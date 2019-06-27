Enterprise Products Partners: Positioning Itself For The Growth In Exports

The company compares favorably to many of its peers in terms of valuation since MLPs are being overlooked by the market.

The United States is emerging as a major exporting power and the company is one of the largest operators of export terminals in the nation.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, midstream giant Enterprise Products Partners, L.P. (EPD) gave a presentation at the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Midstream Summit. As is usually the case with presentations like these, Enterprise Products Partners spent a great deal of time discussing its own operations and its position in the industry. The company also spent a significant amount of time comparing itself to its peers. Enterprise Products Partners does compare fairly well in this regard, which is something that will probably appeal to potential investors. Enterprise Products Partners also spent some time discussing some of the broader trends in the midstream industry. This industry is, in general, a pretty good place to be right now and Enterprise Products Partners is one of the leading companies in the industry and serves as the anchor of many investors' midstream portfolios for a reason.

As mentioned in the introduction, Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest companies in the midstream industry. The company boasts 49,200 miles of natural gas and liquids pipelines, 260 million barrels of liquids and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage, 18 liquids export facilities, and a number of processing plants, fractionators, and other processing facilities. The company's network of infrastructure spaces over much of the central and eastern parts of the nation:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

One thing that we can clearly see here is that Enterprise Products Partners has operations in most of the major resource basins in the United States. This is important because it provides the company with exposure to the sometimes differing dynamics of each of these different basins. Most importantly, some of these basins are experiencing different upstream production growth rates. The Permian Basin, for example, has seen its production grow more rapidly over the past few years than the DJ or Williston basins. With that said though, the production of resources in every major basin in which oil or natural gas is produced has increased over the past year. We can see that clearly here:

Source: Energy Information Administration

As Enterprise Products Partners is a midstream company, it does not actually produce any resources itself. However, it still benefits from growing upstream production from the fact that these newly produced resources need to be moved to the market where they can be sold. Midstream companies like Enterprise Products Partners are the entities that perform this task. As Enterprise Products Partners has both pipelines and processing facilities, it is not unusual for the company to perform all of the different steps that are involved in bringing the production to market:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This benefits the company because it is able to charge a fee for each step in the process. This gives it the ability to extract more money out of each unit of product that moves through its network than some of its peers that do not operate at each individual step. As Enterprise Products Partners makes more money when the volume of resources moving through its network increases, we can see why growing upstream production volumes would benefit the company.

Fortunately for Enterprise Products Partners, this upstream production growth is likely to continue. As we can see here, the production of both crude oil and natural gas liquids is expected to increase fairly substantially over the next three to five years:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

A reasonably large percentage of this production growth is expected to occur in the Permian basin, as we can see above. As we have shown earlier, Enterprise Products Partners has a significant operation in the Permian basin, so it should be able to take advantage of this growth. The fact that the company has operations in other basins around the country also positions it to take advantage of the production growth in other areas of the country.

One of the major stories in the United States' energy space over the past year or two has been the increasing presence of the nation as an oil exporter. This is due to the fact that the nation's production, especially in shale, has been growing much more rapidly than consumption. This is something that is likely to continue over the coming years as production continues to grow:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Enterprise Products Partners

As we have already shown, Enterprise Products Partners has a sizable number of export facilities so it should be able to see some benefits from the emergence of the United States as an oil exporter.

In addition to this, the United States is also seeing its production of liquefied petroleum gas exceed its demand for the product. This is due to the fact that LPG is commonly found in many of the same areas as crude oil. The United States in aggregate has naturally begun exporting this product as well. However, the nation as a whole does not have sufficient dock capacity to meet the demand for liquefied petroleum gas exports. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners has already benefited from some of the growing demand for exports:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

Clearly, however, there is an opportunity for the company to grow further by adding more capacity to meet the shortage of dock capacity. The company is doing exactly this with one of its more interesting and unique growth projects. This project is the Offshore Crude Oil Export Terminal that is being constructed in the Gulf of Mexico. As the name implies, this is indeed an offshore terminal that is located about thirty miles off of the Texas coast.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see here, the terminal will receive its supply of crude oil through two 36-inch pipelines that are capable of carrying an enormous two million barrels of crude oil per day. There are a few advantages to an offshore terminal when compared to an onshore one. One of the most significant of these is that the offshore terminal will not have the same space restriction that onshore facilities do. This could result in easier expansion when demand increases and a growing number of tankers need to be loaded. In addition to this, an offshore dock may be more convenient for tankers to access, so this may lead them to prefer using this terminal over competing ones.

One thing that many commenters constantly point out is that master limited partnerships like Enterprise Products Partners are not particularly well-liked by the current market. This has resulted in these companies comparing very well to their peers through several valuation metrics. We can see this quite clearly in this chart, which compares Enterprise Products Partners against the S&P Energy index:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can very clearly see here, the company's price-to-cash flow ratio, which may be the most important metric here, compares very favorably to its peers. We also see that the company has a very low price-to-earnings ratio relative to its peers. This metric is not as critical for a midstream company as it is for firms in other industries due to the high level of depreciation and amortization and other items that have one-time or non-cash impacts on earnings.

Midstream companies are sometimes related to utilities as well as to energy companies. This is because their fee-based business model and insulation to commodity prices are more similar to things like a utility as opposed to an oil or gas producer. Enterprise Products Partners also compares fairly well to the companies in this industry using the same metrics:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

Admittedly, the company certainly does not appear to be as cheap on a price-to-cash flow basis relative to the companies in the S&P Utilities index. However, Enterprise Products Partners also has greater growth prospects than most of the other companies in the industry. After all, things like electrical utilities are not exactly rapidly-growing companies. Clearly though, Enterprise Products Partners has a rather attractive valuation using conventional metrics.

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners is a large and growing midstream company that is well-positioned to take advantage of the prevailing trends in the energy industry. The company also boasts some rather unique growth projects that will almost certainly prove very profitable for investors over the coming years. Overall, the company trades at a rather appealing valuation so it might be worth dipping a toe in.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long various funds that have held EPD in the past and may do so currently. I do not own the stock directly in any account that I control.