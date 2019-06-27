Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - AKP Announced The Liquidating Distribution Of $15.0538 Per Share

Most of the funds from the sector are traded at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Most of the market participants were focused on the decision of the central bank of the United States about the potential change in interest rates.

The Benchmark

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve informed investors that it will keep interest rates unchanged. Municipal bonds did not seem very interested in the news, and we saw another calm week with low volatility. The main index, iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), increased its price by $0.07 and finished the last session at $112.85 per share. The price of the benchmark has formed a trading range around the current prices, and the psychological level of $113.00 still cannot be tested.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National Muni Bond ETF

U.S. government debt yields posted weekly losses on Friday after many investors took the Federal Reserve policy announcement as a sign the central bank could cut rates in the coming months. The falling bond yields, which move inversely to price, may give a positive impetus to the prices of municipal bonds as well. Actually, I expected to see more positivity in the sector, but it seems like the outcome of the meeting has already been incorporated in the prices.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (AKP) announced on this date, June 19, 2019, the liquidating distribution of $15.0538 per share of common stock, payable on June 21 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 6, 2019. As previously announced, the fund's stockholders have approved the liquidation and dissolution of the fund.

Several funds announced their regular dividends:

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH) - $0.0624 per share.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) - $0.0393 per share.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW) - $0.0448 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Indeed, the past week did not impress us with some significant changes in the prices and the net asset values of the municipal bond closed-end funds and we did not see some clear direction from them.

To figure out which of the funds from the sector are statistically undervalued, we use the Z-score indicator. We use it for a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period. For those of you who follow the performance of the sector, it should not be a surprise that most of the funds do not provide us with a statistical edge.

The Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) is taking the second position of the raking after the announced dividend cut. The management team decided to decrease the monthly distribution from $0.0540 per share to $0.0470 per share which reflected on the price. Currently, the offered yield on price is 3.57% and the yield on the net asset value is 3.48%. As you can guess from the name, most of the investments in the portfolio are from issuers located in California.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Data by YCharts

One of the leaders of the ranking is the Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA). Аlthough it is traded at a slight premium this fund may be an interesting buying opportunity. The first reason is the solid past performance which is an indicator of the quality of the management team. Over the past decade, the fund outperformed its peers by return on the net asset value.

Currently, OIA offers 4.96% current yield and 4.98% yield on the net asset value. Both of the yields are attractive for this sector. The dividend of the closed-end fund is stable and the management team manages to keep the earnings/coverage ratio around the important border of 100%.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand are the closed-end funds sorted by their highest Z-score. From a statistical point of view, they should be overpriced. In the current market environment when the sector is very strong and we may see interest rates cuts, it is very difficult to say which of the Munis are overpriced. Yes, the Z-scores are high but they are still traded at discounts. My simple recommendation is to play the game smart and when some of your long positions are traded at Z-score above 2.00 points close it and buy some of the funds which have a lower statistical parameter. The risk/reward ratio is not in your favor when you hold statistically overpriced funds.

Also, be careful with closed-end funds like the BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (MNE), where there is a risk of a dividend cut. The earning/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance are in red territory.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.07 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.24 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have a new leader in this ranking. The Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM) has increased its discount by 0.22 bps and is taking the gold medal. Compared to its historical values, the spread between the price and the net asset value is significantly widened. It offers a 3.94% current yield and we find positive earning/coverage ratio which may be considered as dividend cut protection.

Data by YCharts

Inevitably you will notice that most of them are state specific municipal closed-end funds. The national Munis are traded at a lower discount and the additional diversification may be the reason behind this fact. Based on their attractive discounts, all of the funds above deserve attention, and I think it is worth it to spend some time here if you are looking for new additions to your portfolio.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Finally, some small correction in the price of the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ). Its price fell by 1.57% while its net asset value reported an increase of 0.29%. This "immortal" fund continues be traded at an extremely high premium of 34.29% and I see it as a risky investment for those of you who plan to hold it for a long period of time. The main reason is that I expect to see a dividend cut which is going to demolish the price.

In general, I will restrain myself from entering into a long position in some of the above funds due to their premiums.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -5.89%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -5.54%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds which outperformed their peers. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 5.31%.

Аlthough PIMCO funds are one of the best performers, the Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) achieved a higher return on its net asset value. This closed-end fund is still traded at 8.54% discount, and its Z-score is relatively low. If the historical performance of the fund is important for you, you will want to review EVN as a potential candidate for your portfolio.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

In this section, we see which are the funds with the highest current yields. The average yield on the price for the sector is 4.37%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.12%.

Of course, each of us wants to achieve a higher return, but you need to pay attention to the fundamental analysis and to avoid these ones which are threatened by dividend cuts. The case with the Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) was a very good example. It had the highest yield in the sector, but the earning per share was not enough high to cover the dividend, and the management team decided to decrease it from $0.0580 to $0.0535 per share.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Below, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting pair trades which you can review.

Note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

