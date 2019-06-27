Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels

A few months have passed since I wrote my last article on Enerplus (ERF) where I argued the weakness in the share price does not reflect the fundamentals and the shares should trade higher. Because the stock seems to be doing the very opposite, I decided to revisit the story. The investment thesis described in my last article (February 2019) has not changed, and at these levels, Enerplus offers a compelling investment opportunity. With a strong balance sheet, safe monthly dividends yielding more than 1% annually, a stock repurchase program in place and attractive valuation, I believe these levels are a good entry point.

ERF continues to pay a monthly dividend and has a share buyback program in place.

In the last article on ERF, available here, I listed several factors, including ERF's dividends, that support Enerplus' investment case. The dividends continue to be paid out on a monthly basis in the amount of c. $0.0074 per share or C$0.01 per share. The current annualized dividend yield of c. 1.2% is near its highest point in the past 12 months.

In terms of earnings, dividend coverage remains strong despite the volatility of the company's EPS and pay-out ratio (see the chart below).

Source: Company data, Author

While I still believe, as discussed with one of the readers below my first analysis of ERF, there might be a potential for the company to increase the dividends, I admit the company will have to work on its cash flow first. In the first quarter of 2019, the company's cash flow from operations decreased substantially to C$ 109 million from C$ 221.6 million in 4Q 2018 and C$ 159.3 million in 1Q 2018. While most of the decrease was attributable to a large negative change in non-cash working capital, it did drag down the company's free cash flow into a negative territory, nonetheless. I would consider this to be a one-off only, however. An increase in dividends would serve as a catalyst.

What the company does not pay out in dividends it spends on its stock repurchase program to which it plans to allocate a meaningful portion of its free cash flow. Between the beginning of 3Q 2018 and May 2019, the company spent c. $150 million on its shares, which all had been canceled. This suggests the management sees value in ERF's shares.

The balance sheet remains strong.

Despite the share repurchase program, the monthly dividends and a slight increase in the net debt position over the past couple of quarters, the company's leverage remains under control.

Source: Company data, Author

The company's net debt to adjusted fund flows keeps decreasing. ERF calculates adjusted fund flows as cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital and asset retirement obligation expenditures.

Source: ERF's June 2019 presentation

Shareholders should not be worried about the company's debt repayment schedule either. With C$ 800 million in undrawn bank credit facility and the repayments not exceeding C$ 134 million in the next couple of years, the company should be able to repay its notes without major issues. If the decrease in operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2019 was really only a one-off, most of the senior note repayments could be covered by the cash generated from operations and cash currently on hand.

The price of oil

Earnings are obviously dependent on the margins the company can generate and the margins are again tightly linked to the price of oil. On the three-year price chart below, you can see ERF's share price closely following that of WTI spot prices. But when you look at the one-year chart, ERF's share trended downward/flat even when the price of oil was recovering in first months of 2019.

I don't seem to be able to update the WTI spot price in the YCharts. Please note, they are trading, at the time of this writing, at c. $58.

The price of oil brings me to the 1Q 2019 conference call, during which Enerplus CEO Ian Dundas said:

Our 2019 budget was expected to be approximately cash flow neutral at $50 for West Texas. And so today with prices close to $60, we have visibility to significant free cash flow.

The current 2019 capex budget the company is guiding stands at C$590 - C$630 million. Anything above $50 goes to the free cash flow and even though the oil price has decreased near $50 per barrel (and has jumped back to c.$58 since then) from the level of $60 mentioned by CEO Dundas, there are certain factors which may support the oil price in the near-term, including:

U.S. - Iran tensions and all the related matters (President Trump's last minute abortion of a military strike on Iran, etc.); The OPEC meeting postponed until July 1-2, the results of which are unknown now of course but the extension of the production cuts would help stabilize the markets. According to Barron's, the main reason behind the delay is OPEC's 'wait-and-see approach' as the OPEC hopes to see good news from the G20 and the meeting between President Trump and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi, which should take place at the summit.

On the other hand, investors should be wary, as always, of the changes in oil inventories data. In the past couple of weeks, with the exception of the last update (June 19), the data released rather intensified the pressure on the oil price.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories

Release date Actual Forecast June 26, 2019 ??? -2.891m June 19, 2019 -3.106m -1.077m June 12, 2019 2.206m -0.481m June 05, 2019 6.771m -0.849m May 30, 2019 -0.282m -0.857m May 22, 2019 4.740m -0.599m

Source: investing.com, EIA

My point is there are factors which may pull the oil price to levels at which Enerplus generates a good free cash flow, despite the recent strong inventories data.

Enerplus' Canadian operations seem to have the worst behind them as well, since the realized price differentials have improved, mostly as the Aberta Government oil production curtailment eased the pressure on the prices. According to the Financial Post, the production cuts helped alleviate the oil price to a point at which it makes economic sense to sell the commodity and transport it via rail. Please note that Canada accounted for 21.9% of ERF's total average daily production in the first quarter of 2019 and a majority of the capex budget for this year is allocated outside Canada.

Attractive valuation

In terms of valuation, on the forward consensus P/E ratio, the company trades cheaper than it did when I wrote my first article as well. At that time, the multiple stood at c. 10x.

Data by YCharts

Since I used the price to book multiple in my last article, I think it's only fair to use it now again. On the price to book ratio, the company seems to be trading quite cheap relative to the 3-year median.

Data by YCharts

Final remarks

When my last analysis of ERF was published on February 6, 2019, the WTI stood at $54.01, slightly below the current levels. Despite the following increase in the price of oil, ERF continued to trend downwards - see the one-year chart above and when the price of oil began to decrease again in late April, ERF's share price intensified its fall. Furthermore, I believe there is potential for a dividend hike, even though I would not consider it to be imminent, especially as the management focuses on the share buyback program now. At the same time, I believe the company's Canadian operations have the worst behind them.

The investment case presented in the article from February stands, the fundamentals of the company did not change, and I believe the value of the company is higher than the market is pricing, currently.

