ArQule: Profiting From Tyrosine Kinase Inhibition

Though not exhilarating, value and growth investing usually garners outsized returns. Nonetheless, it takes time for the value of growth equity like ArQule to be unlocked.

Periodically revisiting one's thesis is a fruitful activity that will improve your asset allocation skills. In my view, talent is the prodigy child of hardworking and rigorous learning.

Time is the friend of the wonderful company, the enemy of the mediocre. - Warren Buffett

Aside from his prowess for numbers, Warren Buffett has the excellent temperament for investment. In my view, Buffett's mega success is the cumulation of his hard work and rigorous learning. With a voracious appetite for knowledge, Buffett reads financial reports daily in his office. The man is a learning machine. That aside, the fact that Buffett lives in the golden land of opportunity also helps him grow Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) to become a multibillion-dollar franchise. In following the footsteps of the giant Buffett, I made it a habit to exercise my due diligence by researching every day and periodically reviewing my investment thesis. This learning reinforces my growth and value investing approach that is adapted specifically for the life science industry. Over the years, I'm convinced that the Buffett wisdom - time being on your side when you hold a fundamentally sound stock - is true. As such, my pick on the oncology innovator ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) exemplifies the Oracle's teaching.

Figure 1: ArQule stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

From 2016 to early 2018, the shares were trading at a depressed level, around $1.5 per share. During the time, I realized that there is much room for growth ahead due to the quality of its molecules. I was even more excited because ArQule was undergoing a period of market unpopularity. Consequently, it enabled the stock to trade at a deep bargain to its true worth or intrinsic value as Buffett calls it. In just over a year, ArQule has appreciated over 37%. Despite the modest gains, the best is yet to come. In this article, I'll present a fundamental analysis of ArQule and provide my expectation of this young grower.

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Burlington Massachusetts, Arqule is focused on the innovation and commercialization of precision medicine to serve the unmet needs in oncology. Harnessing the power of various tyrosine kinase medicines, ArQule is brewing a robust pipeline of three molecules (ARQ-531, miransertib, and ARQ-751) for various cancers.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: ArQule)

Derazantinib

Viewing derazantinib as a golden nugget, Basilea and Roivant acquired the rights to this promising drug. Thereafter, they are investigating its efficacy and safety in a Phase 3 registration trial for a liver cancer known as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. I believe this is good for ArQule because the company received payments to fund its pipeline innovation.

Similar to an infant, it's important for a young company like ArQule to focus on walking first prior to running. Hence, it is much profitable to devote the efforts on a few key assets (i.e. low hanging fruits) rather than shotgunning everything. If there is plenty of cash from a partner, then why not? Nonetheless, shotgunning is not a prudent strategy for ArQule because doing can burn a hole in the balance sheet. That being said, let's shift gears to analyze the crown jewel (ARQ-531).

Phase 1 Trial Of ARQ-531

On June 14, 2019, ArQule published the robust clinical outcomes for the flagship reversible BTK inhibitor (ARQ-531) at the 2019 European Hematology Association ("EHA") that was held in Amsterdam Netherlands. In Phase 1 dose-escalation study of patients suffering from resistant blood cancers, ARQ-531 demonstrated excellent efficacy and a favorable safety profile. Per trial design, patients were stratified into eight different groups consisting of lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL), Richter's Transformation, Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, and other B-cell Non-Hodgkin lymphomas.

Figure 3: ARQ-531 study design (Source: ClinicalTrials.gov)

Amid the strong rally, it seems that market bulls were highly impressed with the surreal dose-dependent anti-tumor activity for these deadly conditions. Specifically, there was a 66% overall response rate (ORR) for Cohort 7 which consists of pretreated patients suffering from refractory CLL with the BTK-C482S mutation. Moreover, there was a partial response in the first patient afflicted by Richter's Transformation who already progressed on prior (ibrutinib and R-CHOP) treatments. Another patient with follicular lymphoma remains stable on ARQ-531 for two consecutive years.

Despite its early data, I'm stoked by the high ORR for patients whose cancers already rendered other drugs obsolete. This is essentially proof in the pudding that ArQule is brewing winners. The silver lining in these dark clouds of tumors is the precision medicine that ArQule is employing. By focusing on the specific C482S mutation, the efficacy is greatly amplified. The fact that patients treated with ARQ-531 on a long-term basis demonstrated stable disease is also highly encouraging. It provides evidence that the drug is safe. And, this is important because cancer drugs (i.e. chemotherapy) are usually limited by their adverse effects. Thrilled by the study results, the Chief Medical Officer (Dr. Brian Schwartz) enthused,

The profile of ARQ 531 continues to strengthen, and we are delighted to be able to demonstrate such compelling clinical activity at a well-tolerated dose in patients who have already exhausted available therapies. We are now focused on finalizing the recommended phase 2 dose and planning for the expansion of our clinical efforts with ARQ-531 into later stage trials across multiple indications as a single agent and as a combination therapy.

As alluded, the Chief mentioned ArQule is advancing ARQ-531 in multiple cancers indication. As a result, this will magnify the market potential of ARQ-531 to ascertain that its development is worthwhile. In my market observation, the more indication a drug is targeting the better its chances of becoming a blockbuster. And if one indication proves successful, chances are other investigation will also deliver excellent results. In light of that phenomenon, there is certainly great expectations for ARQ-531.

Financials Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31. As follows, there were $1.3M revenues compared to $4.1M for the same period a year prior. The revenues came from the divestiture of derazantinib to Basilea and Roivant. As ArQule has yet to bring any medicine to the market, it's normal to expect the company to operate with little to no sales for years.

That being said, let's assess more insightful metrics. Accordingly, the research and development (R&D) expense for the respective periods registered at $7.4M and $5.8M. This represents a 27.6% year-over-year (YOY) increase. I generally view an R&D increase positively because the money invested today can translate into blockbuster profits in the future. You have to plant a tree today in order to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there was $10.2M ($0.09 per share) net loss compared to $6.5M ($0.07 per share) decline for last year. The aforesaid 28.7% bottom line earnings depreciation epitomizes a young company that is increasing its focus on R&D. For 2019 guidance, ArQule anticipates between $3M and $5M revenues. The company also projected the fiscal net loss of around $40M to $43M. As its drugs are further advancing in trials, it's logical that ArQule will consume more cash, thus reducing its bottom line. The key is that earnings depreciation is not too excessive to drown the balance sheet.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: ArQule)

On the subject of the balance sheet, there were $99.2M in cash, equivalents, and investments which is essentially the same as $99.5M for last year. Pitting against the $11.7M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 2Q2021 prior to the need for additional financing. With a strong cash position, I doubt that the company will raise money soon.

Nonetheless, a firm usually executes a public offering to strengthen the balance sheet subsequent to a big rally. In my observation, investors usually shy away from an offering. Contrarily, I prefer a young bioscience company to raise capital this way rather than incurring substantial bank debts. Short-term bank debts can be recalled anytime that can prompt a company to file a Chapter 11. The key to an offering is to execute it when the shares are trading high.

Though I do not mind an offering, it's important for you to determine if you are holding a "serial diluter." A firm that uses dilution as a "cash cow" will render your investment essentially worthless. As the shares outstanding increased from 87.1M to 109.0M for ArQule, my rough arithmetics yield the 25.1% dilution. At this rate, ArQule cleared my 30% dilution cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with an investment thesis regardless of its strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the most pertinent concern for ArQule is if the company can generate positive future data for its three franchises. I ascribed a 35% chance of failure for ARQ-531. In case of a negative clinical binary, the stock is most likely to tumble by 50% and vice versa. Even if the drugs are eventually approved, it'll be difficult for ArQule to achieve commercialization success in "going at it alone." As a young company, ArQule can also grow aggressively and thereby runs into the potential cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend ArQule a buy and raised its rating from a three to a four out of five stars. On the two to three-year horizon, I expect the $15 price target ("PT") to be reached. Of note, I raised the PT from $10 to $15 to reflect the promising data results and blockbuster prospects of ARQ-531. And, I ascribed the 65% "investment profitability score" on this stock. In other words, you're most likely to bank a profit on ArQule, provided that you hold it for the long haul. As a leading tyrosine kinase medicine innovator, ArQule is galvanized by a portfolio with depths. Several molecules, including ARQ-531, miransertib, and ARQ-751 endowed the company with multiple "shots on goal" of finding a blockbuster. The highly promising Phase 1 data for ARQ-531 also improved the quality of the shot. The fact that Basilea and Roivant acquired the right to derazantinib foretells the significant unlocked value in ArQule's medicines. Amid a young pipeline of powerful drugs, ArQule has a good chance delivering of positive data to catapult future rallies.

As a reminder, anything can happen to stocks in the short-term because the daily zigging and zagging is reflective of the ebbs and flows of the capital market. So, don't let any short-term movement scare you out of the game. Though the bull ran today signifies increasing awareness to ArQule, it is warranted due to strong underlying fundamentals. Perhaps, today's move is a prelude of incoming tides of fortune for shareholders.

