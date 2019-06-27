Lennar: The Hope Train Derailed

As I mentioned before, the fact that homebuilders have run into resistance warrants a 'stay on the sidelines' strategy for now.

I have said it before: housing stocks are in a very complicated situation. Lennar's (LEN) just-released earnings confirm this statement. Even though the company reported another quarter of negative earnings growth and weakening sales growth, the stock is up after earnings after the company once again mentioned rising market fundamentals in the housing segment. Unfortunately, the company's comments did not turn out to be correct in the second quarter as leading housing indicators are still down. It needs to be seen if the current comments are able to push the stock higher after going sideways since the start of April 2019.

Source: Lennar Corp.

What To Focus On

Without further ado, let's start by once again looking at a part of my previous conclusion with regards to Lennar's stock:

The safest bet is to stay on the sidelines until we see that housing indicators are indeed recovering. I am afraid that traders are ignoring that building permits and new orders might continue to show weakness in the second quarter and maybe even beyond. (Article)

Housing stocks have been in a very tricky situation. They ended 2018 very weak but recovered more than 25% year-to-date on average. At the start of this year, I made the mistake of ignoring that potential too early. I was too much focused on the weak mid-term trend and ignored that housing stocks had fallen way more than housing indicators justified. I played it too safe to to speak.

Anyhow, when I speak about leading indicators, I generally mean building permits and NAHB housing market index. The NAHB index tracks single family housing sentiment and is released one month ahead of building permits. That said, both indicators have not shown any signs of upside momentum since the end of their uptrend in 2018. The only thing that might count as higher sentiment the fact that NAHB sentiment has recovered a little bit after imploding in H2 of 2018. Other than that, there is no denying that both indicators continue to be extremely weak.

Lennar's just-announced Q2/2019 earnings cover the months of March, April and May. Building permits were down every single month with an average decline of 4.1% during Lennar's second quarter. So purely based on these numbers, one can conclude that the general housing market did not recover based on the fact that first quarter average building permits were down 1.9%.

However, I am not blaming Lennar since NAHB sentiment did improve indeed. And the company's geographical coverage and increased incentives, allowed new orders to grow by 0.5% in the second quarter. That's a good number when considering the bad building permits numbers I just mentioned.

Orders rose by 3.3% in Texas and 2.9% in the central region. These two markets account for roughly 31% of the company's total new orders. Unfortunately, these numbers are hard to compare on a year-to-date basis given that new orders are up by 9.1% year-to-date thanks to the acquisition of CalAtlantic.

New orders value has declined by 4% as prices continued to weigh on the new orders dollar value.

The good news is that SG&A expenses reached a new low at 8.4% of total sales. This puts operating margins at 11.6% compared to 8.2% in the prior-year quarter. The margin increase was mainly provided by higher deliveries. Adjusted EPS reached $1.30 which is well above expectations of $1.13. Nonetheless, it is 18% lower compared to one year ago when EPS soared 74% to $1.58. In other words, investors did expect slower earnings but were way too bearish.

Or as CEO Rick Beckwitt sums it up:

In these recovering market conditions, our homebuilding operations executed at a high level. Our homebuilding gross margin was 20.1%, while our SG&A of 8.4% marked an all-time, second-quarter low. Our second quarter gross margin was impacted by an 80-basis point increase in incentives offered to homebuyers during the market pause. While lower rates have helped drive demand, we have continued to offer incentives, although at reduced levels, to keep our homebuilding business on track to deliver over 50,000 homes in 2019.

Higher new orders were not only the result of lower mortgage rates and what the company calls recovering market conditions, but also higher incentives. Sales incentives offered to homebuyers were $26,100 which translates to 6.0% of sales revenue. This is up from $22,800 or 5.3%.

And as much as I hate to say it, it seems that reality is back. Lennar is currently down more than 6.0% after being up more than 3% shortly after the earnings release. We continue to be in a situation where a lot has been priced in and the absence of housing recovery evidence is certainly one of the reasons why investors are selling the good news.

Source: FINVIZ

As long as building permits are declining, I am afraid that the current situation will continue to be difficult for homebuilding investors. A lot has been priced in over the past 6 months and NAHB sentiment is further pointing at lower building permits. I am therefore not buying the post-earnings decline of Lennar. The good thing is that Lennar showed to be able to report positive net orders despite general domestic weakness. That's one of the main reasons to put this stock on your watchlist.

The biggest risk investors are currently facing is that homebuilders are starting to admit that housing is not rebounding as quickly as expected. This is a very likely scenario as long as macro continues to weaken.

Lennar is very likely headed for its support around $46. At that price, the stock which is trading at 8.7x next year's earnings will have to wait for further directions. It is very likely to see further declines until we get signs of bottoming NAHB sentiment. If that is the case, we can start buying Lennar again. This strategy has worked very well in the past, and I doubt that will change. All things considered, we are in for a very interesting and important upcoming earnings season for homebuilders. There is a lot at stake as Lennar is experiencing the hard way.

Stay tuned! And to read more about my view on homebuilding stocks, feel free to read this article.





Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.