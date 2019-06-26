Allscripts To Acquire ZappRx For Specialty Medication Management

With the deal, MDRX gains access to data for its Veradigm unit and continues its diversification push.

Allscripts has agreed to acquire ZappRx for an undisclosed sum.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) announced it has agreed to acquire ZappRx for an undisclosed amount.

ZappRx has developed a digital specialty medication prescription and prior authorization platform.

MDRX is acquiring ZappRx to expand its access to data and related capabilities for its Veradigm business segment.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based ZappRx was founded in 2012 to enable healthcare providers, pharmacists, and patients to digitally interact with one another to fill a specialty medical prescription.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Zoë Barry, who is also an advisor at Remy and Boston Microfluidics.

Features of ZappRx's platform include digital initiation of the prescription enrollment process, the ability to populate information for a patient at the same time as prescribing a specialty drug, obtaining digital patient consent, as well as prescription status checking.

Company partners include:

Teva Respiratory (TEVA)

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)

Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Investors have invested at least $41 million in the company and include GV (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), SR One, Atlas Venture, Qiming Venture Partners, and individual investors. Source: Crunchbase

Market and Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global medication management market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2017 is projected to reach $5.97 billion by 2025.

This represents a CAGR of 20.5% between 2018 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are hospitals' focus on improving workflow, rapid advancement in medical technology, adoption of IT technologies in healthcare practices, as well as an increase in focus on reducing medication errors.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period due to the rise in healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities, presence of a large patient pool, and increase in the number of hospitals.

Major competitive vendors that provide medication management software include:

CareFusion (BDX)

GE Healthcare (GE)

McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Cerner (CERN)

Omnicell (OMCL)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Allscripts didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the acquisition was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm's most recent 10-Q filing indicates that, as of March 31, 2019, MDRX had $137.2 million in cash and equivalents and $1.8 billion in total liabilities of which $766 million was long-term debt and $504 million was deferred revenue.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $969 million.

In the past 12 months, MDRX's stock price has dropped 7.2% vs. Cerner's rise of 15.5%, as the chart below indicates:

Positive earnings surprises have occurred only four instances over the past twelve months:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been trending upward, as the linguistic analysis chart shows below:

Commentary

Allscripts is acquiring ZappRx to expand its offerings into the specialty medication management space.

As Allscripts stated in the deal story,

The specialty-prescribing space is a key focus area for Veradigm, our payer and life sciences business unit.

By acquiring ZappRx, Allscripts gains more end-user data to enhance its data business, which is a big part of Veradigm.

Apparently, MDRX acquired the firm for less than the venture capital investment in it, although the amount was not disclosed.

If so, it would present an opportunistic play by management to acquire an asset at a favorable price.

The deal makes strategic sense as Allscripts is continuing to bolster its Veradigm business as a diversification from its main EHR software business.

