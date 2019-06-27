General Mills Crumbles, Stock Rally Takes A Snack Break

I found the results of the quarter disappointing, but I still see a handful of factors supporting the bull case on this stock.

Although I expected volume to be weak, pricing and mix disappointed, with robust growth in the pet segment not preventing operating income from landing flat YOY.

The sizable earnings beat of seven cents per share was misleading.

On Wednesday, ahead of the opening bell, General Mills (GIS) managed to both exceed consensus earnings estimates for fiscal 4Q19 and disappoint investors, causing the stock to suffer its second worst intraday drop of the past five years. At one point, during the trading session, General Mills had given up nearly one-fourth of the stock's impressive 40% YTD gains, recovering quite a bit of lost ground later in the day.

Credit: Los Angeles Times

One of the key culprits behind the initial bearish reaction seems to have been low volume sales on the legacy side of the business - although I argued, in my earnings preview, that declining volume was a trend "aligned with the general state of the packaged foods industry" that should be expected to persist. Particularly weak was the large and important North America retail segment (44% of total revs), dragged by poor performance in U.S. snacks (e.g. Chex Mix, Nature Valley, Fiber One) that declined 5% YOY.

Perhaps acting as the main factor behind revenues that fell well short of my estimate of $4.28 billion were flat organic pricing and volume mix, which I had been counting on to offset volume weakness and keep top-line growth at least an inch into positive territory. While the comparison against last year's fourth quarter was tough, increased promotional activity in North America retail seems to have played a role.

On a more positive note, Blue Buffalo generated $406 million in sales, about $40 million more than I had been expecting. It looks like management's plan to increase distribution and product assortment in FDM channels have been paying off. The pet business also produced impressive segment profits of $110 million, more than 13% of the total company's segment profits combined - despite Blue Buffalo accounting for less than 10% of total revenues.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings release

Soft pricing and product costs, particularly in the struggling European segment, helped to push adjusted gross margin down 50 and 30 bps below last year's levels and my own estimate, respectively. The result was disappointing, in my view, considering the meaningful margin boost that I believe Blue Buffalo must have provided this quarter. The better news is that opex remains under control, hovering around 18% of total revenues.

In the end, from an operations perspective, and despite the earnings beat, I believe General Mills did not perform as well as it could have in fiscal 4Q19. Adjusted EPS of $0.83 looked rich, but much of the YOY improvement came in the form of a lower effective tax rate - I estimate about seven cents' worth of bottom-line tailwind.

On the stock

The spell seems to have been broken, and GIS's impressive run in 2019 has paused for a moment. Declining organic volume, flat price realization, and compressing margins reminded me a bit of the "old General Mills" of 2017 and early 2018, raising questions about whether the company can drive top- and bottom-line growth sustainably without relying on acquisitions.

Data by YCharts

One quarter does not make a trend, so it may be premature to write off the stock at current levels - even if key valuation metrics remain near their 52-week highs. More information about General Mills' upcoming year will probably be shared in as little as two weeks, when the company hosts its Investor Day event.

For now, the bull argument seems supported by (1) hopes that the management team can quickly fix a snack and cereal bar business that seems to be crumbling in the home country, (2) a perception of "safe haven" by investors amid broad market concerns (e.g. trade wars, the direction of interest rates, possible end of the decade-long bull market), and (3) a rich dividend yield of nearly 4% that still appears well supported by healthy doses of cash inflow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.