TD Bank: 4% EPS Growth Confirms Our View Of Moderating Growth

The bank delivered quality growth in Q2 F2019 and should continue to meet its target of mid to high-single digit top and bottom lines growth in 2019 and beyond.

Investment Thesis

TD Bank (TD) (TSX:TD) rebounded back and delivered positive top and bottom line growth in Q2 F2019. We believe TD Bank will be able to continue to meet its target of mid- to high-single-digit top and bottom line growth in 2019 and beyond thanks to:

its investment in Wholesales segment, strong growth momentum in its U.S. Retail segment, and a stabilization of the Canadian housing market.

TD Bank is currently undervalued when compared to its 5-year average P/E ratio. The bank also pays an attractive and growing 3.7%-yielding dividend. We believe TD Bank is still a good core holding for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 F2019 Highlights

TD Bank posted a quality quarter with revenue growth of 7.9%. However, its expenses grew by 8.6%, more than its revenue growth rate. As a result, its adjusted net income growth only grew by 6.7%. year over year.

Source: Q2 F2019 Investor Presentation

We like the fact that its provision for credit losses declined by C$219 million quarter over quarter to C$636 million. This was much better than Q1 F2019’s significant increase to C$855 million. Its PCL ratio of 39 basis points is also down to a more acceptable level and only 3 bps higher than Q2 2018’s 36 bps.

Source: Q2 F2019 Investor Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite moderating growth, we still think TD Bank can deliver its target of mid-single digit growth rate and outperform most other Canadian banks for the following reasons:

Canadian residential mortgage market appears to have bottomed

The introduction of B-20 Guideline in Canada effective on January 1, 2018 has resulted in a mortgage growth slowdown and lower housing market activities. This slowdown is also reflected in TD Bank’s residential mortgage portfolio as well. As can be seen from the chart below, its residential mortgage growth rate remained below 1.5% between its Q4 F2017 and Q3 F2018. However, we are now seeing signs of stabilization. TD Bank saw a third consecutive quarter of year over year growth in its Canadian residential mortgage portfolio. As can be seen from the chart below, its Canadian residential mortgage portfolio grew by 1.8% year over year to C$193.3 billion in Q2 F2019.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

In addition to TD Bank’s own data that supports the view that we may have seen the cyclical bottom in the Canadian housing activity, Canadian home sales also improved for the second straight month in its latest April data. In April, Canadian home resales increased by 3.6% month over month. The home sales prices also stabilized in April as the price index only declined marginally by 0.3%. This was better than March’s decline of 0.5%.

Source: RBC Economics Research: Housing Reports

Business in the United States should continue to perform well

While growth in its Canadian Retail segment has slowed down considerably, TD Bank’s business in the United States continue to grow rapidly. As can be seen from the table below, TD Bank’s net income in its U.S. retail segment increased by 23% year over year to US$948 million. On an adjusted basis, the growth was about 15%. Growth was primarily driven by increase in loan volumes, and 15 basis points higher net interest margin expansion year over year.

Source: Q2 F2019 Investor Presentation

Looking forward, we believe TD Bank should continue to carry this growth momentum forward in its U.S. Retail segment especially that the economy in the U.S. remains healthy and stronger than Canada's economy. The company’s investment in U.S. wholesale banking should also result in revenue growth in H2 F2019 and F2020. For reader’s information, TD Bank has made substantial investment in the past few quarters (expenses up 16% year over year in Q2 F2019). Therefore, we believe wholesales segment will also become one of TD Bank’s primary growth drivers.

Valuation Analysis

Like other Canadian banks, the share price of TD Bank hasn’t performed well in the past year. As can be seen from the chart below, TD Bank’s share price declined by about 1.5% in the past year. To be fair, this performance only trailed behind Royal Bank (RY) and led other larger Canadian Banks (Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Bank of Montreal (BMO), and CIBC (CM)). This lukewarm performance in Canadian banks is due to investors’ concern of a slowdown in its mortgage originations growth and the possibility of higher credit loss in the near future.

Data by YCharts

TD Bank currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 10.8. While this ratio only trails behind Royal Bank’s 11.2x, it is below its 5-year average P/E ratio of 11.6x. For reader’s information, both Royal Bank and TD Bank have traded at a premium to its peers in the past due to their scale and their track record of outperformance.

Data by YCharts

A growing 3.7%-yielding dividend

TD Bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.74 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.7%. The bank has consistently raised its dividend in the past decade. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 3.7% is a little bit higher than its normal yield range of 3.2% and 3.6%.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risks

Like other banks, TD Bank faces macroeconomic risks. In an economic recession, the potential for consumer defaults may rise sharply depending on the severity of the recession. In addition, if there is a housing market crash, the bank may face significant losses to its mortgage portfolio. We believe TD Bank should be in a better position than other banks due to its conservative approach to lending. However, credit and debt risks are largely out of TD Bank’s control as these risks largely depends on the macroeconomic condition as well as the housing market.

Canadians are heavily indebted

Canadian household debt is already quite elevated. As the chart below shows, its debt-to-income ratio is estimated to reach 173.8% in 2018, the highest we have seen in decades.

Source: RBC Economics

In addition, the 5 interest rate hikes since mid-2017 have caused the debt service ratio to climb to 14.5x, the second highest level we have seen since 2007/2008. This high debt service ratio may make it difficult for Canadian banks to grow their residential mortgage portfolios.

Source: RBC Economics

Investor Takeaway

Although investors may not be able to enjoy the growth rate the bank generated in the past few years, we still expect TD Bank to deliver mid-single digit top and bottom line growth. As such, we see no reason why its dividend cannot grow in the next few years. Therefore, we think TD Bank remains a good investment choice for dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, investors should keep in mind that we are already in the late stage of the economic cycle. There is considerable downside risk if the current economic condition deteriorates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.