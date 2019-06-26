Better Execution At Natural Grocers Counterbalanced By A Tougher Operating Environment

Natural Grocers' shares do look undervalued, but the macro backdrop is not favorable, and the company really needs to show some upside on comps and margins to shift sentiment.

Maintaining margins is getting harder and harder, as other grocers get more aggressive with promotional pricing, and shoppers push back on passing inflation on through pricing.

Natural Grocers saw a weaker-than-expected traffic number in FQ2 comps, and it remains to be seen if it was really just a byproduct of weather.

These are tough times to be in the grocery business. With intensifying competition from newer entrants like Aldi and Lidl, steady pressure from Walmart (WMT), and growing online sales, it's hard for everybody, and it's even harder for organic/natural-focused grocers like Natural Grocers (NGVC) and Sprouts (SFM) as "regular" grocers increase their organic assortment and continue to pressure pricing.

Natural Grocers shares have fallen 40% since my last update, and the company is now largely uncovered (two analysts currently have published estimates). While the company has not done quite as well as I'd hoped six months ago in terms of boosting margins, it looks like a tough macro and a negative sentiment toward the sector has more to do with the underperformance. I do see the shares as undervalued now, but the grocery space is getting more and more challenging, and Natural Grocers has relatively less room for swallowing higher COGS than its peers/rivals.

A Bump In The Comp Growth Road Increases The Pressure

Natural Grocers had been enjoying a good run in terms of its comp growth, with four straight quarters of comps close to 5% (or better) before the fiscal second quarter's 3% comp growth. Most troubling was the 0.6% decline in traffic, the first decline in almost two years.

Management blamed bad weather for the drop, and Natural Grocers' geographic concentration makes that plausible. Still, I'm always a little annoyed by, and skeptical of, "blame it on the rain" explanations, as I can't recall a company ever saying "our results were great, but you shouldn't get too excited because the weather this quarter was fabulous!". In other words, I'm reluctant to overlook the bad if the company doesn't also talk down the good.

Comp growth is the lifeblood of any retailer, particularly for those with minimal online presence, and that's particularly true for Natural Grocers given its ongoing strategic moves. The company chose to trade gross margin for traffic, and gross margin is about 250bp lower than it was 2013-2015, but the traffic benefits haven't been consistent. While management has also been trying to leverage its {N}power loyalty program, and has seen good enrollment, it apparently isn't enough to counterbalance bad weather.

Is Mix An Underappreciated Part Of The Story?

Given how sparsely-covered Natural Grocers is, it's hard to talk about what is or isn't widely-known, but I do wonder about the impact of sales mix on Natural Grocers' results. For some time now, supplements have lagged grocery sales - in the fiscal second quarter, grocery sales rose 9% while supplements rose just 2%, and while the quarter-to-quarter results have varied, this is now an established trend. Supplements were once 30% of the sales mix and are now 22%, with grocery shifting from 60% to 68%.

Some of this may be deliberate, as Natural Grocers has cut its supplement SKU mix from around 40% of the mix to closer to 30%. Presumably, though, management has been fairly deliberate with this process and cut the lower-margin and/or lower-selling SKUs, so I wonder if this is another case of losing sales to cheaper/more convenient online options. It could, perhaps, also be a byproduct of management's efforts to drive traffic - perhaps the newer customers aren't the type to be so interested in supplements.

I don't really have any solid answers, but it is at least one of those things that make me say "hmmm" as an investor. After all, selling supplements is a pretty solid business. Natural Grocers used to carry a supplements SKU assortment similar in size to a GNC (GNC) or Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) location, and both of those companies generate gross margins in the low 30%s versus the high 20%s at NGVC.

Macro Challenges Are A Threat

I'm less concerned about the company-specific challenges at Natural Grocers than I am the macro challenges. Sprouts and other grocers have talked about seeing increased promotional activity in the market (other grocers using price to drive traffic), and it looks as though almost all food retailers are having greater difficulty in pushing food cost inflation through in pricing. If prices get too high, shoppers simply go to cheaper retailers like Walmart and Aldi.

There's not much that I think management can do about this, other than to do as much as possible to enhance the in-store shopping experience and encourage customer loyalty through non-monetary means. Human beings are creatures of habit, and shoppers will be at least somewhat insensitive to price if they perceive value in the overall shopping experience. This is a squishy, non-quantitative measure to be sure, and it is why I think the next few traffic comps from NGVC really do matter.

The Outlook

The biggest changes to my model relative to my last write-up are in the margins, where I see more pressure on gross margin than before (increased competitor promotional activity and rising COGS inflation) and less leverage in store operating costs. Here again, traffic matters as leveraging the mature store base is crucial to margins. I've also increased my capex assumptions as per management guidance, even though store openings are on track with my prior assumptions.

The net effect of these changes is to drop my fair value range from the mid-to-high teens to the low-to-mid teens.

The Bottom Line

Pull up charts of Natural Grocers, Sprouts, and Kroger (KR), and Natural Grocers hasn't done any worse over the last year (and they've done better over the last two years). While I do think Natural Grocers is well-run and is following sensible plans to improve traffic and shore up margins, I am increasingly concerned about those macro challenges, including food cost inflation, and particularly as I think the economic cycle is slowing. That makes this is a tough stock to recommend; I do think Natural Grocers is undervalued, even in the context of that tougher backdrop, but it's hard to recommend a good house in a troubled neighborhood.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.