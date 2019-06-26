Tesla: Close Isn't Good Enough

Next week, investors will be watching electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) closely as the company announces its second quarter production and delivery figures. After a terrible start to the year, the company guided to a sales range that most of which would represent a new quarterly record. As we approach the end of Q2, questions are building about whether or not Tesla will hit its marks for the period. Even a slight miss wouldn't be good enough to keep the bull case going, however, as the sales mix is trending in the wrong direction.

As you can see in the graphic below, Oppenheimer was out with a note this week regarding expectations for the period. What bothers me the most is the part about an internally-gathered consensus that forecasts less than 85,000 deliveries for the period. If that's true, why has Tesla not come out with a filing that it expects to miss its guidance by a significant margin? Tesla's CEO and CFO have stated multiple times that it will hit the 90k-100k guidance range, including at the recent capital raise, so why are there now efforts to talk down expectations?

(Source: Myles Udland on Twitter, seen here)

Now, I'm sure the Tesla bulls will come out next week no matter what and cite the tremendous year-over-year rise in delivery growth. Unless the numbers come in dramatically below estimates, the company will report that unit sales were more than double last year's period. However, let's not forget that the Model 3 was still production constrained in that period, not even hitting 20,000 units in the quarter.

The tough part for Tesla is that the situation appears very different from the other part of the Oppenheimer note regarding sales mix. The analyst there believes that higher-end Model 3 units continue to sell well, but that doesn't appear to be the case. As the graphics below show, Norway is Tesla's most important European market, and it's behind Q1's delivery pace. Additionally, the name has delivered less than 250 Performance Model 3s so far this quarter, compared to 761 in Q1. The cheaper long-range, rear-wheel version also started to sell, so average selling prices should be heading lower.

(Source: EU EV stats, seen here, and Teslastats Norway, seen here)

We know that price points in the US have declined over time as Tesla has gone from long range to mid range to standard range. As the EU EV Stats page shows, the company has recently started to deliver standard-range models in Spain and The Netherlands, 70 units of that trim through June 24. Norway will likely see that version soon, further pushing down the sales mix, and Tesla may cut prices in the US again next week after the EV tax credit halves again.

But the other major part of all of this is that the Model S and X are seeing dramatic sales declines this year. The estimate for 16k or so deliveries this year is well below the more than 27k seen in Tesla's record Q4. Losing 10k sales of vehicles with ASPs around $100k and margins that were approaching 30% last year makes it hard to be profitable. That's especially true when those sales are replaced by Model 3s that have half the average selling price and 20% or perhaps worse margins when excluding credit sales.

With the sales mix trending much lower than Tesla's record Q4 period, analysts are currently looking for about $6.2 billion in Q2 2019 revenues, a billion dollars below Tesla's record. With margins also being squeezed, the street doesn't see another profit coming, and as the chart below shows, estimates for Q2 have trended lower since the start of this year.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

At the current street loss forecast, Tesla would be approaching a roughly $300 million GAAP loss. While stock-based compensation and depreciation will probably add back about $700 million to operating cash flow, Tesla still has hundreds of millions to spend in capex. We also don't know if production will continue to outpace deliveries, which would hurt cash flow, and the impact of Model 3 leasing being first available in Q2. Short-term liabilities have also soared over the past year, and Tesla did have some debt due in June. The end of quarter cash balance will likely rise sequentially, but that's only because of the capital raise. Tesla's overall financial situation could easily be worse.

On Tuesday, we also got a report from electrek that Tesla deliveries are currently the bottleneck. How is this possible? First of all, the company talked so much about how it acquired trucking capacity last year to meet the surge in demand. Second, in Q4 last year, there was no Model 3 available in China or Europe. The Model 3 has been spread out after so many more markets that there shouldn't be any delivery issues. In North America, for example, InsideEVs had Tesla going from an average of 20,000 Model 3 per month in Q4 to just 12,000 per month in Q2 2019. That's a 40% drop, and yet now, they are having delivery issues?

Tesla sold its capital raise this quarter on the ability to deliver more than 90,000 units for the period, which makes only coming close not good enough. That's where things stand currently as there seems to be an effort currently underway to talk down expectations to around 85,000 units. The company was supposed to be producing more than 10,000 Model 3 units a week by now, while also being profitable and cash flow positive. Unfortunately, that's not the case, which is why many were skeptical that the main reason for the capital raise was to support the upcoming robotaxi fleet. In the end, that's pushed Tesla shares to multi-year lows recently, and as the chart below shows, a declining 50-day moving average is adding technical resistance that may continue to push shares lower.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.