What Micron Said

Stock popped on last earnings too and gave it back the following days.

We'll show you in their own words.

Despite the cloud comments their overall view actually deteriorated from last quarter.

Micron clearly hinted that pricing should continue to drop.

I do respect stock and market moves. Micron (NASDAQ:MU) reacting to a positive interpretation of a deteriorating picture. The issue is it did the same thing with the last earnings report but gave back that move in a matter of days. The company guided well below the Street and at this pace are staring down loss making quarters to come. Buyer beware.

Last Earnings Reaction

Source

The stock again had a good reaction to earnings. But last quarter also saw a good reaction, up 10% the day after earnings reported.

But the following week Micron gave back that gain and more.

That last earnings in March also acted to begin to form a triple-top. So while people, sell-siders and investors alike got sucked into the reaction, the fundamentals continued to deteriorate, which was born out by a lower stock price three months later despite the stock market hitting new highs.

We have not changed our opinion on Micron through all the ups and downs. We were bullish in 2017 and 2018 but stepped off in 2018 and 2019.

You can see our latest calls here.

Source

You can see our calls above. They've been consistent pointing out a deteriorating environment not expecting a second half pickup.

I still don't expect a second half pickup and think the results yesterday did not alter much for me.

I think we'll look back in another three months like we're doing now. Today's stock pop has the risk to form another peak that can see the stock lower again by next earnings.

Back Half Pickup?

The company stuck to its "back half pickup" commentary, but that just means bit growth will grow in the back half.

As we all know that's only one piece of the puzzle.

Simply, revenues have volume and price as components.

Saying that the back half will pick up because of bit growth doesn't include, I think, the more important component, which is pricing.

Pricing is likely expected to continue down. With pricing down you have margins down and earnings down.

So the company's back half pickup means that earnings will continue to deteriorate.

I don't really define that as a pickup.

What They Said On Pricing and Supply

Here's what Micron said yesterday,

"Despite the early signs of recovery in DRAM bit demand, the excess supply and resulting higher producer inventory levels have created a challenging pricing environment. We expect that the strengthening demand growth will begin to contribute to an improving trend in producer inventory later in calendar 2019."

Bit growth is nice but pricing drives much more change in margins and profits.

The company said supply is outrunning demand and that pricing is challenging.

Micron also later in the call tied the weak pricing to too much supply.

"And while demand is increasing in the second half both for NAND and DRAM, the oversupply situation does persist and we have talked about in DRAM, challenging pricing environment and therefore it's important that capex cuts are made, as well as supply bit growth has managed to bring the supply bit growth in line with the demand growth, as well as over time to bring inventories in line with expectations as well."

So as long as too much supply persists, which Micron expects, you have pricing risk continuing into the future.

Let's look at pricing.

Calendar 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 Fiscal 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 Quarter Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Month Aug Nov Feb May Aug Nov Feb May Aug E ASP (QTQ) DRAM 8.0% 5.0% 12.0% 7.0% 0.0% -9.0% -22.0% -20.0% -15.0% ASP (QTQ) NAND 5.0% -2.0% -15.0% 7.0% -15.0% -14.0% -27.0% -15.0% -15.0%

Source: Elazar Advisors Models sourced from Micron Releases

You see ASPs getting worse in DRAM and remaining weak in NAND. DRAM is 67% of revenues so they both matter. This is the biggest driver to the earnings model.

What can get pricing to stop dropping? More demand and less supply.

But you heard about what Micron said that pricing is challenging.

Now listen to what Micron said about supply. It's not coming down fast enough. That likely means that pricing will continue to drop.

Here's what they said on their call.

"Although previously announced capex cuts will start to impact industry supply in the second half of the calendar year, our assessment is that further cuts in capex and bit supply will be required to return the industry to a healthy supply-demand balance."

Micron's telling you there is not enough supply cuts planned to come out to get the supply-demand back into equilibrium.

That would mean that pricing is most likely going to keep dropping.

Micron is telling you in a hint that they foresee pricing to continue to drop.

Now look what that means for gross margins. This is where it all matters for earnings. Again, bit growth is not the big earnings swing. Pricing is.

Calendar 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 Fiscal 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 Quarter Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Month Aug Nov Feb May Aug E Margins 61.4% 59.0% 50.2% 39.3% 28.0% Gross Margins yoy bp change 10.1% 3.6% -8.3% -21.6% -33.3%

Source: Elazar Advisors Models sourced from Micron Releases

You see gross margins have been cut in half in a year because of pricing.

Micron's assessment of supply-demand strongly hints that pricing should keep dropping.

That's the major driver to future earnings.

The Guide: Losing Quarters To Come

The company guided to $.45 which was about half the Street number of $.85 for the August quarter.

$.45 is also down more than half from the May quarter.

Quarterly EPS should be going negative soon as these trends persist, based on Micron's comments.

Respecting Technical Bounce On Bad News

I'm a proponent of watching stock action. A stock up on bad news is a good sign. Then again I think people saw this quarter as good news. Nonetheless, I'm respecting this bounce but, again, I'm reminded that last quarter saw the same thing and it took a little while for the stock to drop over the next few days, weeks and months while the stock market hit new highs.

Public About Huawei: Shoe To Drop

Micron announcing shipments to Huawei was a risk. As President Trump gets word that they and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are finding loopholes, there's risk that the government tightens those loopholes and Micron loses that business.

G-20 Is All That Matters Near Term

It's not Micron or tech's fault. Semis and tech hit cycles.

This cycle is clearly caused by the amount of uncertainty caused by increasing tariffs and the lack of trade war resolution.

We speak to many companies and it seems to us that it's extremely difficult for companies to plan. A lack of visibility slows purchases. We think that means that companies pull back, which is what we've seen with global economies slowing.

That cause of this downcycle has another important datapoint come Friday and Saturday at G-20. China and the US will meet.

Personally I don't expect a deal or progress based on the sharp rhetoric but anything's possible and hopefully it's just posturing.

If you get a trade deal, stocks probably bottomed. If you don't, look out.

Inventory

Why do companies cut capex? To reduce production because of lack of expected demand.

Micron had a strange comment that their over-inventoried position is a good thing because as they cut capex they'll have inventory when demand picks up.

Here's what they said,

"And when we look at supply bit growth, of course, we keep in mind the inventory that we are carrying from fiscal year 2019 into fiscal year 2020 for both DRAM, as well as NAND, which will help us supply some of the demand requirement in fiscal year 2020 and enable us to reduce our capex requirements in fiscal year 2020 and our capex management, of course, applies to both NAND, as well as DRAM."

You cut demand because you expect weak demand. So their excuse for too much inventory didn't really make sense. They are keeping inventory for when demand picks up when capex slows? If demand's picking up don't cut capex.

I think it's just words to cover their accelerating inventory problem.

2018 2019 2019 2019 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Aug Nov Feb May Inventory 3595 3876 4390 4905 Growth 15.1% 24.1% 37.9% 45.6%

Source: Elazar Advisors Models sourced from Micron Releases

You see inventory growth year-over-year accelerating as revenues slow. That is a building problem. Any college-level econ or business student knows that. There's no way to spin that into a positive.

If you've ever run a business you know that if revenues slow you don't want to get stuck with inventory.

Cloud Vs. Enterprise Inventories

The company said cloud customer inventories are getting back to normal but enterprise has worsened. The stock reacted to the cloud customer comments.

Here's what they said in March about enterprise customers,

"...weakening server demand at several enterprise OEM customers and worse-than-expected CPU shortages. We believe macroeconomic uncertainty is also contributing to hesitation in buying behavior at some customers. However, as we discussed on our last earnings call, we still expect DRAM bit shipments to begin increasing in our fiscal Q3, with demand growth strengthening in the second half of calendar 2019 as most customer inventories are likely to normalize by mid year."

In March they said "several" enterprise customers saw "weakening" but they expected "demand" "strengthening" at "most customers" by mid-year.

But those plans dropped this quarter. Hear what they said yesterday.

"Enterprise customer inventories are taking somewhat longer to normalize than we had previously expected."

There are more enterprise customers out there. Cloud customers have pushed growth in recent years but enterprise slowing is pushing out their overall estimates.

They had expected inventories to normalize at "most customers" by "mid-year" when they spoke in March. You see clearly that's not taking place.

So their pickup is really a guide down.

Conclusion

I know everybody wants to catch this turn but pricing, margins, earnings and supply-demand keep deteriorating.

I'm concerned that like last quarter's report in March, this quarter's report can act to form another peak. As long as these trends continue caution continues to be warranted.

Nail Tech Earnings Get in before the price hike August 16th. We speak to top tech companies each quarter and we're nicely outperforming the tech indices. See what our subscribers are saying: "This is a home run!" "Chaim is a rock star." "The best tech stock-picking site I've found so far." "paid for itself many times over." Ready to Nail Tech Earnings? Start your free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.