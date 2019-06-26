Golden Entertainment: Action Call To Buy

Golden Entertainment, Inc. - Recent Price $13.88

12 Month Price Target = $17.45

Golden Entertainment (GDEN) operates a portfolio of gaming assets, including resort casinos and distributed gaming. In the casino segment (~60% of total revenue), GDEN owns and operates nine casinos in Nevada and one casino in Maryland. The company generates revenue from resort stays, food and beverages, and gaming.

In the distributed gaming segment (~40% of total revenue), GDEN installs, maintains, and operates 10,700 slots and amusement devices in over 1,000 non-casino locations like restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, and grocery stores in Nevada and Montana. GDEN typically enters a space agreement, revenue share agreement, or participation agreements to distribute its gaming machines. Under space agreements, the company pays a fixed monthly rental for the right to install, maintain, and operate the slots. Under revenue share agreements, GDEN pays a percentage of the gaming revenue generated from the slots. Under both agreements, the company holds the applicable gaming license to conduct gaming at the locations. Under participation agreements, the business location holds the applicable gaming license and retains a percentage of the gaming revenue generated from the slots.

At the end of 2018, gaming, food and beverage, rooms, and other operating revenue accounts for 61.7%, 20.0%, 12.5%, and 5.8% of the company’s total revenue, respectively.

GDEN is Compelling

Gushing Out Cash Flow - Because gaming machines require minimal maintenance, GDEN generates roughly $98 million of operating cash flow with a maintenance capital just under $17mm. This creates roughly $81mm of free cash flow on a go-forward basis, ceteris paribus. Given a current market capitalization of around $400mm, GDEN is only trading around 5.0x free cash flow.

Scalable with Significant Growth Potential - The distributed gaming business also is highly scalable. Once you obtain the license and scale, the unit economics work the same way – acquire or distribute more machines and milk the cash flow. As a result, GDEN has been able to grow its slot machine count from 900 to 10,000-plus and total net revenue at a CAGR of 19% from 2001 to 2019.

Price Target

We used multiple-based approach to evaluate GDEN’s intrinsic value. Since we are near or at the top of a upcycle, we applied a conservative growth rate of 3% for GDEN’s gaming segment and a flat growth rate for the rest of its businesses over the next 12 months. We also assumed a straight-line EBITDA margin, capital structure, and share count over the coming year. At the end of the projection period, we choose a 9.7x EV/EBITDA multiple, which is the midway between GDEN’s current EV/EBITDA multiple and the industry average, to estimate the company’s 2019 pro forma EBITDA. With that, we were able to derive a target price of $17.45, which implies a 25.7% 12-month upside over the company’s current share price.

GDEN Valuation 6/19/2019 TTM Q1:19 Revenue $892,950,000 TTM Q1:19 EBITDA $153,376,000 Implied Margin 17.2% EV/EBITDA Multiple 9.70x EV 1,487,743,000

Cash $108,259,000 Debt $1,114,868 Est. Equity Value $481,134 Shares Outstanding 27,570,000 Current Share Price $13.88 Target Price $17.45 Implied NTM Upside 25.7%

Investment Risk

Highly Leveraged - As of March 31, 2019, GDEN owes $1bn of debt at a weighted-average effective interest rate of 6.1%. To put this into perspective, this is almost 6.0x the company’s adjusted EBITDA. Any credit crunch is likely to adversely impact the business.

Cyclicality - The gaming business is highly cyclical. According to the UNLV Center for Gaming Research, commercial casino revenue dropped an average of 4.5% and GDEN's earnings also turned negative during the global financial crisis. If the U.S. economy enters a recession, GDEN mostly likely will struggle again.

Online Gaming - The growing popularity of online gaming is a threat to GDEN's distributed gaming and resort casino business.

