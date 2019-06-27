AstraZeneca Calquence CLL Data Sets It Up For Regulatory Submissions In 2019

AstraZeneca (AZN) announced that it had achieved positive data from its phase 3 trial treating patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This positive data, along with additional data in a front-line population, will allow for regulatory filings later this year. This is good news, because it opens the door for AstraZeneca to significantly increase its revenue for Calquence. It won't be easy though, because it will go up against a strong competitor in the same space.

Phase 3 Data Makes Case For Regulatory Filings

The positive data came about after an interim analysis was completed for the phase 3 ASCEND study. This study recruited a total of 310 patients who were previously treated with chemotherapy. Patients were randomized to either receive 100 mg of Calquence alone as a monotherapy or physicians combination choice therapy. Combination choice therapy was either rituximab plus idelalisib or rituximab plus bendamustine. The primary endpoint was looking to see progression-free survival between Calquence and the 2 physician's choice arms for this relapsed/refractory CLL population. At an average follow-up time of about 16.1 months, it was noted that patients treated with Calquence alone had achieved a statistically significant improvement in PFS compared to one of the two control arms. In addition, those treated with Calquence had not yet reached the median time without disease progression. On the other hand, the control arm reached median disease progression within 16.5 months. This means Calquence can keep these patients from progressing for a longer period of time. For example, at 12 months, about 88% of the patients that were given Calquence did not display disease progression, compared to about 68% of those in the control arm. This is good news for these patients. That's because Calquence being given as a monotherapy is ideal. Especially, since it has now shown to be superior over chemotherapy treatment options. The ability to achieve clinically significant results over chemotherapy, while providing a more tolerable alternative, is what many patients hope for when looking for a treatment. This positive interim analysis from ASCEND follows another study that was reported at the beginning of this month. It was noted that in another phase 3 trial known as ELEVATE-TN, the primary endpoint of progression-free survival was met. It was shown that Calquence, in combination with obinutuzumab, had achieved a statistically significant PFS compared to a chemotherapy-based combination. Simply put, both of these studies set up AstraZeneca to file for regulatory submissions later this year.

Competitors

Calquence has already been approved for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The goal is to expand the drug to target CLL and many other blood cancer indications. My opinion is that I believe Calquence will likely be approved for CLL, but it won't have an easy time on the market. That's because it will go up against a very popular cancer drug known as Imbruvica. Imbruvica is also a BTK inhibitor, which is marketed both by AbbVie (ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). It won't be easy for AstraZeneca to obtain market share in the CLL space. Imbruvica generated $3.6 billion in sales in 2018. CLL is one of the two most common types of leukemia in adult patients. It is estimated that there are about 20,000 newly diagnosed patients each year. The total population of CLL patients in the United States alone is 115,000. AstraZeneca still has an uphill battle to climb. That's because Calquence only generated sales of $29 million in Q1 of 2019. This compares to Imbruvica, which is a powerhouse with about $1.02 billion in sales in Q1 2019 alone. Sales for Imbruvica grew by 34% year over year. To be fair, Imbruvica has been approved for many more indications. In addition, it has been on the market for a longer period of time. It will take time if AstraZeneca hopes to take market share from Imbruvica for patients with CLL and then possibly in the future with other blood cancer indications.

Conclusion

Data from both the ASCEND and ELEVATE-TN studies will allow AstraZeneca to file for approval of Calquence in treating patients with CLL. The risk is that there is no guarantee that Calquence will be approved for this specific indication. However, based on safety and efficacy of the clinical data, I believe it should be in line for regulatory approvals. Especially, since the ASCEND study was stopped early after an interim analysis concluded that the endpoints of the study were already met for those who were treated with Calquence. Another risk is being able to grow sales of Calquence in patients with CLL in the face of Imbruvica. That won't be very easy, because Imbruvica is an established cancer drug that has generated $3.6 billion in sales in 2018 alone. It's not impossible for AstraZeneca, but it will need to implement a solid marketing campaign to grow sales of its drug. What may eventually help AstraZeneca is that Calquence is being explored in 26 other company-sponsored studies in hopes of eventually obtaining approval for many other blood cancer indications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.