation.” In another report by Grand View Research, they mentioned that the global window film market size was valued at $9.2B in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2025.

A report by Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the PPF market size to reach $1.3B by 2023 at a 5.89% CAGR from 2017 to 2023. In addition to XPEL, the report lists notable competitors in the market as Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, SWM International, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, PremiumShield, RENOLIT, Eastman Chemical Company (under the LLumar and Suntek brands), ORAFOL Europe GmbH, and HEXIS S.A. Product development, mergers, and acquisitions are some of the strategies of these players to acquire a larger share of the market.

Based on online research, it appears as if car owners prefer the XPEL protective film, especially Tesla owners who discuss the topic regularly on their forum. Exclusivedetail.com compared XPEL Ultimate, LLumar Platinum / Suntek Ultra and 3M Scotchgard Pro and concluded that “It is hard to beat XPEL’s reputation in the Paint Protection Film industry. XPEL is a relatively small company compared to some of these other manufacturers; and, unlike 3M, Paint Protection Film is their main focus as a company. As such, they have been leading the way in a lot of the innovations to Paint Protection Film. The XPEL Ultimate was introduced as “The World’s First Self-Healing Film” because XPEL is the company that first developed and perfected that technology as it relates to automotive protective films. That’s part of why they have such a good reputation in the industry. If you’ve done any reading about Paint Protection Film on car forums, you’ve probably come across a lot of people who are crazy excited about their XPEL wraps, and rightfully so.”

Management

XPEL is led by a relatively young (37 years old) President and CEO, Ryan Pape. The Board of Directors consists of 5 members of which 2 have prior experience serving in senior management with Bostik Adhesives, while the other 3 are entrepreneurs who have successfully started and grown various businesses.

I performed an online search on the Board of Directors and Corporate Leadership and couldn’t find obvious skeletons in their closets.

At the end of May 2019, insiders owned approximately 40.2% of outstanding common stock, while institutions owned only 0.07%. The following table from the most recent Form 10 summarizes insider holdings.

Financials

XPEL has been growing fast over the last decade with revenues increasing from $3.8M in 2009 to $109.9M in 2018 and gross profit margins to more than 30%. Sales and distribution for 2018 are summarized in the following chart.

Notes:

* Turn-key solutions include XPEL protection films, installation training, access to the proprietary DAP software, marketing support and lead generation.

Although the bulk of revenue is from the sale of paint protection film at 78%, in 1Q19 window film sales grew 56.4% and represented 7.4% of total revenue.

For the first quarter in 2019, business was strong with 36% year-over-year growth in the U.S., but sales slowed by 42% in China. Management explained that this slowdown in China was mainly due to inventory buildup and that business should pickup again for the rest of the year. Revenues from the other geographic areas were a mixed bag, too, with sales down 20% in Canada, Europe up 11%, U.K. sales up 42%, Asia-Pacific excluding China, sales were up by almost 70%, Latin America sales were down 40%, and Middle East sales were down slightly. In total, 1Q19 revenue declined 1.6% to $24.7 million YOY and down $2.1 million versus Q4 2018.

The following summary from the most recent Form 10 breaks out revenues by geographic region.

Revenue prospects for the rest of the year look promising with two new paint protection films and another line of window film products launching in China. The recently launched XPEL FUSION ceramic coating has been well received and is accretive to profit margins.

Despite the decline in revenue in the first quarter, gross margins grew 7.2% resulting in gross profits of $8.2 million. Management is focused on increasing profit margins and has successfully done so with gross margins increasing from 24.8% in FY17 to 33% in 1Q19.

Cash flow for the first quarter was healthy at $1M versus $0.7M in Q1 2018. At the end of the 1Q19, the company had $4.4M cash in the bank and $5.9M in debt.

Valuation and Conclusions

Because of the inventory buildup at their customers last year, management expects flat revenue growth for 2Q19, but improved profit margins. With revenues of $29M and a profit margin of 35%, gross profits should be about $10.2M versus $8.7M last year second quarter. If we assume a margin of 7.8%, net income should be around $2.3M or $0.08 earnings per share. At the current stock price of about $5, this relates to a TTM PE of 17.

The following chart indicates that the stock price pulled back from $6.5 to under $5 probably because of disappointing 1Q19 financial results.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I believe that revenue growth should start exhilarating again in the third quarter when the company has worked through its inventory buildup. Also, the company is in the process of uplisting to the NASDAQ and it should occur some time this year.

Given the company's history of consistent growth and the combination of new catalysts can help the stock price to rise to previous levels or up 30% from around $5. In the longer term, I think earnings growth of around 20% can support a PE of at least 20, further increasing the stock price.

