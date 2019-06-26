PayPal: Another Sign Of Overvaluation

In April, according to average analysts’ forecasts, PayPal's EPS was expected to grow by almost 21% YoY in 2020. Now, this figure does not reach 18% YoY.

I think no one will argue with me that analysts’ forecasts exert considerable influence on a company’s market price. But the dynamics of these forecasts exert a still greater influence, and it is in this context that I suggest looking at PayPal (PYPL).

Yahoo Finance provides regulatory data regarding opinions of more than 40 analysts on the EPS of PayPal in the current year and next year. I have been collecting these data for over a year, and now, I have the opportunity to manipulate them in many different ways.

The following graph shows the dynamics of the projected EPS growth rate of PayPal in the next year. In other words, each point on the graph shows by how many percent next year’s projected EPS will exceed this year’s projected EPS:

As you can see, the situation is not very optimistic. And, only in April, according to average analysts’ forecasts, the EPS was expected to grow by almost 21% YoY in 2020. Now, this figure does not reach 18% YoY.

It should be mentioned that such a situation is generally not typical for the market. And, for example, on the contrary, similar showing for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) have been going up lately:

And now, we will do the following. We will calculate the P/E multiple for PayPal and a number of NASDAQ key companies using the projected EPS for next year. Let us adjust the resulting multiple for the projected EPS growth rate. The last operation is very important because companies are always in different points in their lifecycles.

And now, let's compare PayPal based on the obtained multiples:

As you can see, PayPal is very expensive. Of all the companies in my sample, only Microsoft (MSFT) has a larger multiple. But Microsoft is at least paying dividends, while PayPal is not.

Now, let us look at the history of this multiple.

It turns out that, over the past year, PayPal’s implied stock price based on the proposed multiple did not basically deviate much from the actual. But since March, the discrepancy between the implied and actual prices has been increasing, and by now, it has reached a seemingly critical ratio. In my opinion, this is a clear sign of overvaluation.

Bottom Line

Over the last few months, I have already written several articles on the instability of PayPal’s current price. This article is not an exception. But it is not because I am unfriendly to PayPal. On the contrary, I believe in the successful future of PayPal, and in 2016 and 2017, I persistently wrote positive articles about the company. But now, very many aspects indicate that PayPal’s capitalization has left behind its rational level, and probably, its further growth without correction or a period of sideways dynamics is unlikely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.