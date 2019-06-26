QTS: This 3.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Should Continue To Grow Its Dividend

QTS Realty (QTS) delivered strong Q1 2019 earnings with solid top and bottom line growth. The company should be able to continue to grow its business at a fast pace thanks to favorable industry tailwinds. Its active development pipeline should also fuel growth in the next few years. QTS has the balance sheet to support its development pipeline. The company has consistently increased its dividend in the past and currently pays a 3.6%-yielding dividend. We think it is a good candidate for dividend growth investors.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

QTS delivered a solid Q1 2019 with double-digit top and bottom lines growth. As can be seen from the chart below, its revenue grew to $112.7 million in Q1 2019. This was a growth rate of about 12% year over year. Its adjusted EBITDA grew to $58.8 million or 17% growth year over year. The company has a backlog of $55 million in annualized revenue in the Q1 2019. Following the quarter, QTS also announced the acquisition of two data center facilities in the Netherlands for $44 million. We like the deal not only because the acquisition price is reasonable (only about $2 million spent per MW for the acquisition), but also because the acquisition also allows QTS to enter the market in Netherlands.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Earnings and growth analysis

Favorable industry trend

QTS should benefit from strong demand for data centers. According to Market Research Future, this market is expected grow by a compound annual growth rate of 28% through 2023. This should result in strong demand for data center spaces.

Source: Market Research Future

Mostly focussed in the United States

Unlike its peer Equinix (EQIX), QTS is mostly focussed in the United States. As can be seen from the map below, most of its facilities are located in the United States with only a handful of locations in Europe and Asia. This means that QTS is in a disadvantageous situation to attract customers that will require interconnections globally. We believe interconnected locations are crucial to keeping its churn rate low and helping drive its future rental rate growth. This may not be evident when demand for data centers continues to thrive. However, when the demand diminishes, we think QTS’s churn rate may go up considerably. In fact, QTS’s expected churn rate of 3% ~ 6% in 2019 is considerably higher than Equinix’s churn rate of 2% ~ 3%. In addition, its rental rate growth upon renewal of 1.6% in Q1 2019 is not particularly impressive. We suspect that this has to do with the fact that it lacks a strong global network locations to provide its services.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

An active development pipeline

QTS Realty has an active development pipeline with 119.3 thousand square feet of space under development. These projects are expected to cost about $175 million to complete. There are also over 1 million square feet of space available for future development. We think this should allow it to significantly expand its portfolio (about 3.02 million square feet of leasable area).

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

Strong balance sheet

QTS has a solid balance sheet with no significant debt maturities before 2022 (see chart below). Its net debt to last quarter annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.9x. This is still higher than Equinix’s 3.6x but lower than CyrusOne’s (CONE) 5.2x. The company also raised $322 million of gross equity proceeds in Q1 2019. This should provide the necessary cash to support its development projects.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

QTS estimates it will generate about $2.61 ~ $2.71 of operating funds from operations per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, its price to 2019 OFFO ratio is about 17.4x. This is several multiples below Equinix’s (EQIX) 22.7x. We feel this is warranted given Equinix’s strength in its business and its better growth outlook.

A growing 3.0%-yielding dividend

QTS currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share. This is equivalent to an annualized cash dividend of $1.76 per share. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has consistently increased its dividend every year in the past 5 years. Its payout ratio of 66% (based on its projected 2019 OFFO) is also low. As the chart below shows, QTS’s current dividend yield of 3.6% is in the middle of its 6-year yield range of 2.4% and 4.8%.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Risk of technological advancement

QTS faces the risk of technological advancement. Future development of technology (such as increase in disk and chip density or increase in usage of virtualization) may result in less demand for data center space. Other technology trends such as Infrastructure-as-a-Service (“IaaS”) may result in a migration from enterprise-owned servers to these IaaS providers.

Investor Takeaway

QTS will likely continue to enjoy strong tailwind due to favorable industry trend. The company should be able to continue to grow its 3.6%-yielding dividend in the next few years thanks to the favorable trend and its development projects. Although its peer Equinix has a better growth outlook, we still think QTS is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon seeking both capital gain and dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.