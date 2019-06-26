Facebook's Libra Could Replace The U.S. Dollar (And Make Investors Rich)

FB will also launch an Investment Coin to create an asset that could be worth at least as much as Bitcoin is today. That's the key for investors.

By the time it launches, the project could have more than 100 backers.

Facebook's Libra is an ambitious plan to replace the US dollar as the primary currency for online and international transactions.

Ten years ago, when Bitcoin first launched, the prospect of replacing the US dollar with anything seemed laughable. Yet, here we are in 2019 and Bitcoin’s market capitalization is already over $237 billion and a $500 billion technology company has entered the race as well.

Let me put it this way - both Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Facebook (FB) want to replace the world’s benchmark currency, but one wants to leave power in the hands of the people through a completely decentralized platform while the other is nearly completely controlled by a single person - Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook stands a real chance at achieving the Bitcoin community’s original vision (without adhering to any of its fundamental values).

Despite the departure from the core values of the blockchain community, Facebook could pull off this monstrously ambitious mission and create a valuable asset for investors out of thin air. Here’s why:

Scale

With 2.38 billion monthly active users, no other corporation comes close to replicating Facebook’s immense scale. In fact, if the company were a country, it would be the most populated country on the planet.

Indeed, most nation states don’t have access to the sort of data Facebook does on its regular users. In some ways, that makes Zuckerberg (who owns majority voting shares) one of the most powerful people on the planet. Introducing a currency to the FB ecosystem just seems like the natural evolution of this platform.

Lobbying

In 2018, Facebook reportedly spent more on lobbying efforts than it had ever before. $12.62 million over the course of a year might not sound like much, but when compared to Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) $13.2 million and Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) $15.1 million over the same year, you can see how substantial Facebook’s influence in Washington really is.

Also, Facebook has more than enough firepower to expand its lobbying efforts in the coming years. Even if they double or triple the lobbying budget, it would barely push the needle for their bottom line or cash hoard. Considering all the political opposition the company has been facing over its privacy issues and the new cryptocurrency project, expect them to deploy more cash for Congress than ever before.

Relentlessness

Facebook’s game plan is simple. Look for emerging technologies or platforms that have network effects, try to launch a similar platform or simply acquire the competition. This game plan worked for WhatsApp and Instagram, both of whom were acquired after Facebook’s native apps failed to gain as much traction. Zuckerberg also tried acquiring Snapchat (SNAP), but when he failed, his team simply started integrating Snapchat features into Instagram to piggyback off the same network effects.

Currency is the ultimate network. At the moment, the US dollar is the global standard simply because there isn’t a single person or entity that would refuse to accept it for payment. Facebook appreciates this network effect and will try relentlessly to replicate it.

They already have examples of Alipay in China and M-pesa in Kenya to build on. Then there’s the undeniable allure of disrupting the $500 billion global remittance industry, the nearly $3 trillion global payments industry, and the $6.6 trillion financial services industry.

Sources: Author created chart. Global Digital Ad Spending 2019, Facebook's 'Libra' Coin Makes All the Sense in the World, But It Has One Problem, What percentage of the global economy is comprised of the financial services sector?, McKinsey Global Payments 2018

The business of money is the biggest one there is, and it was only a matter of time before the tech giants were involved.

What’s in it for Facebook (and investors)?

Image Source: Allinio

What would it look like if a company bootstrapped its own central bank? That’s the key question investors need to ask themselves after Facebook’s announcement that it is, effectively, doing just that. To offer credibility to the project, Facebook has created a consortium of other industry giants, promises not to abuse user data, and says it won’t have sole control over the project (apparently, governance will be shared between founding members of the non-profit Libra Association).

But even if you gave the FB team the benefit of the doubt, it’s difficult to imagine that the company is launching this cryptocurrency solely for altruistic purposes (helping the unbanked, giving access to users in the developing world, etc.). What, then, is the benefit to Facebook, Zuckerberg, all his investors, and all the other companies that have enthusiastically signed up?

I believe the answer can be summed up in two words on the official Libra website: Investment Token.

Yes, Facebook claims it will launch an investment token in the near future to collect the reserves it needs to back the cryptocurrency. The reserves will be invested in “low-risk assets” that generate a yield which can be used to “pay dividends to early investors…. for their initial contributions.”

Image: Screenhot. The Libra Reserve

And who’s the earliest contributor to the Libra network? Facebook itself. When the investment token is launched, expect Facebook to keep a substantial portion reserved for itself. If the project is successful (which is very likely), Facebook’s stake in the network will be worth a lot. That value will ultimately be reflected on the company’s balance sheet.

Although it’s too early to say if Facebook will adopt this reserve-based model to benefit from the platform. The consortium could just as easily adopt a lossless lottery model recently implemented by an Ethereum (ETH-USD) project called PoolTogether. Participants in that pool buy lottery tickets and have their money held in reserve for a set amount of time. At the end of the period, the interest earned on those assets are delivered to a single winner while everyone gets their original investment back.

While the term ‘lossless lottery’ might sound innovative, it’s precisely the same model the United Kingdom government's National Savings and Investments agency uses to raise funds through its so-called ‘Premium Bond’. That’s a concept that’s been around since 1956, so it’s not particularly groundbreaking.

Quantitative Impact

Although it is too early to say what monetary impact the launch of this stablecoin will have on Facebook's bottom line, investors could take a stab with some educated guesswork.

I would assume that Facebook's coin and investment token will gain traction, but not instantly become as popular as Bitcoin. Meanwhile, the Maker project which has a stablecoin and investment token combination that is most similar to Facebook's is worth $790 million. That amount represents nearly 2% of Facebook's cash hoard and 7.3% of free cash flow.

However, Facebook definitively has as much if not more credibility than Maker. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if the token got as much traction as other major crypto projects such as Ethereum or Ripple (XRP-USD), which are currently the second and third largest crypto ecosystems in the market. The market value of those projects is roughly $20 to $30 billion. That's equivalent to Facebook's entire annual operating cash flow and nearly the size of its cash reserves.

In other words, Facebook's Libra could help the company double its net tangible assets without any capital expenses whatsoever. And that's before we consider the value this project brings to the wider ecosystem. It's hard to imagine how peer-to-peer transactions on WhatsApp messaging and purchases on Instagram through the company-issued currency won't add even more value.

What’s the point of a digital currency?

Taking a look at the bigger picture, a seamless global currency is critical for the web’s most popular platforms. When I lived in India, I had easy access to online banking, free mobile p2p payments supported by the Indian government, and a free stock trading app that allowed me to buy and sell stocks on my phone. I was far from “unbanked”, although I lived in what most people would call a “developing country.”

However, I didn’t have access to the global networks I relied on as a freelance writer and financial researcher. I couldn’t sign up for Medium’s partner program because the platform only supported Stripe; I couldn’t take advantage of Transferwise’s Borderless accounts because the Indian central bank disallowed citizens from holding foreign bank accounts; I had to fill out a physical form and submit it to my bank along with severe restrictions and strict ID requirements if I ever sent or received any foreign currency for whatever purpose; and I couldn’t buy Bitcoin because the government was cracking down on exchanges and freezing bank accounts for crypto purchases.

My experience is a testament to the need for a seamless and truly global digital currency. That will allow a small business in Jakarta to sell to a customer in Stockholm, and a music producer in Tokyo to receive payments from listeners in Argentina without regulatory hurdles and expensive fees. The world needs this and a blockchain-powered stablecoin backed by a consortium of industry giants may be the perfect solution.

Bottom line

Make no mistake - Facebook’s announcement of Libra is a monumental breakthrough for the global economy. I believe the company’s size, influence and lobbying efforts will eventually overcome the trepidations of regulators, although there’s no doubt the Libra Association faces an uphill battle.

But for investors, Facebook’s stock and the upcoming investment token could be the best way to extract value from this upcoming platform. As for everyone else, prepare for lower fees and easier payments from across the globe in a few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, ETH-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.