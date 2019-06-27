Permian Equities: Value Considerations In The Wake Of The Oxy Bid

Based on this analysis of historical transactions as well as current valuations, I would more likely be a seller of Diamondback Energy.

The Permian Basin has been one of the hotbeds for merger and acquisition activity in the exploration and production world as evidenced by the four transactions announced in the last year or so. With Anadarko (APC) agreeing to the terms of a deal with Occidental (OXY), I thought it would be useful to undertake a review of these recent transactions and to consider valuations in light of such review. Before beginning, I will first take a moment to review some of the characteristics of the Permian.

Source

The above map depicts the geographic reach of the Permian Basin which covers much of West Texas before extending across the border into New Mexico. The Permian Basin extends across a region approximately 250 miles wide and 300 miles long and encompasses more than 86,000 square miles or 55 million acres. The Permian Basin has been the site of significant exploration activity since the early 1920s with the first Permian Basin well spud in 1921.

Activity in both the Delaware Basin and the Midland Basin has increased significantly as capital has been deployed into the region. This has led to a significant increase in activity as indicated by the Texas Railroad Commission’s depiction of recent permitting and drilling activity.

Source

The impact of this increased activity in the Permian and elsewhere has been significant. US crude oil production, as measured by the EIA, has increased to 12.3 MMBbls/d for the week ending 6/14/19 as compared to 10.8 MMBbls/d in the year ago period. This almost 14% increase in supply is one reason that the crude oil forward curve remains in backwardation despite the boost in pricing resulting from a 3.1 million barrel decline in crude oil inventories as reported by the EIA for the week ending 6/14/19.

What is even more interesting is that gross imports remain high and that US producers need to opportunistically export crude oil in order to maintain something akin to “balance” with respect to prices.

Source

While I believe that the likelihood for future commodity price declines is high (with a corresponding impact on energy equity prices), Permian acquisition activity remains strong with Occidental the latest buyer to emerge. However, I believe that one of the particular attractions for Occidental was not just Anadarko’s acreage position in the Permian but also its ownership stake in Western Gas Partners which continues to develop gathering and processing infrastructure in the region. Due to constrained takeaway capacity, Permian producers have had to sell product at sometimes significant discounts to NYMEX pricing.

With this as an overview, I now turn to an analysis of recent Permian transactions. A simplified depiction of essential transaction metrics may be found in the chart below:

Source: Company 10-Ks and 10-Qs and my own calculations

By the metrics I have employed, it appears that Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was able to execute the most advantageous transaction away from the proposed Occidental/Anadarko deal based entirely on publicly available deal statistics. I should note, though, that both RSP Permian and Resolute were effectively pure-play Permian companies while Energen held a sizable acreage position outside the Permian. What does appear to be clear is that the EV/EBITDA multiple paid by Concho (CXO) when acquiring RSP Permian is an outlier. And while one can argue that Anadarko’s interests outside the US deserve a lower multiple, the apparent multiple derived from Occidental’s bid may also reflect worries about the pricing environment for oil, natural gas and NGLs.

If I assume, based on these examples, that the appropriate Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiples range from 9-10x, what does this say about current Permian valuations?

Source: Company 10-Ks and 10-Qs and my own calculations

From the table above, it appears that most of the Permian equities are undervalued based on historical transactions, with the exception of Diamondback Energy. Note further that Diamondback has the highest leverage and has one of the lowest recycle ratios of any of the companies listed. While some may argue that I have not fully accounted for the Energen acquisition, one could make the same argument about the other 2016 acquirers such as Concho or Cimarex (NYSE:XEC), yet their valuations are not as robust as Diamondback’s. One could also argue that my analysis does not consider quality differentials in terms of the actual Permian acreage held. However, I would argue that the recycle ratio provides some insights into quality. Notice that Apache which has both domestic and international offshore operations shows especially unfavorably on the basis of this statistic which is in accord with my intuition. Hence, I think that Diamondback merits consideration as a short candidate. The driving force behind this suggestion is that if Diamondback stock reverts to the mean or even just to the valuation implied by the Occidental bid for Anadarko, this would imply a decrease in equity value by over 30% in the case of a 9x EV/EBITDA multiple or over 50% in the case of a 7x EV/EBITDA multiple.

I think both Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) and Cimarex qualify as long candidates based on this analysis. Both have EV/EBITDA multiples significantly below the average with relatively modest leverage. Both have relatively high recycle ratios which suggest above average stewardship of available resources. Further, both have reasonable exposure to the Permian and should Chevron or another major player be casting about for an acquisition target, the two are small enough to appeal to most of the other Permian players or to firms looking to establish a foothold in the Permian. If Parsley Energy and Cimarex stock values simply increased to the average 7x or so EV/EBITDA values for Permian producers, this would imply upside of almost 29% for Parsley stock and almost 55% for Cimarex.

Conclusion

While I believe that the potential downside risk for energy equities is high given my view that production growth will lead to commodity price erosion, I cannot disregard the either production results or acquisition activity in the Permian Basin. My analysis of some of the principal Permian operators suggests that some of the equities appear overvalued and some undervalued. In particular, I believe that Diamondback Energy is overvalued and that Parsley Energy and Cimarex are undervalued based on various valuation metrics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.