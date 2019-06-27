My Ultimate Bear Scenario Valuation For Altria

Introduction

Recently, Morgan Stanley (MS) published an analysis regarding the future of the United States tobacco industry that was extremely bearish, outlining a scenario whereby their earnings are approximately halved within fifteen years. Naturally, the prospects of this scenario eventuating are quite concerning for shareholders in tobacco companies, especially Altria (MO) whose earnings are almost completely derived from the United States tobacco market. This article will provide my estimated intrinsic valuations, assuming this scenario eventuates and, thus, provide estimations for the potential downside for their investors.

Background Situation

During the last couple of years, especially the last twelve months, the United States tobacco industry has come under a wave of pressure from possible new government regulations. The first main proposal would reduce the allowable amount of nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive or minimally addictive levels. According to the analysts at Morgan Stanley, this would be a potential game-changer for the industry, which threatens to reduce their earnings by upwards of 50% within the next fifteen years. They follow on by stating that they believe this extremely bearish scenario isn’t currently priced into the shares of Altria, British American Tobacco (BTI), or Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY).

Valuation

Since there isn’t a perfect one-size-fits-all approach to valuation, going forward, I will now include a wider range of scenarios and considerations. Since Altria is a favorite among income investors, I will utilize the discounted dividend model with two separate main scenarios. These two scenarios are further subdivided into a tax-free environment and another with 30% income tax and 25% capital gains tax.

Both scenarios assume Altria’s earnings are placed under immense pressure as their various other business units and investments, such as Juul (JUUL) and Cronos (OTC:CRON) are unsuccessful, and thus, their earnings remain near completely reliant on their tobacco business. This subsequently means their dividend remains unchanged for the next seven years following a 5% increase to $3.36 per share later this year. After which it’s assumed their dividend is reduced by 25% for the following seven years and then reduced once again to only 50% of its original level, which is broadly in line with Morgan Stanley’s comment that earnings could be reduced by 50% within fifteen years.

The difference between the two scenarios emerges after the first fifteen years with the worst-case scenario assuming that their company collapses, and thus, their shares become worthless, whilst the second less severe scenario assumes they are able to continue operating and paying the same reduced dividend for another fifteen years before collapsing. Although there is no mention or suggestion that the analysts at Morgan Stanley foresee them collapsing, I have chosen to include this outcome as it further stress-tests the valuation and ensures an adequate margin of safety.

It’s important to clarify is that these scenarios were solely created to analyse the theoretical downside for Altria’s share returns in the most extreme scenarios I could envision eventuating and, thus, don’t reflect the actual scenario I foresee eventuating. I’m not forecasting their company will collapse in this manner or time frame. If I believed this were likely to eventuate, I certainly wouldn’t own their shares.

The impacts of taxation were included since the majority of investors aren’t fortunate enough to be investing in a zero tax environment and thus ignoring this would skew their results. Naturally, there is a wide range of different income and capital gains tax rates and hence the aforementioned rates of 30% and 25% were selected as an approximate middle ground. The income tax simply is deducted from the dividends, as expected, whilst the capital gains tax actually boosts the intrinsic values due to the positive tax implications that are often available from writing off capital losses against other capital gains.

When presenting the results, I’ve included three different intrinsic valuations for each of the four sub-scenarios, see below. The first is simply a nominal valuation that focuses on the aggregated nominal value of their remaining estimated future dividends. The inflation-adjusted valuation factors in these same dividends for loss of monetary value across time due to the impacts of inflation which for the purpose of this model was assumed to average 2.5%. The economic adjusted valuation factors in the time value of money by discounting these same estimated future dividends by an estimated cost of equity. The Capital Asset Pricing Model was utilized and provided a discount rate of 5.2% with the following inputs, a risk-free rate of 2.059% (10 Year U.S. Treasury), a 60-month Beta of 0.58 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.5%.

Scenario One – Worst Case

Scenario Two – Bad Case

Conclusion

Since the future is by nature unknowable, it remains unclear whether Morgan Stanley’s bear scenario will ever eventuate. Regardless, I still believe it’s both interesting and worthwhile for investors to consider. The main takeaway from this article is that if an extremely bearish scenario eventuates, where Altria collapses in fifteen years, investors only face minimal losses in nominal terms due to their generous dividends. Although once factoring in the time value of money through the cost of equity, these losses are materially higher and would indicate that Morgan Stanley is correct that this risk isn’t currently priced into their shares. This means that investors who believe this outcome will eventuate should consider avoiding their shares for the time being until this risk has been resolved one way or another. During the following days, I intend to compile and publish my equivalent analysis for British American Tobacco.

